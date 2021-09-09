U.S. markets open in 4 hours 35 minutes

Elevator and Escalator Market to Reach USD 122.83 Billion by 2028; Increasing Mega Infrastructural Developments to Lead to Growth: Fortune Business Insights™

Fortune Business Insights
·7 min read

Key Companies Covered in Elevator and Escalator Market Research Report are thyssenkrupp AG (Cinven, Advent and RAG foundation), United Technologies, Schindler, KONE CORPORATION, Hitachi, Ltd., HYUNDAI ELEVATOR CO., LTD., Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, Johnson Elevator Co., Ltd., FUJITEC CO., LTD, Toshiba Corporation.

Pune, India, Sept. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global elevator and escalator market size was USD 77.82 billion in 2020. The market is projected to grow from USD 79.7 billion in 2021 to USD 122.8 billion in 2028 at a CAGR of 6.4% in the 2021-2028 period. This information is published by Fortune Business Insights™ in its report titled, “Elevator and Escalator Market, 2021-2028.”

The increasing investment in commercial and residential infrastructure ventures in the emerging as well as established economies, is leading to the growth of the market. Surging construction projects of the biggest and tallest commercial buildings in various regions are anticipated to develop the approval rate of the product.

Request To Sample PDF Brochure: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/elevator-and-escalator-market-100301

Key Providers Present in This Market

  • thyssenkrupp AG (Cinven, Advent and RAG foundation) (Essen, Germany)

  • United Technologies (Massachusetts, United States)

  • Schindler (Ebikon, Switzerland)

  • KONE CORPORATION (Espoo, Finland)

  • Hitachi, Ltd. (Tokyo, Japan)

  • HYUNDAI ELEVATOR CO., LTD. (Gyeonggi-do, South Korea)

  • Mitsubishi Electric Corporation (Tokyo, Japan)

  • Johnson Elevator Co., Ltd. (Jiangsu, China)

  • FUJITEC CO., LTD (Tokyo, Japan)

  • Toshiba Corporation (Tokyo, Japan)

REPORT SCOPE & SEGMENTATION:

Report Coverage

Details

Forecast Period

2021 to 2028

Forecast Period 2021 to 2028 CAGR

6.4%

2028 Value Projection

USD 122.83 Billion

Base Year

2020

Market Size in 2020

USD 77.82 Billion

Historical Data for

2017 to 2019

No. of Pages

140

Tables, Charts & Figures

67

Segments covered

Product; Business; Application; and Region

Growth Drivers

Increasing Investment in Infrastructure to Propel Growth

Energy-efficient Elevators and Escalators to Bolster Market Growth

Increasing Infrastructural Developments to Boost Market Growth

Pitfalls & Challenges

Rise in Elevator and Escalator Casualties is Impacting Market Growth

COVID-19 Impact

Sudden Shutdown of Production Facilities to Restrain Latent Market Improvements

The COVID-19 pandemic outbreak formed an unparalleled and complicated health emergency across the world as a security measure majority of the important countries enforced a stringent and exponential countrywide lockdown limiting the monetary happenings within the region.

Moreover, the unexpected termination had a hard-hitting influence in labor concentrated and extremely unstable construction sector, which also declined novel construction and reconstruction doings, hindering the sales and progressions of the market.

To get to know more about the short-term and long-term impact of COVID-19 on this market, please visit: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/queries/elevator-and-escalator-market-100301

Report Coverage

We have executed an exclusive research method that comprises information triangulation based on the renowned bottom-up and top-down approaches. Our researchers have lead thorough primary research as well as secondary research to authenticate the estimated size of this market. The data utilized to depict the shares for multiple segments at the national, regional, and global levels is mined from comprehensive interviews with various experts. Our analysts have also extracted information from funded databases, industry journals, SEC filings, and many other parallel resources.

Segmentation

On the basis of analysis by-product, the market is classified into elevators, escalators, and moving walkways. The escalators segment is expected to be the fastest-growing segment in the market.

By business, the market is categorized into new equipment, maintenance, and modernization.

Based on applications, the market is segmented into residential, commercial, and industrial.

In terms of region, the market is branched into North America, Europe, the Middle East & Africa, Asia Pacific, and Latin America.

Drivers and Restraints

Increasing Infrastructural Developments to Boost Market Growth

The incredible upsurge in infrastructural spending by developing countries is guessed to result in the expansion of the global market. Additionally, as per the statistics issued by UNCTAD Trade and Development, the infrastructure progression prominence of about 40 developing nations is documented to be on a greater side.

Therefore, the governments of these emerging countries are implementing progressive alterations in the development of numerous infrastructures such as dams, bridges, highways, ports, schools, and airports. This is expected to bolster the elevator and escalator market growth.

Ask for Customization: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/customization/elevator-and-escalator-market-100301

Regional Insights

Asia Pacific to Dominate Backed by Rising Development in India

Asia Pacific held the maximum elevator and escalator market share owing to the rising necessity for development from chief nations of this region, such as India as well as southeast Asia.

North America region documented a moderate pace of growth over the forecast period. The struggles made by the global producers to reinforce their occurrence in the regional market is a grave reason behind the prosperous market, particularly in the U.S.

In South America, the construction of low to midrise commercial developments, office structures, and residential infrastructure ventures are amplifying the necessity of elevator and escalator across the region of South America.

Competitive Landscape

Companies Enter Into Collaborative Contracts to Strengthen their Market Positions

The important players of the market are known to form vital tactics in order to preserve their domination over the market worldwide. The players, along with their professional consultants, apply strategies such as unveiling products, entering tactical contracts, engaging in collaborations, and many other things to thrust market growth and broaden their growth horizon throughout the market.

Industry Development

February 2020: Thyssenkrupp traded its elevator technology business to an association managed by Cinven, Advent, as well as RAG foundation.

Quick Buy – Elevator and Escalator Market Research Report: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/checkout-page/100301

Detailed Table of Content

  • Introduction

    • Definition, By Segment

    • Research Methodology/Approach

    • Data Business

  • Executive Summary

  • Market Dynamics

    • Macro and Micro Economic Indicators

    • Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities and Trends

    • Impact of COVID-19 on Elevator and Escalator Market

      • Short-term Impact

      • Long-term Impact

  • Competition Landscape

    • Business Strategies Adopted by Key Players

    • Consolidated SWOT Analysis of Key Players

    • Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

    • Global Elevator and Escalator Market Share Analysis and Matrix, 2020

  • Key Market Insights and Strategic Recommendations

  • Profiles of Key Players (Would be provided for 10 players only)

  • Overview

      • Key Management

      • Headquarters etc.

    • Offerings/Business Segments

    • Key Details (Key details are subjected to data availability in public domain and/or on paid databases)

      • Employee Size

      • Past and Current Revenue

      • Geographical Share

      • Business Segment Share

    • Recent Developments

  • Primary Interview Responses

TOC Continued

Speak to Analyst: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/speak-to-analyst/elevator-and-escalator-market-100301

Have a Look at Related Research Insights:

Construction Equipment Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Equipment Type (Earthmoving Equipment, Material Handling Equipment & Cranes, Concrete Equipment, Road Building Equipment, Civil Engineering Equipment, Crushing and Screening Equipment and Other Equipment), By Application (Residential, Commercial & Industrial) and Regional Forecast, 2021-2028

Machine Tools Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Technology (Conventional, CNC), By Product (Metal Cutting, Metal Forming), By Application (Automotive, General Machinery, Precision Machinery, Transport Machinery, & Others), and Regional Forecast, 2021-2028

Feed Mixer Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Product Type (Vertical and Horizontal), By Portability (Self-Propelled, Pull and stationary), By Capacity (<10 M3, 10 M3-20 M3 and >20 M3), By Application (Farms and Feed Factory) and Regional Forecast, 2021-2028

CNC (Computer Numerical Control) Machine Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Type (Metal Cutting, Metal Forming), By Application (Automotive, General Machinery, Precision Machinery, Transport Machinery, Others), and Regional Forecast, 2021-2028

Forklift Truck Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Type (Class I, Class II, Class III, Class IV, Class V), By Application (Mining, Logistics, Construction, Food & Beverage, Natural Resources, Manufacturing, and Others) and Regional Forecast, 2021-2028

About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ offers expert corporate analysis and accurate data, helping organizations of all sizes make timely decisions. We tailor innovative solutions for our clients, assisting them address challenges distinct to their businesses. Our goal is to empower our clients with holistic market intelligence, giving a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Our reports contain a unique mix of tangible insights and qualitative analysis to help companies achieve sustainable growth. Our team of experienced analysts and consultants use industry-leading research tools and techniques to compile comprehensive market studies, interspersed with relevant data.

At Fortune Business Insights™, we aim at highlighting the most lucrative growth opportunities for our clients. We therefore offer recommendations, making it easier for them to navigate through technological and market-related changes. Our consulting services are designed to help organizations identify hidden opportunities and understand prevailing competitive challenges.

Contact Us:
Fortune Business Insights™ Pvt. Ltd.
308, Supreme Headquarters,
Survey No. 36, Baner,
Pune-Bangalore Highway,
Pune - 411045, Maharashtra, India.
Phone:
US: +1-424-253-0390
UK: +44-2071-939123
APAC: +91-744-740-1245
Email: sales@fortunebusinessinsights.com
Fortune Business Insights™
LinkedIn | Twitter | Blogs

Read Press Release https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/press-release/escalator-and-elevator-market-9727


