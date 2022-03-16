U.S. markets open in 4 hours 2 minutes

Elevator And Escalator Market size in APAC to Grow by 104.66 Th Units | Technavio

·11 min read

NEW YORK, March 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Elevator And Escalator Market In APAC by Product (Elevator and Escalator), End-user (Residential and Non-residential), and Geography (China, Japan, India, and Rest of APAC) - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026" report has been added to Technavio's offering. With ISO 9001:2015 certification, Technavio has been proudly partnering with more than 100 Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Elevator and Escalator Market in APAC by Product, End-user, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

The potential growth difference for the elevator and escalator market in APAC between 2021 and 2026 is 104.66 th units. To get the exact yearly growth variance and the Y-O-Y growth rate, Talk to our analyst.

Key Market Dynamics:

  • Market Driver

  • Market Challenges

The growing high-speed metro projects is driving the elevator and escalator market growth in APAC. The increasing population and rapid urbanization have significantly been contributing to the growth of the megacities in APAC. This is expected to continue during the forecast period. The growth of these megacities in terms of population has created a need for efficient public infrastructure, particularly for mass transit. Several countries in Asia have planned for metro rails in urban areas to reduce traffic congestion and improve transportation facilities. For instance, cities in India, such as Bengaluru, Hyderabad, and Chennai, have started metro rail transportation and have planned to increase connectivity in the future. These upcoming metro rail projects would directly contribute to the demand for elevates and escalators in the region during the forecast period.

Increasing competition in the market is challenging the elevator and escalator market growth in APAC. Traditionally, most of the well-established vendors in the elevators and escalators market in China were focused on mid-range and high-end markets, while small-scale players would target the low-end market. However, small-scale players are trying to enter the mid-range segment while large-scale players are seeking to enter the low-end markets. The well-established players are cutting down their costs for the low-end market by manufacturing components locally and providing maintenance services with new installations. The slowdown in the Chinese economy resulted in the demand for low-cost elevators, particularly in the residential sector. This slowed down the demand for high-end elevators by well-established players in China. Such factors are expected to negatively impact market growth.

To learn about additional key drivers, trends, and challenges available with Technavio. Read our FREE Sample Report right now!

Market Segmentation

The elevator and escalator market in APAC is segmented by product (elevator and escalator), end-user (residential and non-residential), and geography (China, Japan, India, and Rest of APAC). China will be the leading country with 46% of the market's growth during the forecast period.

View our sample report for additional insights into the contribution of all the segments, and regional opportunities in the report.

Some Companies Mentioned with their Offerings

  • To gain access to more vendor profiles with their key offerings available with Technavio, Click Here

Related Reports:

Commercial Building Automation Systems Market by Technology and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Hydraulic Elevators Market by Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Elevator And Escalator Market In APAC Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2021

Forecast period

2022-2026

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 2.65%

Market growth 2022-2026

104.66 th units

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

2.13

Regional analysis

China, Japan, India, and Rest of APAC

Performing market contribution

China at 46%

Key consumer countries

China, Japan, India

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

DongNan Elevator Co. Ltd., Fujitec Co. Ltd., Guangzhou Guangri Elevator Industry Co. Ltd., Hitachi Ltd., Hyundai Elevator Co. Ltd., IFE Elevators Co. Ltd., KONE Corp., Mitsubishi Electric Corp., Schindler Holding Ltd., and Sigma Elevator Co.

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period.

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

1.1 Market Overview

Exhibit 01: Key Finding 1

Exhibit 02: Key Finding 2

Exhibit 03: Key Finding 3

Exhibit 04: Key Finding 5

Exhibit 05: Key Finding 6

Exhibit 06: Key Finding 7

Exhibit 07: Key Finding 8

2. Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

2.1.1 Parent Market

Exhibit 08 Parent market

Exhibit 09: Market characteristics

2.2 Value Chain Analysis

Exhibit 10: Value Chain Analysis: Industrial Machinery Market

2.2.1 Inputs

2.2.2 Inbound logistics

2.2.3 Operations

2.2.4 Outbound logistics

2.2.5 Marketing and sales

2.2.6 Aftermarket and service

2.2.7 Industry innovations

3. Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 11: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 12: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021 - 2026

3.4.1 Estimating growth rates for emerging and high-growth markets

3.4.2 Estimating growth rates for mature markets

Exhibit 13: APAC - Market size and forecast 2021 - 2026 (thousand units)

Exhibit 14: APAC market: Year-over-year growth 2021 - 2026 (%)

4. Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five Forces Summary

Exhibit 15: Five forces analysis 2021 - 2026

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 16: Bargaining power of the buyer

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 17: Bargaining power of the supplier

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 18: Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 19: Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 20: Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 21: Market condition - Five forces 2021

5. Market Segmentation by Product

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 22: Product Market share 2021 - 2026 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Product

Exhibit 23: Comparison by Product

5.3 Elevator - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 24: Elevator - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 (thousand units)

Exhibit 25: Elevator - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.4 Escalator - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 26: Escalator- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 (thousand units)

Exhibit 27: Escalator- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.5 Market opportunity by product

Exhibit 28: Market opportunity by Product

6 Market Segmentation by End-user

6.1 Market segments

Exhibit 29: End user Market share 2021 - 2026 (%)

6.2 Comparison by End user

Exhibit 30: Comparison by End user

6.3 Residential - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 31: Residential - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 (thousand units)

Exhibit 32: Residential - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

6.4 Non-residential - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 33: Non-residential - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 (thousand units)

Exhibit 34: Non-residential - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

6.5 Market opportunity by End user

Exhibit 35: Market opportunity by End user

7. Customer landscape

Technavio's customer landscape matrix comparing Drivers or price sensitivity, Adoption lifecycle, importance in customer price basket, Adoption rate and Key purchase criteria

7.1 Overview

Exhibit 36: Customer landscape

8. Geographic Landscape

8.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 37: Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)

8.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 38: Geographic comparison

8.3 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 39: China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 (thousand units)

Exhibit 40: China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.4 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 41: Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 (thousand units)

Exhibit 42: Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.5 India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 43: India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 (thousand units)

Exhibit 44: India - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.6 Rest of APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 45: Rest of APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 (thousand units)

Exhibit 46: Rest of APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.7 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 47: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

9. Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

9.1 Market drivers

9.1.1 Growing high-speed metro projects

9.1.2 Increasing government spending on infrastructure projects

9.1.3 Developing smart cities

9.2 Market challenges

9.2.1 Increasing competition in the market

9.2.2 Volatile raw material prices

9.2.3 Stringent safety regulations on elevators and escalators

Exhibit 48: Impact of drivers and challenges

9.3 Market trends

9.3.1 Growing investment in smart cities

9.3.2 Emerging energy-efficient elevators

9.3.3 Introduction of smart elevators

9.3.4 Advances in elevator and escalator technology

10. Vendor Landscape

10.1 Overview

Exhibit 49: Vendor landscape

10.2 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 50: Landscape disruption

Exhibit 51: Industry Risk

10.3 Competitive Landscape

11. Vendor Analysis

11.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 52: Vendors covered

11.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 53: Market positioning of vendors

11.3 DongNan Elevator Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 54: DongNan Elevator Co. Ltd. - Overview

Exhibit 55: DongNan Elevator Co. Ltd. - Product and service

Exhibit 56: DongNan Elevator Co. Ltd. - Key offerings

11.4 Fujitec Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 57: Fujitec Co. Ltd. - Overview

Exhibit 58: Fujitec Co. Ltd. - Business segments

Exhibit 59: Fujitec Co. Ltd. - Key offerings

Exhibit 60: Fujitec Co. Ltd. - Segment focus

11.5 Guangzhou Guangri Elevator Industry Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 61: Guangzhou Guangri Elevator Industry Co. Ltd. - Overview

Exhibit 62: Guangzhou Guangri Elevator Industry Co. Ltd. - Product and service

Exhibit 63: Guangzhou Guangri Elevator Industry Co. Ltd. - Key offerings

11.6 Hitachi Ltd.

Exhibit 64: Hitachi Ltd. - Overview

Exhibit 65: Hitachi Ltd. - Business segments

Exhibit 66: Hitachi Ltd. - Key news

Exhibit 67: Hitachi Ltd. - Key offerings

Exhibit 68: Hitachi Ltd. - Segment focus

11.7 Hyundai Elevator Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 69: Hyundai Elevator Co. Ltd. - Overview

Exhibit 70: Hyundai Elevator Co. Ltd. - Product and service

Exhibit 71: Hyundai Elevator Co. Ltd. - Key news

Exhibit 72: Hyundai Elevator Co. Ltd. - Key offerings

11.8 IFE Elevators Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 73: IFE Elevators Co. Ltd. - Overview

Exhibit 74: IFE Elevators Co. Ltd. - Product and service

Exhibit 75: IFE Elevators Co. Ltd. - Key offerings

11.9 KONE Corp.

Exhibit 76: KONE Corp. - Overview

Exhibit 77: KONE Corp. - Business segments

Exhibit 78: KONE Corp - Key news

Exhibit 79: KONE Corp. - Key offerings

Exhibit 80: KONE Corp. - Segment focus

11.10 Mitsubishi Electric Corp.

Exhibit 81: Mitsubishi Electric Corp. - Overview

Exhibit 82: Mitsubishi Electric Corp. - Business segments

Exhibit 83: Mitsubishi Electric Corp. - Key news

Exhibit 84: Mitsubishi Electric Corp. - Key offerings

Exhibit 85: Mitsubishi Electric Corp. - Segment focus

11.11 Schindler Holding Ltd.

Exhibit 86: Schindler Holding Ltd. - Overview

Exhibit 87: Schindler Holding Ltd. - Product and service

Exhibit 88: Schindler Holding Ltd. - Key news

Exhibit 89: Schindler Holding Ltd. - Key offerings

11.12 Sigma Elevator Co.

Exhibit 90: Sigma Elevator Co. - Overview

Exhibit 91: Sigma Elevator Co. - Product and service

Exhibit 92: Sigma Elevator Co. - Key offerings

12. Appendix

12.1 Scope of the report

12.1.1Market definition

12.1.2 Objectives

12.1.3 Notes and caveats

12.2 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 93: Currency conversion rates for US$

12.3 Research Methodology

Exhibit 94: Research Methodology

Exhibit 95: Validation techniques employed for market sizing

Exhibit 96: Information sources

12.4 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 97: List of abbreviations

About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email:media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/elevator-and-escalator-market-size-in-apac-to-grow-by-104-66-th-units--technavio-301503659.html

SOURCE Technavio

