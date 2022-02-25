U.S. markets open in 4 hours 22 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,252.75
    -31.25 (-0.73%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,932.00
    -224.00 (-0.68%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,869.50
    -97.00 (-0.69%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,978.60
    -14.90 (-0.75%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    93.52
    +0.71 (+0.77%)
     

  • Gold

    1,911.60
    -14.70 (-0.76%)
     

  • Silver

    24.25
    -0.46 (-1.86%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1183
    -0.0021 (-0.19%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.9690
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    31.41
    +0.39 (+1.26%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3378
    0.0000 (-0.00%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.3310
    -0.1460 (-0.13%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    38,613.58
    +3,268.15 (+9.25%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    872.70
    +79.57 (+10.03%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,309.12
    +101.74 (+1.41%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,476.50
    +505.68 (+1.95%)
     

Elevators & Escalators Market worth $183.2 billion by 2026 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

·6 min read

CHICAGO, Feb. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the new market research report "Elevators & Escalators Market by Type (Elevators, Escalators, Moving walkways), Service (New installation, Maintenance & Repair, and Modernization), Elevator Technology (Traction, Machine-Room-Less, & Hydraulic), & End-use Industry - Global Forecast to 2026", published by MarketsandMarkets™, the global Elevators and Escalators Market size is projected to grow from USD 134.4 billion in 2021 to USD 183.2 billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 6.4% from 2021 to 2026. The demand from the construction industry, rapid urbanization, and the rising number of high-rise buildings are some of the major drivers of the elevators & escalators market in emerging economies of the Asia Pacific region. This has contributed to an increase in the sales of these products. Growth in the market will also be driven by changing demographic trends, such as the rising aging population and increase in the middle-class population, which demand better living standards.

MarketsandMarkets_Logo
MarketsandMarkets_Logo

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=221792102

Browse in-depth TOC on "Elevators & Escalators Market"
178 – Tables
48 – Figures
198 – Pages

View Detailed Table of Content Here: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/elevator-escalator-market-221792102.html

In terms of value, the elevator type segment is estimated to lead the elevators and escalators market in 2020.

Elevator, by type, accounted for the largest market share in the elevators and escalators market. Elevators can be described as any platform, either open or enclosed, which is useful to lift people or freight to different floors within a building. The first elevator was operated by steam power. In 1871, the first hydraulic elevator was introduced. Hydraulic elevators used water pressure as the source of power. Since then, elevators have gained popularity, and the first commercially successful electric elevator was installed in 1889. The elevator car is constructed with a steel framework, which makes it both durable and strong. Even the sides of a passenger elevator car are made from steel sheets and are trimmed on the inside with decorative paneling. The flooring of an elevator car may be tiled or carpeted. There are several controls in an elevator, including alarm buttons and an emergency telephone. These functions are usually contained behind panels in the front of the car, next to the doors. There are several safety standards that are required to be met by elevator manufacturers.

In terms of value, new installation segment is estimated to be the fastest-growing segment in the elevators and escalators market.

The new installation is estimated to be the fastest-growing segment in the elevators and escalators market. The increasing number of high rises are an indicator of the economic growth of a country. These high-rise buildings include offices, malls, residential apartments, and hotels. In the absence of elevators & escalators, moving about in these buildings to reach the desired destinations would be feasible. Whenever a new building comes up, there is a need for new elevators. They help in the mobility of people and goods across the building. Owing to a rise in the number of these new buildings, the demand for elevators & escalators is being influenced directly. There are various types of elevators, such as passenger, freight, hospital, and observation elevators.

Request Sample Pages: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=221792102

The APAC region is projected to be the fastest-growing region in the elevators and escalators market during the forecast period.

The APAC region is projected to be the fastest-growing region in the elevators and escalators market in terms of both value and volume from 2021 to 2026. This region is witnessing the highest growth rate due to the rapid economic expansion. Increased construction spending, improved living standards, and rapid urbanization are the key drivers in the region. Asia Pacific countries are taking aggressive initiatives to upgrade commercial and institutional buildings. Many countries in the region took steps to implement low-carbon and IoT-based smart cities in recent years, thereby offering opportunities for the growth of the elevators & escalators market.

Schindler Group (Switzerland), Otis Elevator (US), Thyssenkrupp AG (Germany), KONE Corporation (Finland), and Hitachi Ltd. (Japan), amongst others, are the key players operating in the elevators and escalators market.

Get 10% Free Customization on this Report: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestCustomizationNew.asp?id=221792102

Browse Adjacent Markets: Building and Construction Market Research Reports & Consulting

Related Reports:

Building Panels Market by Type (Concrete Panels, VIP, SIP, Wood Panel), Raw Material (Concrete, Plastic, Metal, Wood, Silica), End Use (Floors & Roofs, Walls, Columns & Beams, Staircase), Application (Residential & Non-Residential) - Forecast to 2021
https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/building-panel-market-44495112.html

Plumbing Fixtures Market by Material (Vitreous China, Metal, Plastics), Product (Bathtub & Shower Fixtures and Fittings, Sink Fixtures & Fittings, Toilet Fixtures & Fittings), Application (Renovated, New Buildings), End-Use - Forecast to 2021
https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/plumbing-fixture-market-77394490.html

Plastic Decking Market by Resin Type (HDPE, LDPE, PVC, PP), Composite Type (Capped, Uncapped), Type of Construction (Repairs & Remodeling, New Decks (Existing Constructions, New Constructions)), End-Use (Residential, Non-Residential) - Global Forecast to 2021
https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/plastic-decking-market-111068590.html

About MarketsandMarkets™

MarketsandMarkets™ provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies' revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets™ for their painpoints around revenues decisions.

Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets™ are tracking global high growth markets following the "Growth Engagement Model – GEM". The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write "Attack, avoid and defend" strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets™ now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets™ is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.

MarketsandMarkets's flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, "Knowledge Store" connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.

Contact:
Mr. Aashish Mehra
MarketsandMarkets™ INC.
630 Dundee Road
Suite 430
Northbrook, IL 60062
USA: +1-888-600-6441
Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com
Research Insight: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/ResearchInsight/elevator-escalator-market.asp
Visit Our Website: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/
Content Source: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/PressReleases/elevator-escalator.asp

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/elevators--escalators-market-worth-183-2-billion-by-2026--exclusive-report-by-marketsandmarkets-301490402.html

SOURCE MarketsandMarkets

Recommended Stories

  • Oil Is Surging. Why Oil Stocks Are Down. What’s Up?

    Oil prices soared on Thursday after Russia invaded Ukraine. Exxon Mobil (XOM) was down 2.4%, Chevron (CVX) dropped 1.9%, and oil producer EOG Resources (EOG) fell 2.2%. BP (BP), which has substantial operations in Russia, was down 8%.

  • Russian Oil Offered at Record Discount as Buyers Hit Pause

    (Bloomberg) -- Russia’s flagship crude oil was offered for sale at a record discount as some buyers and shipping companies fretted over potential sanctions by the West following the country’s invasion of Ukraine. Oil freight transportation costs boomed.Most Read from BloombergRussia Invasion of Ukraine Ignites European Security CrisisBiden Cites Turmoil for Russia’s Ruble, Markets: Ukraine UpdateRussia Hits Airfields; Kyiv Imposes Martial Law: Ukraine UpdateStocks Rise as Oil Pares Gain After Bi

  • Intel chip seen as challenge to Chinese dominance in crypto mining

    A bitcoin mining hardware from Intel Corp. is seen as the first major challenge in years to Chinese companies that have dominated the industry.

  • S&P 500’s correction comes with first ‘bullish divergence’ chart signal

    The S&P 500 index's continued selloff into the first "correction" in two years comes with a silver lining -- bullish technical divergence.

  • Texas Spurs Copycats as States Punish Banks That Snub Oil and Gas

    (Bloomberg) -- State legislatures across the U.S. are drafting bills to prohibit business with finance firms that restrict ties to the oil and gas industry, following in the footsteps of Texas. Most Read from BloombergRussia Invasion of Ukraine Ignites European Security CrisisRussia Hits Airfields; Kyiv Imposes Martial Law: Ukraine UpdateZelenskiy Says Russia Trying to Seize Chernobyl: Ukraine UpdateStocks Pare Losses, Oil Surges on Russia Assault: Markets WrapThe $200 Billion Club Loses Last Me

  • BASF sees profit decline on slower business cycle, supply chain worries

    FRANKFURT (Reuters) -BASF on Friday forecast lower 2022 operating earnings due to slower economic growth, with the German chemicals giant's supply chain vulnerable to disruptions. Despite a very strong start to the year, "BASF expects global economic growth of 3.8% to be somewhat more moderate in 2022 following the very strong recovery in 2021". The forecast takes into account the risk of supply chain disruptions, more pandemic headwinds and potentially higher energy prices, BASF said.

  • Can Peloton Interactive Eventually Regain Its Swagger?

    For his final "Executive Decision" segment of Wednesday's Mad Money program, Jim Cramer checked in Barry McCarthy, president and CEO of Peloton Interactive , the connected fitness provider that's been on a wild ride, leading to McCarthy taking the helm from its founder. McCarthy said there are a lot of similarities between Peloton and his prior employers, Netflix and Spotify . Peloton currently has 2.7 million subscribers paying $40 per month, McCarthy noted, and he feels there's an opportunity to increase their total addressable market by lowering the upfront cost of the machines and focusing on features, functionality and content.

  • Aluminum Jumps to Record as Russian Attack Boosts Supply Risks

    (Bloomberg) -- Aluminum rallied to a record in London and nickel surged to the highest in more than a decade, pacing gains in industrial-metals markets as the deepening Ukraine crisis added to supply risks in an industry already facing critical shortages. Most Read from BloombergEU Leaders Give Green Light to Sanctions Package: Ukraine UpdateRussia Invasion of Ukraine Ignites European Security CrisisRussia Hits Airfields; Kyiv Imposes Martial Law: Ukraine UpdateStocks Rise as Oil Pares Gain Afte

  • Putin attack on Ukraine is also an attack on world energy prices

    Russian President Vladimir Putin's invasion of Ukraine may seem like a remote conflict to Americans more concerned with troubles at home, and the stake we have in the conflict may be far smaller than that of Ukrainians who will suffer and die, but we're going to feel the effects of Putin's aggression nonetheless, most immediately in the form of high gasoline prices. Russia was already affecting energy markets even ahead of yesterday's invasion, the worst security crisis Europe has faced since World War II. Brent crude oil on Thursday surged above $105 a barrel for the first time since 2014. Of most immediate concern to Americans — while the threat of invasion had been driving up U.S. gas prices, now that the attack has begun, expect things to get worse.

  • Oil Rally Cools as U.S. Spares Russian Supplies From Sanctions

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil pared most of its gains after President Joe Biden said the U.S. is working with major consuming nations to coordinate a collective release from strategic petroleum reserves, while continuing to spare Russian supplies from sanctions. Most Read from BloombergU.S. Says It’s Ready to Take in War’s Refugees: Ukraine UpdateRussia Invasion of Ukraine Ignites European Security CrisisRussia Hits Airfields; Kyiv Imposes Martial Law: Ukraine UpdateStocks Rise as Oil Pares Gain After Bide

  • EOG Resources posts higher profit as crude prices scale multi-year highs

    Oil and gas prices have jumped to seven-year-highs in recent months. EOG Resources said its oil output during the quarter was 450,600 barrels of oil per day (bopd), up from last year's 444,800 bopd.

  • Oil retreats after factoring in 'worst case scenario' following Ukraine invasion

    Oil backed off its session highs after President Biden indicated petroleum reserves could be tapped as needed, and as sanctions from Western countries avoided targeting Russian supplies.

  • Natural Gas Markets Get Boost From Ukraine Jitters

    Natural gas markets rallied again during the trading session on Thursday, reaching towards the $5.00 level. However, later in the day we are starting to see a little bit of a pullback from those highs.

  • British Gas profits jump 44% as energy bills soar for millions of households

    Parent company Centrica hands back £27m in furlough payments and chief executive Chris O’Shea waives £1.1m bonus in light of ‘difficulties many households face’

  • Top White House official on the Russian sanctions to come: ‘We're not cowboys’

    On Wednesday afternoon, just hours before Vladimir Putin launched a long-planned attack on Ukraine, a top White House official joined Yahoo Finance Live to preview the planned sanctions against Russia.

  • Bombardier checking for customer exposure to Russia sanctions

    MONTREAL (Reuters) -Canadian planemaker Bombardier said on Thursday it is checking whether any of its customers could be subject to sanctions following Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Bombardier Chief Executive Eric Martel, who spoke after laying out the business jet maker's 2025 financial objectives to investors, said the company's supply chain is not impacted by the crisis, but about 5% or 6% of deliveries traditionally come from customers in the region. Martel said he did not know of any customers who are now facing sanctions, but acknowledged there are developments "every hour."

  • Best Oil and Gas ETFs for Q2 2022

    Oil and gas exchange-traded funds (ETFs) offer investors more direct and easier access to the often-volatile energy market than many other alternatives. While there is the potential for significant returns by investing in the oil and gas sector, the risks can be high.

  • South Jersey Industries agrees to $8.1B sale, will become privately held

    Shares of energy services holding company South Jersey Industries skyrocketed Thursday after it agreed to be acquired for $8.1 billion by private investment vehicle Infrastructure Investments Fund. Folsom, New Jersey-based SJI (NYSE: SJI) will become privately held through the proposed deal, stay locally managed, and continue to operate out of its Atlantic County headquarters with CEO Mike Renna remaining at the helm. Under the terms of the deal, New York-based Infrastructure Investments Fund (IIF) will pay $36 for each SJI share owned, equal to a premium of 46.3% over the stock's 30-day volume weighted average price as of Wednesday's close.

  • Oil prices surge as Russian invasion of Ukraine rings supply alarm bells

    Oil prices jumped on Friday by nearly 3% on concerns of global supply disruptions from the impact of trade sanctions on major crude and fuel exporter Russia after it invaded Ukraine. Global benchmark Brent crude rose $2.81, or 2.8%, to $101.89 a barrel at 0738 GMT on Friday, after climbing to as high as $101.99. U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude touched a high of $95.64 a barrel, and was last up $2.37, or 2.6%, at $95.18.

  • South Korea Preparing for Energy Supply Crunch on Russian Attack

    (Bloomberg) -- South Korea is preparing to take immediate action if Russia’s invasion of Ukraine results in a disruption to energy shipments. Most Read from BloombergTaiwan to Join in U.S.-Led Sanctions on Russia: Ukraine UpdateRussia Invasion of Ukraine Ignites European Security CrisisRussia Hits Airfields; Kyiv Imposes Martial Law: Ukraine UpdateStocks Rise as Oil Pares Gain After Biden Address: Markets WrapSix Early Thoughts on Russia's Invasion of UkraineSeoul is considering various measures