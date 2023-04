Elevators Market Size To Reach USD 65.46 Billion By 2027 | Elevators Industry Analysis Report

Fortune Business Insights

The Elevators Market to Grow at 6.3% CAGR during the forecast period; Need for Digital Security Control Systems to Propel Growth

Pune, India, April 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global elevators market is likely to gain traction from the growing emphasis on providing a holistic user experience. Hence, manufacturers are working to enhance the quality of the journey by developing unique aesthetic styles to fulfill the various requirements of the consumers. This information is provided by Fortune Business Insights™ in a recent report, titled, “Elevators Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Type (Traction with Machine Room, Machine Room Less Traction, Hydraulic), By Business (New Equipment, Maintenance, Modernization), By Application (Residential, Commercial, Industrial) and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026.” As per the report, the elevators market size was USD 40.74 billion in 2018 and is projected to reach USD 65.46 billion by 2026, exhibiting a CAGR of 6.3% during the forecast period.

Industry Development



Mitsubishi Electric Corporation unveiled its latest elevator model named Move. It provides low environmental impact, more space savings, and fast delivery. It is best suited for low- and medium-rise apartments and buildings in Europe.

Otis launched its new IoT service platform called Otis ONE™ at the World Elevator Expo. This latest connected elevator solution would aid in personalizing the service experiences through real-time predictive maintenance insights, proactive communication tools, and transparent information sharing.

Request a Free Sample of the Research Report: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/elevators-market-102683

Report Highlights:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2019-2026 Forecast Period 2019 to 2026 CAGR 6.3% 2026 Value Projection USD 65.46 Billion Base Year 2018 Market Size in 2018 USD 40.74 Billion Historical Data for 2015-2017 No. of Pages 140 Segments covered By Type, By Installation, By Application and By Region Growth Drivers Increasing Demand for Smart Elevators is Expected to Drive the Market Increasing Demand for Sustainability is Gaining Popularity in the Elevators Industry

COVID-19 Impact:

The emergence of COVID-19 has brought the world to a standstill. We understand that this health crisis has brought an unprecedented impact on businesses across industries. However, this too shall pass. Rising support from governments and several companies can help in the fight against this highly contagious disease. There are some industries that are struggling and some are thriving. Overall, almost every sector is anticipated to be impacted by the pandemic.

Story continues

We are taking continuous efforts to help your business sustain and grow during COVID-19 pandemic. Based on our experience and expertise, we will offer you an impact analysis of coronavirus outbreak across industries to help you prepare for the future.

Click here to get the short-term and long-term impact of COVID-19 on this Market: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/elevators-market-102683

Drivers and Restraints

Increasing Adoption of Smart Elevators Equipped with Unique Features to Spur Growth

In today’s technology-driven world, the utilization of cutting-edge products is surging. It is not only lowering waiting time, but also providing various industry verticals with automation. Smart elevators are becoming more and more popular amongst the populaces. These types of elevators consist of digital security controls such as access control, destination dispatching, and biometric systems. Apart from that, they feature touch screen and aid in managing increased traffic through better serviceability. Therefore, manufacturers across the world are trying to design new smart elevators to gain more consumer satisfaction and improve their experience.

This Report Answers the Following Questions:

What are the elevators market trends, growth drivers, and obstacles?

How will changing consumer behaviour affect the market in the near future?

What are the major challenges and opportunities of the market?

Which significant strategies are adopted by key companies to gain competitive edge?

Which region is likely to lead in terms of revenue?

Which segment is expected to dominate in terms of share?

List of Key Players Present in the Market

KONE CORPORATION

Schindler

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

thyssenkrupp AG (Cinven, Advent and RAG foundation)

United Technologies

Hitachi, Ltd.

HYUNDAIELEVATOR CO., LTD

Johnson Elevator Co., Ltd.

Fujitec Co., Ltd.

Toshiba Corporation

Quick Buy- Elevators Market Research Report: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/checkout-page/102683

Segment-

Traction with Machine Room Segment to Grow Steadily Backed by Various Usage Benefits

In terms of type, the market is classified into hydraulic, machine room less traction, and traction with machine room. Out of these, the traction with machine room segment held 38.8% elevators market share in 2018. This growth is attributable to their possession of several benefits consisting of smaller motor size, smooth transportation, and energy-efficiency. They are also faster in performance unlike the hydraulic elevators. Thus, they are best suited for the modern high rise buildings. The hydraulic segment would exhibit considerable growth in the coming years as they are mainly used for transporting heavy loads and for low-rise applications. They are also highly cost-efficient.

Regional Analysis-

Asia Pacific to Exhibit Slow Growth Fueled by the Outbreak of Coronavirus

Based on geography, the market is grouped into Asia Pacific, Europe, North America, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa. Amongst these, Asia Pacific generated USD 20.48 billion elevators market revenue in 2018. This growth is attributable to the rising demand for elevators owing to the increasing number of residential and commercial construction activities. But, the recent outbreak of coronavirus has created uncertainty. The overall region is expected to be recovered by the second half of 2020. China would exhibit a comparatively slow growth. The maintenance and services sector would grow robustly in the region.

Competitive Landscape-

Key Companies Aim to Unveil Novel Products to Broaden Product Portfolio

The market houses many enterprises that are striving persistently to introduce new products equipped with cutting-edge technologies for fulfilling the demand of their growing consumer base.

Have Any Query? Ask Our Experts: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/speak-to-analyst/elevators-market-102683

Major Table of Contents:

Introduction Definition, By Segment Research Approach Sources

Executive Summary

Market Dynamics Drivers, Restraints and Opportunities Emerging Trends

Key Insights Macro and Micro Economic Indicators Key Technological Developments Consolidated SWOT Analysis of Key Players

Global Elevators Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 Key Findings / Summary Market Sizing Estimations and Forecasts – By Type (Value) Traction with Machine Room Machine Room Less Traction Hydraulic Market Sizing Estimations and Forecasts – By Installation(Value) New Installation Maintenance Modernization Market Sizing Estimations and Forecasts – By Application (Value) Residential Commercial Industrial Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Region (Value) North America Europe Asia Pacific Middle East & Africa Latin America

North America Elevators Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 Key Findings / Summary Market Sizing Estimations and Forecasts – By Type (Value) Traction with Machine Room Machine Room Less Traction Hydraulic Market Sizing Estimations and Forecasts – By Installation(Value) New Installation Maintenance Modernization Market Sizing Estimations and Forecasts – By Application (Value) Residential Commercial Industrial Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Country (Value) United States Canada



Continued…

Related Reports:

Mobile Robot Charging Station Market Size , Industry Share | Forecast, 2030

High Speed Steel Cutting Tools Market Size , Industry Share | Forecast, 2030

Hybrid Additive Manufacturing Machine Market Size , Industry Share | Forecast, 2030

Electro Galvanizing Market Size , Industry Share | Forecast, 2030

Cross Roller Bearings Market Size , Share, Potential, Growth 2026

FAQ’s

How big is the Elevators Market?

The global Elevators Market size was estimated at USD 40.74 billion in 2018 and is expected to reach USD 65.46 billion in 2026

What is the Elevators Market growth?

The global Elevators Market is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.3% from 2019 to 2026 to reach USD 65.46 billion by 2026

About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ offers expert corporate analysis and accurate data, helping organizations make timely decisions. We tailor innovative solutions for our clients, assisting them to address challenges distinct to their businesses. Our goal is to empower our clients with holistic market intelligence, giving a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Contact Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ Pvt. Ltd.

US: +1 424 253 0390

UK: +44 2071 939123

APAC: +91 744 740 1245

Email: sales@fortunebusinessinsights.com