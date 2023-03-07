U.S. markets open in 4 hours

Elevators Market to be Worth $119.31 Billion by 2030 - Grand View Research, Inc.

·8 min read

SAN FRANCISCO, March 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The global elevators market size is anticipated to reach USD 119.31 billion by 2030, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 6.4% from 2023 to 2030. The need for elevators is projected to be driven by growing urbanization and a significant rise in the elderly population. Elevators are typically constructed in locations like train stations, apartment buildings, hospitals, metro stations, shopping centers, office buildings, schools, and airports. Furthermore, elevator installation in high-rise and mid-rise buildings has become necessary, which is assisting the market's growth in the coming years.

Grand_View_Research_Logo
Grand_View_Research_Logo

Key Industry Insights & Findings from the report:

  • The hydraulic type segment dominated the market with a revenue share of 22.8% in 2022. These elevators are currently used in factories and warehouses owing to their great capacity and suitability for moving heavy goods.

  • The new equipment segment is estimated to witness a CAGR of 6.2% over the forecast period owing to the surge in urbanization, changing demographics, and rise in construction activities.

  • The modernization segment is estimated to witness a CAGR of 5.4% over the forecast period. Due to growing concerns about elevator safety in high-rise buildings and the introduction of new creative technology to the market, the need for elevator modernization is anticipated to expand.

  • The residential segment dominated the market and accounted for 68.7% of the global market share in 2022. The demand for elevators will rise in the next years as a result of growing urbanization and a rising standard of living in developing nations like China and India.

  • Asia Pacific accounted for the largest revenue share of 41.0% in 2022. Owing to their extremely large population densities, countries such as China, India, and Japan are seen to have a significant amount of room for expansion in terms of standard of living and aging populations. Additionally, the region is anticipated to have a significant increase in the construction sector, which is due to the expansion of both private and public infrastructure development projects.

Read 150-page market research report, "Elevators Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Type (Hydraulic, Traction), By Business (New Equipment, Maintenance, Modernization), By Application (Residential, Commercial), By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2023 - 2030", published by Grand View Research.

Elevators Market Growth & Trends

The Asia Pacific region has been particularly affected by the global trend of rapid urbanization due to extremely high population density. Moreover, countries like China, India, and Japan are thought to have a significant potential for growth in terms of standard of life. A significant increase in the construction industry is also anticipated in the area, which can be ascribed to the expansion of both private and governmental infrastructure development projects. The demand for elevators will be driven by the aforementioned factors over the forecast period.

Various types of switches, sensors, alarms, and communication systems, are included in elevator safety systems. A growing number of sensors are being included in elevators due to growing safety concerns. Additionally, big data, machine learning, and artificial intelligence are being combined with these systems to improve the operation of safety systems and elevators. These aforementioned technological advancements will drive the demand for elevators in the coming years.

The World Population Prospects report from the United Nations estimates that by 2050, there will be about 2.1 billion older people alive. Elevators can help the elderly population improve their quality of life. The majority of older people experience preventable ailments like arthritis or cardiovascular disease. By preventing them from climbing a painful flight of stairs, elevators will help the older population live longer, driving up demand from this group of people in society. As a result, the market is anticipated to grow more quickly throughout the forecast period.

As a result of the housing shortage, high-rise buildings are becoming more prevalent. With the advancement and modernization of mankind, the most recent generations of elevators not only provide the fundamental goal of people flow in buildings, but also provide aesthetics, a secure operating system, and other unique features to satisfy the needs of urban users. For instance, Otis India, a producer of elevators and escalators, anticipates a rise in demand as a result of an increase in home sales and the government's push for infrastructure spending.

To expand their geographic reach, manufacturers are engaging in mergers, acquisitions, and product launches. For instance, TK Elevator acquired Accurate Elevator in June 2021; Accurate Elevator had long been a prominent elevator service provider in the Florida Keys. For commercial and residential structures in The Florida Keys, Accurate Elevator provides new installation, modernization, preventive maintenance, and repair services.

Renting out machinery to manufacturers and regularly charging them for its use is known as providing equipment as a service (EaaS). For instance, Mitsubishi Elevator developed a distinctive circular business model which is known as equipment as a service, in which the user pays to use an elevator as opposed to purchasing one. In essence, the elevator is a service. As Mitsubishi still owns the elevator and is in charge of maintenance, it has a longer lifespan than "normal" elevators.

Elevators Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global elevators market based on type, business, application, and region

Elevators Market - Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2018 - 2030)

  • Hydraulic

  • Traction

  • Machine Room-Less Traction

  • Others

Elevators Market - Business Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2018 - 2030)

  • New Equipment

  • Maintenance

  • Modernization

Elevators Market - Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2018 - 2030)

  • Residential

  • Commercial

  • Industrial

Elevators Market - Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2018 - 2030)

  • North America

  • Europe

  • Asia Pacific

  • Central & South America

  • Middle East & Africa

List of Key Players in the Elevators Market

  • TK Elevator

  • Schindler

  • KONE Corporation

  • Hitachi Ltd.

  • HYUNDAIELEVATOR CO., LTD.

  • Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

  • Toshiba Group

  • FUJITEC CO., LTD.

  • Aritco Lift AB

  • EMAK

  • Sigma Elevator Company

  • Schumacher Elevator Company

  • ESCON Elevators Pvt Limited

  • Electra Elevators

  • CANNY ELEVATOR CO., LTD.

Check out more market research studies published by Grand View Research:

  • Modular Construction Market - The global modular construction market size is expected to reach USD 162.40 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 7.3% over the forecast period, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. This growth can be attributed to the growing infrastructural development and building activities in developing countries. Rapid urbanization and industrialization are expected to increase the number of new projects, primarily in the commercial and industrial building sectors. This is likely to fuel the growth of the modular construction industry across the globe. Increasing technological advancements in the building industry coupled with the advantages provided by modular construction, such as reduced building schedule, reduced cost, greater flexibility, reuse, and less material waste are contributing to the product demand in the market.

  • Cross Laminated Timber Market - The global cross laminated timber market size is expected to reach USD 3.0 billion by 2030, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 13.8% from 2022 to 2030. This growth can be attributed to the growing adoption of cross laminated timber, as solid wood construction of cross laminated timber has a high strength-to-weight ratio, making it superior for usage in structural flooring systems as it can withstand both, compressive and tensile stress and has an extremely high static load-carrying capability.

  • Home Appliances Glass Market - The global home appliances glass market size is expected to reach USD 10.40 billion by 2030, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc., expanding at a CAGR of 4.0% from 2022 to 2030. Growing demand for products such as microwaves, cooking appliances, and refrigerators owing to improvements in living standards, rising need for comfort, and inclination towards working remotely is likely to assist the market growth.

Browse through Grand View Research's Advanced Interior Materials Industry Research Reports.

About Grand View Research

Grand View Research, U.S.-based market research and consulting company, provides syndicated as well as customized research reports and consulting services. Registered in California and headquartered in San Francisco, the company comprises over 425 analysts and consultants, adding more than 1200 market research reports to its vast database each year. These reports offer in-depth analysis on 46 industries across 25 major countries worldwide. With the help of an interactive market intelligence platform, Grand View Research Helps Fortune 500 companies and renowned academic institutes understand the global and regional business environment and gauge the opportunities that lie ahead.

Contact:
Sherry James
Corporate Sales Specialist, USA
Grand View Research, Inc.
Phone: 1-415-349-0058
Toll Free: 1-888-202-9519
Email: sales@grandviewresearch.com
Web: https://www.grandviewresearch.com
Grand View Compass | Astra ESG Solutions
Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/661327/Grand_View_Research_Logo.jpg

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/elevators-market-to-be-worth-119-31-billion-by-2030---grand-view-research-inc-301764250.html

SOURCE Grand View Research, Inc

