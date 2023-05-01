AI-Powered Recruiting Leader, Elevatus, Appoints David Gurle to Board of Directors to Drive Growth and Expansion:

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia, May 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Elevatus, the global leader in AI-powered recruiting solutions, is pleased to announce the appointment of David Gurle to its Board of Directors. Gurle's extensive experience in leadership roles at companies such as Microsoft, ThomsonReuters, Skype and Symphony, coupled with his track record of scaling businesses at all growth stages, will be instrumental in guiding Elevatus through its next phase of growth.

As a recognized leader in recruitment software, Elevatus has streamlined the hiring process for over 150 enterprise companies worldwide, attracting and hiring top talent more efficiently and cost-effectively. Gurle's appointment to the Board of Directors strengthens Elevatus' commitment to delivering world-class recruitment solutions across different industries. His strategic vision and expertise will be crucial in guiding Elevatus as it continues to revolutionize the recruitment landscape with the latest advancements in AI, science, and technology.

"Elevatus is thrilled to welcome David Gurle to our team as an advisor and board member," said Yara Burgan, CEO of Elevatus. "With decades of experience in the tech industry and a proven track record of success at some of the biggest names in the business, David brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise to the table. His dedication to innovation and invaluable guidance and insights on strategy, operations, and product development will be crucial as we continue our journey of growth, innovation, and scaling."

Gurle expressed his excitement about joining the Elevatus family, stating, "I am honored to contribute to Elevatus' mission of changing the way companies hire top talent. Elevatus has built an impressive platform that is transforming the recruitment industry, and I am thrilled to be a part of this exciting journey. With their passion and dedication to their customers and team members, I am confident that we can take Elevatus to new heights."

With recent industry accolades and a successful Series A funding round, Elevatus is well-positioned to build upon its success and continue to expand its reach. Gurle's appointment to the Board of Directors, combined with Elevatus' commitment to innovation and customer satisfaction, highlights the company's dedication to revolutionizing the recruitment industry.

About Elevatus:

Elevatus is the global leader in AI-powered recruiting solutions, streamlining the hiring process for over 150 enterprise companies worldwide. The company's commitment to innovation, coupled with its customer-focused approach, has made it a recognized leader in recruitment software. With the latest advancements in AI, science, and technology, Elevatus is revolutionizing the recruitment industry and delivering world-class recruitment solutions across eight different industries.

