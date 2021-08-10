U.S. markets open in 6 hours 17 minutes

Elevatus is Powering the Evolution of HR Technology Through Artificial Intelligence and Experiencing a Huge Surge in Demand

·3 min read

LONDON, Aug. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Elevatus, the industry's leading AI technology provider has positioned itself as a transformational player in strategically powering the evolution of HR technology. Elevatus' momentum has led to an explosive business expansion of 335% growth 1Q 2020 versus 1Q 2021. This tremendous growth, escorted the need for companies worldwide to implement and adopt Elevatus' AI technology to advance and run their businesses more efficiently.

Companies worldwide are adopting Elevatus&#39; AI technology to modernize and improve their HR processes
Companies worldwide are adopting Elevatus' AI technology to modernize and improve their HR processes

Key verticals, ranging from leading banks, telecommunications, pharmaceuticals, and medical providers across the globe, have adopted Elevatus to keep up with technological advances and gain a competitive edge. Industry leaders now aim to thrive in this digital age by gearing up with Elevatus' AI technology, which is distinct from any other offering in the market. Elevatus' growth has also been paired with an esteemed award that acknowledged Elevatus as the best AI-powered hiring platform in the 2021 Technology Innovator Awards, amongst 900 other companies.

Elevatus is continuously defining the market with numerous innovations, by providing two bespoke AI solutions; EVA-SSESS and EVA-REC. The state-of-the-art video interviewing software and hiring platform are creating a ground-breaking change in the recruitment industry. By offering a range of modern, agile, nimble, and innovative features – Elevatus' AI solutions are baffling industry leaders and empowering them to take charge of today's increasingly agile and growing workforce.

Case studies were conducted on existing clients and have shown that by implementing Elevatus' advanced technology they were successfully able to achieve the following results:

  • An increase in ROI by 130%

  • A 96% reduction hiring costs

  • An 82% reduction in time-to-hire

  • A 75% improvement in candidate experience

  • A 90% increase in decision accuracy

Elevatus' sublime growth and success in the past year, has been powered by its focus on developing its advanced line of technologies from AI, machine learning, agility, innovation, and adaptability – to smoothly set up companies worldwide with hiring success.

Elevatus' best-in-class AI technology now supports 5 different languages including English, Arabic, Swedish, French, and German. The AI is also able to learn a new language in record-breaking time. By supporting a wide array of languages, Elevatus can now seamlessly adapt to the user's language and offer a unique, localized, and interactive experience.

"Our rapid growth is the result of our dominant position in the market. Through our relentless focus on growth and innovation, we became the trusted technology provider for hundreds of esteemed companies. Just within a year, Elevatus has not only grown remarkably, but it has also grabbed the attention of global business partners who are very keen on acquiring Elevatus' technology." said Yara Burgan, CEO of Elevatus. "This proves to be a great testament of our commitment to offer top-notch technology and services. We take pride in knowing that Elevatus is not only heading in the right direction, but we're also getting praise and acknowledgement for our hard work and innovation by well-regarded organizations."

Elevatus is at the forefront of innovation and is raising the industry bar with its pioneering technology and endeavors. Undeniably, the tech provider is quickly becoming a trusted tech leader due its core dedication to breakneck innovation and customer success. It's an exciting and pivotal time for Elevatus, who is headstrong bolstering towards new horizons, and is on the road to create more record-breaking achievements in the near future.

Elevatuc Inc.
Email: contact@elevatus.io
Phone Number: +962 7 9633 0600

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/elevatus-is-powering-the-evolution-of-hr-technology-through-artificial-intelligence-and-experiencing-a-huge-surge-in-demand-301351147.html

SOURCE Elevatus

