U.S. markets open in 5 hours 54 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,334.25
    -16.75 (-0.38%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,251.00
    -125.00 (-0.36%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,651.00
    -49.50 (-0.34%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,203.00
    -13.50 (-0.61%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    80.39
    -0.13 (-0.16%)
     

  • Gold

    1,760.50
    +4.80 (+0.27%)
     

  • Silver

    22.62
    -0.05 (-0.20%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1563
    0.0000 (-0.00%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6140
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    20.67
    +1.90 (+10.12%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3595
    +0.0002 (+0.02%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    113.2000
    -0.1220 (-0.11%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    57,454.28
    +603.00 (+1.06%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,341.02
    -0.83 (-0.06%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,084.45
    -62.40 (-0.87%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,230.61
    -267.59 (-0.94%)
     

Elevatus Surpasses One Million Video Assessments Completed Worldwide

·3 min read

LONDON, Oct. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Elevatus, the provider of the most comprehensive AI technology, today announced it has successfully delivered 1 million video assessments to date for its clients. This key milestone marks Elevatus' salient growth, just two months after announcing its annual revenue growth of 200% in 2021 vs 2020. This achievement also illustrates the rapid adoption and implementation of video assessments worldwide.

More than 200 of Elevatus&#39; clients successfully assessed a million candidates in 5 different languages with its advanced video interviewing software
More than 200 of Elevatus' clients successfully assessed a million candidates in 5 different languages with its advanced video interviewing software

Today, Elevatus' more than 200 clients — including Samsung, Orange, Omantel, Arab Bank, Aujan Group, Al Habib Medical Group, Hyperpay, and MEPC — assessed a million candidates from all around the world in 5 different languages including English, Arabic, French, German, and Swedish. Elevatus' video interviewing software "EVA-SSESS" enables companies to incorporate greater leniency and flexibility into the assessment process. Which allows candidates to take their video assessments at a time and place that is more aligned with their busy schedules.

EVA-SSESS helps companies of all sizes pinpoint and hire talented people in less time. It uses modern science and AI to support employers and recruiters in evaluating candidates faster. Allowing them to spend more time with the right candidates and less time on manual tasks. Where they can relentlessly innovate the hiring process with merit-based, fair, and unbiased video assessments.

What makes EVA-SSESS unique is the AI model answer feature which is highly intuitive, comprehensive, and currently unmatched worldwide. With this feature, clients can use their model answer as a benchmark when assessing video assessments. A relevancy percentage will then be generated for each answer submitted by the candidates, which represents how close and relevant their answers are to the model answer. As a result, this intelligent AI algorithm can exponentially help clients save over 90% of their time, filter out correct answers quickly, eliminate guesswork, and make better hiring decisions.

"Completing our 1 millionth video assessment is a testament to our outstanding achievements in HR with our AI video interviewing software. This accomplishment establishes Elevatus as a powerful market leader that is transforming and enhancing the way world-class companies hire top talent." shared Yara Burgan, CEO of Elevatus. "We strongly believe that this adoption will continue to accelerate, as it's helping companies get a more dynamic and in-depth view of candidates. With our AI-driven video assessments, companies can now eliminate the many historical barriers that kept them from identifying top performers and cultivating a more skillful workforce."

This turning point follows on the heels of other key milestones for Elevatus, including:

1. Being awarded and ranked as the best hiring platform in the UK, twice.
2. Integrating with world-class technology providers such as SAP, Oracle, Central Test, 2,000+ job boards, and more.
3. Developing new AI algorithms, world-class features and growing its advanced line of technologies in less than a year.

Automating and democratizing the hiring process is the foundation on which Elevatus stands. Elevatus' accomplishments today reaffirm its leadership in designing AI software that is currently revolutionizing the way companies discover, engage and hire talent.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1657239/Elevatus_Surpasses_a_Million_Video_Assessments.jpg

Elevatus Inc.
Email: contact@elevatus.io
Phone Number: +962 7 9633 0600

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/elevatus-surpasses-one-million-video-assessments-completed-worldwide-301397131.html

SOURCE Elevatus

Recommended Stories

  • Intel, Samsung Eye Fully Running Ho Chi Minh Plants in Weeks

    (Bloomberg) -- Units of Intel Corp. and Samsung Electronics Co. are targeting to resume full operations of their Ho Chi Minh City plants by the end of November, a move that could provide relief to global supply chains.Most Read from BloombergNYC's Waldorf Gets Plush Renovation, Becomes Icon of China's OverreachHow France Turned the Humble Roundabout Into a Showcase for ArtWhat the Front Line of the U.S. Abortion Fight in Kentucky Looks Like NowTycoon Behind a Crisis-Era Property Crash Now Sits o

  • Beyond Evergrande, China’s Property Market Faces a $5 Trillion Reckoning

    Developers have run up huge debts. Now sales are down, Beijing is imposing borrowing curbs, buyers are balking at prices, and even demographics are looking dimmer. The government is trying to address the situation without damaging the economy.

  • JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon questions 21 million bitcoin cap

    JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon took another jab at bitcoin bulls on Monday, questioning the cryptocurrency's 21 million coin cap.

  • US wages are going up, and those who don’t adapt to the new reality will fail

    Labor is in short supply, so it’s more expensive. It’s simple economics and hankering for pre-pandemic times won’t help Hiring now: a jobs fair in Los Angeles, California, this week. Photograph: Étienne Laurent/EPA There is a significant shortage of labor across the United States. Yes, federal unemployment Covid payments ran out after Labor Day. But still, many workers are reluctant to return to work, wary of their health and safety as the Delta variant continues to rage. Many are looking to swi

  • Oil Prices Aren’t Slowing Down. Play the Rebound With These Stocks

    Demand isn’t going away soon. Goldman says investors should consider companies that have long-term sources of oil and gas.

  • Report: Oracle could buy 9 acres next to HQ in land swap

    Oracle could end up acquiring nine acres adjacent to its headquarters campus in a land swap with the city of Austin.

  • Shiba Inu – Daily Tech Analysis – October 11th, 2021

    Following last week’s breakout, a move back through to $0.000030 levels would signal another bullish week ahead.

  • The 'sky is the limit' for heating oil prices if we get slammed this winter: strategist

    Start stockpiling those blankets for the winter because heating oil and natural gas prices may wallop your budget.

  • Lenovo stock drops 17% after withdrawing Shanghai listing application

    Lenovo Group Ltd saw its stock fall more than 17% on Monday, its biggest intraday decline in over a decade, after the Chinese technology giant withdrew its application for a 10 billion yuan ($1.55 billion) share listing in Shanghai. The world's biggest personal computer maker on Friday said it would withdraw its application, days after it had been accepted by Shanghai's STAR Market. On Sunday, Lenovo said it had done so because of the possibility of the validity of financial information in its prospectus lapsing during the application's vetting.

  • 2 No-Brainer Stocks to Buy Now and Hold Forever

    E-commerce is gaining market share, and both of these companies should benefit from this massive trend.

  • Iron Ore’s 50% Surge Is Latest Spike to Fuel Inflation Fears

    (Bloomberg) -- Iron ore has suddenly gone from commodity laggard to a top performer, with resurgent prices further fanning inflation fears that are rippling across the world. Most Read from BloombergNYC's Waldorf Gets Plush Renovation, Becomes Icon of China's OverreachHow Singapore's $50 Billion Financial District Will Change After Covid-19How France Turned the Humble Roundabout Into a Showcase for ArtTycoon Behind a Crisis-Era Property Crash Now Sits on a $9 Billion Debt MountainThey Invented t

  • Yellen tells IMF's Georgieva data-rigging probe raised 'legitimate' concerns-Treasury

    U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen told International Monetary Fund Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva on Monday that a law firm's report into World Bank data-rigging allegations against the IMF chief "raised legitimate issues and concerns" but a lack of direct evidence meant a leadership change was unwarranted. Yellen said in the statement that "proactive steps must be taken to reinforce data integrity and credibility at the IMF," and Georgieva and other Fund leaders must renew their commitment to upholding transparency in research, analysis and policies.

  • 3 Top Software-as-a-Service Stocks to Buy for the Long Haul

    Back in the early 2000s, most software products were installed locally on PCs. This "software-as-a-service" (SaaS) model is a core pillar of the cloud computing market, and it could still grow at a compound annual growth rate of 12.5% between 2021 and 2025, according to Research and Markets. To tap into that market's growth, investors should consider buying shares of Adobe (NASDAQ: ADBE), DocuSign (NASDAQ: DOCU), and Veeva Systems (NYSE: VEEV) -- which each dominate their respective SaaS markets.

  • Analyst Report: Costco Wholesale Corporation

    The leading warehouse club, Costco has 815 stores worldwide (at the end of fiscal 2021), with most sales derived in the United States (72%) and Canada (14%). It sells memberships that allow customers to shop in its warehouses, which feature low prices on a limited product assortment. Costco mainly caters to individual shoppers, but roughly 20% of paid members carry business memberships. Food and sundries accounted for 40% of fiscal 2021 sales, with non-food merchandise 29%, warehouse ancillary and other businesses (such as fuel and pharmacy) nearly 17%, and fresh food 14%. Costco’s warehouses average around 146,000 square feet; over 75% of its locations offer fuel. About 7% of Costco’s global sales come from e-commerce (excluding same-day grocery and various other services).

  • Xi Jinping inspects ties between Chinese financial companies and private firms - WSJ

    The inspections focus on whether state-owned banks, investment funds and financial regulators have become too friendly with private firms, especially those that have come under fire from Beijing in recent months, including debt-laden China Evergrande Group, ride-hailing giant Didi Global Inc and high-profile fintech firm Ant Group, the report said. Citic Group, one of Evergrande's main lenders, is among the institutions being scrutinized, the report said.

  • Supply chains: 'Complete container misalignment' is clearly hindering on U.S. economy

    The supply chain crisis is likely to hit holiday season given the immense backlog that's still unresolved, one expert said, and the current state of the labor market isn't helping.

  • Bitcoin Mining Is Reshaping the Energy Sector and No One Is Talking About It

    Recently, I was invited to give a talk at the Texas Blockchain Summit on the topic of the growth of bitcoin mining in Texas. Not knowing anything about bitcoin mining in Texas, I interrogated around two dozen mining entrepreneurs, wholesale energy traders, academics and energy experts. What I discovered would completely alter my views on bitcoin mining.

  • Oil rises for fourth day amid energy crunch

    Oil prices reversed early losses to extend gains on Tuesday into a fourth day amid a rebound in global demand that is contributing to energy shortages in major economies. Crude oil is being "swept up in the broader rally across the energy sector," said James Whistler, global head of energy derivatives at SSY in Singapore. Switching to oil from natural gas for power production may boost global demand for crude by between 250,000 to 750,000 barrels per day, analysts have estimated.

  • Samsung Sees a Flurry of Stock-Target Cuts on Growth Concerns

    (Bloomberg) -- Samsung Electronics Co.’s price target was cut by about half a dozen analysts including those at HSBC Holdings Plc. this week, as China’s power crisis is seen worsening supply-chain disruptions and weighing on the company’s profits. Shares slumped to their lowest since December.Most Read from BloombergNYC's Waldorf Gets Plush Renovation, Becomes Icon of China's OverreachHow France Turned the Humble Roundabout Into a Showcase for ArtWhat the Front Line of the U.S. Abortion Fight in

  • Gas prices have more than tripled in the last 18 months—and are likely to go higher

    Crude prices hit an eight-year high as the price at the pump soars.