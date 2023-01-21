U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,972.61
    +73.76 (+1.89%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,375.49
    +330.93 (+1.00%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,140.43
    +288.17 (+2.66%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,867.34
    +30.99 (+1.69%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    81.40
    +1.07 (+1.33%)
     

  • Gold

    1,927.70
    +3.80 (+0.20%)
     

  • Silver

    24.06
    +0.19 (+0.80%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0858
    +0.0024 (+0.22%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.4840
    +0.0870 (+2.56%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2401
    +0.0010 (+0.08%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    129.5390
    +1.1400 (+0.89%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    22,604.51
    +1,586.99 (+7.55%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    515.06
    +29.04 (+5.98%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,770.59
    +23.30 (+0.30%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,553.53
    +148.30 (+0.56%)
     

Eleventh Circuit Court of Appeals Holds Congress’ State Tax Cut Ban Unconstitutional, in NCLA Win

New Civil Liberties Alliance
·3 min read

State of West Virginia, et al. v. United States Department of the Treasury, et al.

Washington, D.C., Jan. 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Eleventh Circuit handed down a ruling today in West Virginia v. U.S. Department of the Treasury, upholding the district court’s decision to permanently enjoin the Secretary of the Treasury from enforcing a “Tax Cut Ban” against the 13 states that sued her: West Virginia, Alabama, Alaska, Arkansas, Florida, Iowa, Kansas, Montana, New Hampshire, Oklahoma, South Carolina, South Dakota, and Utah. The ruling marks NCLA’s second amicus win on appeal—following Commonwealth of Kentucky and State of Tennessee v. Janet Yellen, et al.—in lawsuits contesting Congress’s attempt to usurp state taxing authority.

On March 11, 2021, President Biden signed the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) into law, allocating nearly $200 billion to states, purportedly to mitigate the fiscal effects of the Covid-19 pandemic. But Congress attached an historically unprecedented condition on receiving these funds: states must surrender their core taxing power. A provision in ARPA, the Tax Cut Ban, prohibits states from using funds “to either directly or indirectly offset a reduction in the net tax revenue … resulting from a change in law, regulation, or administrative interpretation … that reduces any tax.” ARPA authorizes Treasury to claw back any funds spent in violation of the Tax Cut Ban.

In the unanimous panel ruling, Judge Andrew L. Brasher first ruled that the states had standing to challenge ARPA’s ban on direct or indirect reduction of state taxes. He then held that “the condition imposed by the offset provision is not sufficiently ascertainable” to pass constitutional muster. Noting that “money is fungible,” the Eleventh Circuit panel highlighted that the offset provision does not include a baseline standard or benchmark, so state policymakers are in the dark in determining whether their state reduced net tax revenue and what would trigger a federal clawback. NCLA’s amicus curiae brief argued that the ambiguous and indeterminate condition (forbidding taxation policy that directly or indirectly lowers taxes), made the Tax Cut Ban fatally unconstitutional.

NCLA’s brief further argued that Treasury lacked the power to “rule by regulation” when it later promulgated a rule seeking to clarify and thereby save the scheme. An agency cannot exercise legislative power independently of Congress, which alone has the power to tax and spend—not the Executive Branch. So, the court agreed with NCLA that Treasury is not permitted to clarify the Tax Cut Ban’s ambiguous text through regulation. Finally, the panel highlighted that the novelty and grand scope of the Tax Cut Ban “make it even more important that Congress speak with a clear voice,” and said that Congress cannot craft a deal with only some of the strings attached. NCLA commends the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Eleventh Circuit for safeguarding states’ sovereign taxing authority.

NCLA released the following statements:

“With admirable clarity, the unanimous panel has preserved state fiscal autonomy essential to Americans’ self-governance. Further, the court rejected Treasury’s attempt to save this unprecedented federal power grab by arrogating authority to ‘rule by regulation.’ Lawmaking power is vested in Congress, not executive agencies. All circuit courts to have reached the merits of the Tax Cut Ban have now held it unconstitutional.”
Peggy Little, Senior Litigation Counsel, NCLA

“In addition to holding the ‘indirect offset’ language unconstitutionally ambiguous, the court ruled Treasury lacks authority to clarify ambiguity via regulations. If it were otherwise, unelected bureaucrats could invent and impose their own conditions on states. Agencies routinely rely on statutory ambiguity to impose rules Congress never approved. NCLA applauds the court for stopping Treasury from usurping Congress’ lawmaking powers here.”
Sheng Li, Litigation Counsel, NCLA

For more information visit the amicus brief page here.

ABOUT NCLA

NCLA is a nonpartisan, nonprofit civil rights group founded by prominent legal scholar Philip Hamburger to protect constitutional freedoms from violations by the Administrative State. NCLA’s public-interest litigation and other pro bono advocacy strive to tame the unlawful power of state and federal agencies and to foster a new civil liberties movement that will help restore Americans’ fundamental rights.

###

CONTACT: Judy Pino New Civil Liberties Alliance 202-869-5218 judy.pino@ncla.legal


Recommended Stories

  • California’s new wealth tax could follow you to Florida or Texas — and would hit more than billionaires

    California's proposed wealth tax appears to take aim at popular strategies among the wealthy to avoid state taxes.

  • The US government just hit its $31.4 trillion debt ceiling — triggering fears of a nasty fallout for Americans. Here are 3 ways it could hurt you

    Are you prepared for “extraordinary measures”?

  • Treasury Taps Retirement Funds to Avoid Breaching US Debt Limit

    (Bloomberg) -- The Treasury Department is beginning the use of special measures to avoid a US payments default, after the federal debt limit was reached Thursday.Most Read from BloombergMore Young Americans Are Dying, But Not From VaccinesNew Zealand Prime Minister Ardern Announces Shock ResignationTreasury Taps Retirement Funds to Avoid Breaching US Debt LimitBiden Revives Housing Rule That Trump Derided as ‘Abolishing the Suburbs’Usain Bolt Lost $12 Million in Savings to a ScamThe department i

  • The U.S. officially hit the debt ceiling. Here are 3 money moves you should be making now to protect your wallet

    The U.S. hit the $31 trillion debt ceiling. What happens now and 3 ways this can impact your wallet.

  • Youngkin Says Ford Has ‘Trojan Horse’ Relationship With Chinese Battery Maker

    (Bloomberg) -- Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin is calling an electric-vehicle battery plant planned by Ford Motor Co. and a Chinese partner a “Trojan horse” for China that would undermine policy efforts to strengthen the US auto industry.Most Read from BloombergHolmes Belongs in Prison, Not $13,000-a-Month Manor, US SaysGoogle to Cut 12,000 Jobs in 6% Reduction of Global WorkforceMore Young Americans Are Dying, But Not From VaccinesStocks Bounce Thanks to Tech Rally, Fed Comments: Markets WrapT

  • Fed to deliver two 25-basis-point hikes in Q1, followed by long pause: Reuters poll

    The U.S. Federal Reserve will end its tightening cycle after a 25-basis-point hike at each of its next two policy meetings and then likely hold interest rates steady for at least the rest of the year, according to most economists in a Reuters poll. Fed officials broadly agree the U.S. central bank should slow the pace of tightening to assess the impact of the rate hikes. The Fed raised its benchmark overnight interest rate by 425 basis points last year, with the bulk of the tightening coming in 75- and 50-basis-point moves.

  • White House Says Biden Won’t Negotiate in McCarthy Debt Talks

    (Bloomberg) -- President Joe Biden “looks forward” to meeting with Kevin McCarthy, the new Republican House speaker, to discuss a variety of issues, but negotiation on raising the US debt limit is off the table, the White House said Friday night.Most Read from BloombergHolmes Belongs in Prison, Not $13,000-a-Month Manor, US SaysGoogle to Cut 12,000 Jobs in 6% Reduction of Global WorkforceMore Young Americans Are Dying, But Not From VaccinesStocks Bounce Thanks to Tech Rally, Fed Comments: Market

  • How Social Security Works After Retirement

    Here's how to maximize the Social Security benefits you receive and minimize the taxes you pay on them.

  • Here's when the U.S. could crash through the debt ceiling

    Hitting "Date X" without raising the debt ceiling could lead the U.S. to default on its debt for the first time in its history.

  • Dutch export rules on China in focus ahead of ASML results

    Expectations that the Dutch government will further limit sales to China by chip equipment giant ASML Holding NV may overshadow what are expected to be strong fourth quarter results due next week. The Hague is expected to impose at least some additional restrictions on ASML's exports to China, a Dutch government source familiar with security discussions between the United States and Netherlands told Reuters, though they could not give a timeframe. ASML, a key supplier to chipmakers, generates about 15% of its sales in China, an important growth market even after it was restricted from selling its most advanced machines there under U.S. pressure in 2019.

  • 5 ways your finances could be impacted now that the U.S. hit the debt ceiling

    The U.S. hit the debt limit on Thursday. If Congress fails to raise it, Social Security, your investments could take a big hit.

  • Kremlin Threatens ‘Whole New Level’ of War Over Western Weapons

    Sputnik/Ilya Pitalyov/Pool via Reuters Russia is on edge as American and European leaders meet in Europe to discuss delivering more weapons and military aid packages to Ukraine, with the Kremlin warning that more deliveries of weaponry to Kyiv will bring the conflict to a “new level.”“This will mean taking the conflict to a whole new level, which certainly will not bode well in terms of global European security,” Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said, according to TASS. “Naturally, the very di

  • The Enduring Mystery of an Aggressive FBI Raid Near Area 51

    When federal agents kicked in his door one icy morning last November, Joerg Arnu was still asleep. Roused by deafening bangs and shouts, the 60-year-old retired software developer stumbled out of bed to find a crowd of unfamiliar men in military gear standing in his foyer.

  • Kremlin Spars With Ukrainian President Zelensky Over Whether Putin Is Still Alive

    GettyNearly a year into Russia’s full-scale war against Ukraine, the Kremlin has gotten into a bizarre bickering match with Ukraine’s leader over whether or not Vladimir Putin is still alive.The squabble started when Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky told an audience at Davos that he’s not entirely convinced the Russian leader is still among the living.“I don’t quite understand who to speak with and about what. I’m not sure the president of Russia, who sometimes appears against a green scre

  • Oil Firms Eye $11 Billion Canada Fund to Match Biden’s Subsidies

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil-sands companies see a chance to secure a steady stream of government aid as Prime Minister Justin Trudeau pledges to keep Canada competitive with the massive clean-energy subsidies on offer in the US.Most Read from BloombergMore Young Americans Are Dying, But Not From VaccinesNew Zealand Prime Minister Ardern Announces Shock ResignationTreasury Taps Retirement Funds to Avoid Breaching US Debt LimitBiden Revives Housing Rule That Trump Derided as ‘Abolishing the Suburbs’Usain B

  • When can you file taxes in 2023? Tax Day will be different this year. Put these dates on your calendar.

    It’s not too early to start thinking about your 2022 income-tax return, if you can bear the thought. Taking an extension allows an extra six months, giving an Oct. 16 deadline to submit a tax return. The IRS is expecting more than 168 million individual tax returns this year, it said.

  • What a U.S. Government Debt Default Would Mean for You

    Congress and the White House must agree on raising the $31.4 trillion government-debt ceiling to avoid default.

  • Hillicon Valley — Tech layoffs escalate

    Layoffs from Silicon Valley giants are spreading, with Google announcing Friday it will cut about 12,000 jobs. Meanwhile, T-Mobile said a hacker stole data of about 37 million customers, and a poll showed nearly 30 percent of surveyed professionals said they used the new ChatGPT tool while at work. This is Hillicon Valley, detailing…

  • Nikki Haley hints at 2024 presidential run

    Nikki Haley, former ambassador to the United Nations and former South Carolina governor, said that she will evaluate a possible 2024 Republican presidential run. Source: Fox News

  • Government Shutdown 2023: Will Your Social Security Payments Stop Now That the Debt Ceiling Has Been Reached?

    The U.S. reached its debt ceiling on Jan. 19 the Treasury Department announced on Thursday, Jan. 19. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen says extraordinary measures have begun to mitigate financial...