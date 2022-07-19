U.S. markets close in 1 hour 10 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,923.94
    +93.09 (+2.43%)
     

  • Dow 30

    31,716.75
    +644.14 (+2.07%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,670.41
    +310.37 (+2.73%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,796.20
    +57.79 (+3.32%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    104.14
    +1.54 (+1.50%)
     

  • Gold

    1,708.60
    -1.60 (-0.09%)
     

  • Silver

    18.67
    -0.17 (-0.90%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0231
    +0.0081 (+0.80%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.0190
    +0.0590 (+1.99%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1990
    +0.0038 (+0.32%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    138.2330
    +0.1110 (+0.08%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    23,349.19
    +1,442.77 (+6.59%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    526.59
    +30.75 (+6.20%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,296.28
    +73.04 (+1.01%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,961.68
    +173.21 (+0.65%)
     

UPDATE -- Eleventh Circuit Once Again Rules in Favor of MSP Recovery, This Time Against Metropolitan General Insurance Company and Affiliates

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
MSP Recovery, LLC
·5 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • MSPR
MSP Recovery, LLC
MSP Recovery, LLC

Adding Additional Case Law References

CORAL GABLES, Fla., July 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MSP Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ: MSPR) today announced that in an important new decision issued on Monday, the U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals for the Eleventh Circuit in MSP Recovery Claims, Series LLC, et al. v. Metropolitan General Insurance Company, et. al., Case No. 21-11547 (11th Cir. July 18, 2022) overruled a Southern District Court Judge, finding that MSP Recovery properly alleged that Metropolitan General Insurance (“Metropolitan”) had a “demonstrated responsibility” to pay claims brought under the private cause of action provided for by the Medicare Secondary Payer Act.

The statutory framework of the Medicare Secondary Payer Act recognizes that when liability insurers such as Metropolitan (i.e., a primary plan) fail to pay for items or services under an automobile or liability insurance policy or under no-fault insurance, Medicare and Medicare Advantage Plans such as MSP Recovery’s assignors are forced to make a conditional payment. When that happens, the primary plan must reimburse the secondary payer for these conditional payments “if it is demonstrated that such primary plan has or had a responsibility to make payment with respect to such item or service.” See 42 U.S.C. § 1395y(b)(2)(B)(ii). The law recognizes this mandate as the “demonstrated responsibility requirement.”

As set forth in the opinion, the Eleventh Circuit held that MSP Recovery’s lawsuit properly alleged that Metropolitan had a “demonstrated responsibility” to pay the claims brought by MSP Recovery on behalf of various assignors under the private cause of action provided for by the Medicare Secondary Payer Act.

In rendering its decision, the Eleventh Circuit relied on three preceding opinions that it issued in favor of MSP Recovery overturning twelve (12) prior improper dismissals by Southern District of Florida judges: (1) MSP Recovery, LLC v. Allstate Ins. Co., 835 F.3d 1351 (11th Cir. 2016); (2) MSPA Claims 1, LLC v. Kingsway Amigo Ins. Co., 950 F.3d 764, 771 (11th Cir. 2020); and (3) MSP Recovery Claims, Series LLC v. ACE Am. Ins. Co., 974 F.3d 1305, 1308 (11th Cir. 2020), cert. denied, 141 S. Ct. 2758 (2021) (“We agree with Plaintiffs on all issues.”).

MSP Recovery believes that the decision rendered by the Eleventh Circuit in Metropolitan has broader implications because several other Southern District Court judges have dismissed, or partially dismissed, claims asserted by MSP Recovery in several other pending lawsuits that remain on file. MSP Recovery believes that this latest ruling from the Eleventh Circuit will likely impact the scope of the claims being litigated in those actions.

“This is yet another example of MSP Recovery overcoming obstacles,” said Chief Legal Officer Frank C. Quesada. “The original dismissal of this case did not deter us from pushing forward and once again reversing a lower court decision. Case by case, we continue to establish and solidify the law relating to reimbursements under the Medicare Secondary Payer Act. We will continue to disrupt the antiquated healthcare reimbursement system with data-driven solutions for all Americans.”

MSP Recovery was represented in this appeal by Francesco Zincone and Alfredo Armas of the Armas Bertran Zincone Law Firm, and Frank C. Quesada, Michael O. Mena, Charles Whorton, Gino Moreno, and Arlenys Perdomo of the MSP Recovery Law Firm. Metropolitan was represented by Steven M. Levy, Angel A. Cortiñas, and Jonathan H. Kaskel of the Dentons Law Firm.

Zincone, who argued the appeal before the Eleventh Circuit, also previously handled the oral arguments before the Eleventh Circuit in the Kingsway and Ace American appeals.

“I am proud of our team,” said MSP Recovery Founder and CEO, John H. Ruiz. “We know that we are on the right side of the law and we will continue to relentlessly pursue reimbursements on behalf of our assignors and for the betterment of the Medicare system.”

About MSP Recovery

Founded in 2014, MSP Recovery has become a Medicare, Medicaid, commercial, and secondary payer reimbursement recovery leader, disrupting the antiquated healthcare reimbursement system with data-driven solutions to secure recoveries against responsible parties. MSP Recovery provides the healthcare industry with comprehensive compliance solutions, while innovating technologies to help save lives. For more information, visit: www.msprecovery.com

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. Forward-looking statements may generally be identified by the use of words such as "anticipate," "believe," "expect," "intend," "plan" and "will" or, in each case, their negative, or other variations or comparable terminology. These forward-looking statements include all matters that are not historical facts. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties because they relate to events and depend on circumstances that may or may not occur in the future. As a result, these statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual events may differ materially from those expressed in or suggested by the forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking statement made by MSP Recovery (“MSPR”) in this press release, its reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") and other public statements made from time-to-time speak only as of the date made. New risks and uncertainties come up from time to time, and it is impossible for MSPR to predict or identify all such events or how they may affect it. MSPR has no obligation, and does not intend, to update any forward-looking statements after the date hereof, except as required by federal securities laws. Factors that could cause these differences include, but are not limited to, MSPR’s ability to capitalize on its assignment agreements and recover monies that were paid by the assignors; litigation results; the validity of the assignments of claims to MSPR; the ability to successfully expand the scope of MSPR’s claims or obtain new data and claims from MSPR’s existing assignor base or otherwise; MSPR’s ability to innovate and develop new solutions, and whether those solutions will be adopted by MSPR’s existing and potential assignors; negative publicity concerning healthcare data analytics and payment accuracy; and those other factors included in MSPR’s Annual reports on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and other reports filed by it with the SEC. These statements constitute the Company's cautionary statements under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

For Media:
ICR, Inc.
MSP@icrinc.com

For Investors:
ICR, Inc.
Marc Griffin
Marc.Griffin@icrinc.com


Recommended Stories

  • How to Ensure Life Insurance Benefits Don't Go Unclaimed

    People buy life insurance to protect against financial loss when they die. But what happens if they don't let anyone know about their policy? Their family could miss out on much-needed money to cover the loss of income, pay off … Continue reading → The post How to Find Out If Someone Has Life Insurance appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Ryan acquires Dallas-based property tax firm, hits record-breaking deal volume in 2022

    Dallas-based Ryan has acquired a property tax company in its seventh transaction of 2022, marking a record-breaking number of deals for the firm in a single year. Ryan bought Paradigm Tax Group, also based in Dallas, to expand its property tax practice, which makes up more than one-third of its business. The deal adds to the firm’s property tax workforce of about 1,000 employees across the country.

  • GBP/JPY Price Forecast – The British Pound Continues to Break Higher

    The British pound has broken above the ¥165 level to show signs of life again. At this point, it looks like we will eventually try to get to the highs.

  • Inter Milan boss and Suning founder's son Steven Zhang liable for US$255 million in landmark verdict against China's keepwell undertakings

    The scion of one of China's largest e-commerce retailers and the president of the Italian football club Inter Milan has lost a court case in Hong Kong, making him liable for US$255 million (HK$2 billion) of debt. Zhang Kangyang, also known as Steven, was sued by creditors last August to recover US$255 million of loans and a defaulted bond that he guaranteed, pledges that he subsequently reneged, citing forgery and ignorance. The Hong Kong High Court found for the creditors' representative China

  • Large Cap Funds - 20 Best Large-Cap Stock Funds

    Top-Rated Large-Cap Mutual Funds as of 6/30/22 Fund Name, Ticker, Overall Rating, (Risk Grade) Port Street Quality Growth Inst A+ (B+) Ariel Global Investor A+ (B-) Invesco US Managed Volatility R6 ...

  • ‘Hot inflation is over.’ Here’s where what that means for investors, says this portfolio manager.

    There is light at the end of the tunnel on inflation, says portfolio manager Thomas H. Kee Jr. Here's where the investment sweet spot will likely be.

  • Vodafone New Zealand Sells Mobile Tower Assets for $1.1 Billion

    (Bloomberg) -- Vodafone New Zealand is selling its mobile-phone tower assets to investment firms for NZ$1.7 billion ($1.1 billion). Most Read from BloombergThis Could Be the Start of a Dollar ‘Doom Loop’ Like No OtherA Goldman Legend, Crypto Star and Top Banker Warn of Next Big RiskPakistan’s Khan Demands Early Polls After By-Election WinChina Seeks to Stem Mortgage Boycott With Developer LoansTogether with shareholders Infratil and Brookfield Asset Management, Vodafone’s passive mobile tower as

  • U.S. stocks open higher as earnings reports roll in

    U.S. stocks opened higher on Tuesday despite a spate of mixed corporate earnings reports which stoked fears about slowing economic growth following news of a hiring slowdown at Apple. The S&P 500 advanced 40 points, or 1%, to 3,869. The Dow Jones Industrial Average climbed 210 points, or 0.7%, to 31,286. The Nasdaq Composite added 150 points, or 1.3%, to `11,513. Stocks finished lower on Monday after trading higher earlier in the session as reports of a hiring slowdown at Apple added to fears ab

  • Japanese Game Maker Nippon Ichi Is Overlooked Winner of Weak Yen

    (Bloomberg) -- Nippon Ichi Software Inc. -- a 213-person video game developer based in central Japan -- is an unnoticed winner of the yen’s recent plunge.Most Read from BloombergThis Could Be the Start of a Dollar ‘Doom Loop’ Like No OtherGhana Declares First Marburg Virus Disease OutbreakChina Disputes Report Xi Invited Europe Heads to Beijing MeetingA Goldman Legend, Crypto Star and Top Banker Warn of Next Big RiskThe role-playing game maker is based in Gifu, a mountainous and predominantly ru

  • Bank of America Revenue Rises on Consumer Strength, but Profit Declines 32%

    The second-largest U.S. bank’s revenue increased 6% from a year ago to $22.7 billion, as executives painted a bright picture of consumer finances.

  • What to Expect When IBM Reports Earnings Monday

    International Business Machines is scheduled to report their latest quarterly numbers to shareholders and analysts after the close of trading Monday. What do the charts and indicators look like? Let's check.

  • Fed Finally Is Focusing on the Big Picture in Inflation Fight

    The central bank will broaden its approach beyond “core inflation,” which doesn’t include food and energy prices, big concerns for most Americans.

  • First Mover Americas: BTC Holds $22K and ETH Takes Center Stage Again

    The latest price moves in bitcoin (BTC) and crypto markets in context for July 19, 2022.

  • Royal Caribbean to buy Endeavor cruise ship at 'significantly below' construction cost

    Shares of Royal Caribbean Group hiked up 2.7% in premarket trading Monday, after the cruise operator said it received court approval to buy the "ultra-luxury" cruise ship Endeavor for $275 million. The company said the purchase was being made "significantly below" the cost of construction, with the purchase fully financed through a 15-year term loan. The ship, which was originally delivered to Crystal Cruises in 2021, will be renamed Silver Endeavour when it officially joins the fleet of Royal C

  • Is SQ Stock A Buy Or Sell On Cash App Growth Amid Fears Of Recession?

    Square stock bulls focus on its Cash App and Afterpay synergies but bears worry over Bitcoin and a possible recession.

  • All Eyes on Europe +Oil+ FOREX ( EUR & RNBZ new repo facility)

    Overall the robust US data on Friday eased concerns about an imminent recession but is also unlikely to mount an additional case for a 100 bp Fed hike.

  • Five-member credit committee established to liquidate Three Arrows Capital

    A creditors committee to liquidate the bankrupt, Singapore-based cryptocurrency hedge fund Three Arrows Capital (3AC) was established at a meeting on Monday and comprised Digital Currency Group, Voyager, CoinList, Blockchain.com, and Matrixport, according to a document published the same day on the Three Arrows bankruptcy website. See related article: 3AC crypto contagion spreads to Blockchain.com: […]

  • U.S. Stocks Poised to Open Slightly Higher on Monday

    This week's economic calendar includes several U.S. housing-market data releases and a pair of monetary policy decisions from abroad.

  • China Seeks to Stem Mortgage Boycott With Developer Loans

    (Bloomberg) -- China’s bank and property stocks rose after regulators sought to defuse a growing consumer boycott of mortgage payments by urging banks to increase lending to developers so they can complete unfinished housing projects.Most Read from BloombergThis Could Be the Start of a Dollar ‘Doom Loop’ Like No OtherA Goldman Legend, Crypto Star and Top Banker Warn of Next Big RiskJennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck Got Married in Las Vegas Drive-Through ChapelChina Seeks to Stem Mortgage Boycott Wi

  • 3 Biotech Stocks That May Take Awhile to Recoup

    How many years of future revenue and earnings were investors paying for in 2021? In some cases, quite a few.