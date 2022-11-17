Elexicon Energy Applauds Appointment of Leaders to Electrification and Energy Transition Panel

AJAX, ON, Nov. 17, 2022 /CNW/ - In April 2022, the Minister of Energy announced that the government would be bringing together an Electrification and Energy Transition Panel. Today, the province announced its appointments to the panel. Elexicon Energy applauds this selection of diverse leaders; the guidance they will provide on long-term energy planning; and how Ontario can best support electrification to ensure the energy transition continues to ensure reliable, affordable, and sustainable energy.

The following statement has been released from Elexicon Energy's President and CEO, Indrani J. Butany-De Souza:

"Elexicon Energy and the communities we serve have long supported the need for integrated energy planning that considers new technologies and decarbonization efforts. The energy transition, capacity constraints in Ontario and increased demand for electrification of transportation, industry and buildings will require the energy industry to come together in collaboration with multiple sectors to meet this challenge. We are confident that the collective expertise, thought leadership and innovative strategic thinking that the new Electrification and Energy Transition Panel brings, will ensure that the right pathway is created to enable the long-term readiness of the electricity sector while keeping rates affordable. Taking this integrated approach will enable the right investments, job creation and skills development in Ontario, and make it easier for companies like Elexicon Energy to prepare for the future needs of its customers and communities."

About Elexicon Energy

Elexicon Energy powers life's most meaningful moments. As the fourth largest municipally-owned electricity distributor in Ontario, our vision is to empower the communities we serve and help customers seize opportunities to ignite a better future. We provide over 174,000 residential and business customers with reliable and affordable energy services. Elexicon Energy is owned by five municipalities: the City of Pickering, the Town of Ajax, the Town of Whitby, the City of Belleville and the Municipality of Clarington. Learn more at elexiconenergy.com and follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

