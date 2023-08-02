E.l.f. stock hits all-time high amid a 'blemish-free' quarter

E.l.f Beauty stock (ELF) spiked 16% on Wednesday to close at an all-time high of $133.20 after posting what one analyst dubbed a “blemish-free” quarter.

The company, known for selling cosmetics in sleek packaging at low prices in drugstores and big box retailers, raised its guidance after fiscal first quarter net sales grew 76% and gross margin expanded by 280 basis points to 70.5%. E.l.f. has attributed its growth to its value proposition, new product innovation, and marketing.

Its results come at a time when other companies have pointed to an increasingly cautious consumer who is still spending but getting more selective about what to buy. US inflation is cooling but still high relative to the Federal Reserve's 2% target.

E.l.f. shares have been on fire this year, gaining 144% year to date.

The makeup manufacturer’s CEO Tarang Amin highlighted the brand’s strength during the quarterly earnings call.

“Out of nearly 800 cosmetics brands tracked by Nielsen, e.l.f is the only brand to gain share for 18 consecutive quarters. As great as the share growth has been, we see an opportunity to double our market share over the next few years,” said Amin.

He also noted e.l.f. is the No. 1 makeup brand in Target stores (T), with 18% market share.

Jefferies analysts dubbed the company’s performance as “another blemish-free quarter.”

“E.l.f. has been a consistent winner in the US cosmetics category, but again emphasized on today's call skincare and international offer whitespace opportunity. International sales grew 79% Y/Y in the quarter,” wrote the analysts.

E.l.f.'s CEO highlighted the average price point for the company's products, which is a little over $6, compared to over $9 for the legacy cosmetics brands and over $20 for prestige brands.

"Unlike these higher-priced brands, our pricing strategy focuses on everyday value instead of broad-based promotions. We believe our value proposition creates accessibility in the category, allowing more consumers to enjoy the best of beauty," said Amin.

The stock has nine Buy, four Hold, and zero Sell ratings.

