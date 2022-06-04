U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,108.54
    -68.28 (-1.63%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,899.70
    -348.58 (-1.05%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,012.73
    -304.16 (-2.47%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,883.05
    -14.62 (-0.77%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    120.26
    +3.39 (+2.90%)
     

  • Gold

    1,848.10
    -18.40 (-0.99%)
     

  • Silver

    21.94
    -0.33 (-1.50%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0720
    -0.0031 (-0.29%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.9570
    +0.0440 (+1.51%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2493
    -0.0085 (-0.68%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    130.8600
    +0.9900 (+0.76%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    29,552.00
    -73.45 (-0.25%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    641.58
    -19.22 (-2.91%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,532.95
    -74.71 (-0.98%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,761.57
    +347.69 (+1.27%)
     

ElfBar Strengthens Ties with UK Costumers through Ad Campaign on London Double-Deckers and Billboards

·2 min read

LONDON, June 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ElfBar has hopped onboard London Buses for the first time to embark on a month-long tour to showcase Mate 500 Pod Kit (Mate 500) to Londoners, as part of its ad campaign to bring ElfBar products closer to the UK customers. From May 9th through June 19th, the rechargeable vape kit is featured on 300 iconic scarlet double-deckers crisscrossing Central London, as well as 147 out-of-door electronic billboards dotted around the city to introduce ElfBar eco-friendly and cost-effective vaping solutions to the local users.

Mate 500 is incredibly durable ensures all-day use and compatible with ElfBar Mate P1 Pre-filled Pods that offer a wide range of delicious flavours to give users a smooth and satisfying vaping experience. Sporting an aircraft-grade aluminium body with matte finishes and premium metallic texture, it is extremely lightweight and easy to use, with no extra steps needed to set up the device.

"Supported by the sound policy environment, the UK has seen the growing acceptance of vaping devices as the tools to promote a smoke-free society. All these factors have not only strengthened the professionalism and the sense of responsibility of the industry players, but also made the UK one of our top markets," said Daisy Luo, UK Country Lead for ElfBar.

"Since ElfBar introduced the first product to the UK, we are overwhelmed with the positive response from British consumers, so we hope to take this opportunity to strengthen our connection with the local users and retailers alike who have given us so much support throughout the journey. In response to the mounting environmental concerns, the launch of ElfBar Mate 500 Pod Kit is our latest endeavour to reduce the company's carbon and waste footprint, helping us advance our ESG pledges as we continue to build a portfolio of environmentally friendly products ," Daisy added.

"The introduction of ElfBar Mate 500 only marks a small step in our marathon. Another popular product, ElfBar ELFA Pod Vape Kit, is expected to follow in its footstep to meet global customers soon. Driven by our brand value, we will continue to upgrade our product features and roll out more high-quality models based on the feedback from users," said Daisy.

For more information, please visit: www.elfbar.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/elfbar-strengthens-ties-with-uk-costumers-through-ad-campaign-on-london-double-deckers-and-billboards-301561354.html

SOURCE ElfBar

Recommended Stories

  • Hayward Bolsters Pool & Spa Lighting Business - Read How

    Hayward Holdings Inc. (NYSE: HAYW) has acquired the specialty lighting business of Halco Lighting Technologies. Financial terms were not disclosed. Halco's specialty lighting business includes lighting solutions serving the residential and commercial pool, spa, fountain, and landscape lighting market segments. The products include lighting brands such as ColorSplash, J&J Electronics, PureWhite, and Sollos. Hayward noted that the Specialty Lighting Business grows its product line both in and arou

  • Bitcoin Set to Record 10-Week Losing Streak

    Bitcoin (BTC) is on track to record 10 consecutive weeks of losses for the first time in its history. Quantfury CEO Ali Pourdad dicusses the potential factors driving prices lower and where we're headed next. Plus, reactions to the latest U.S. jobs report, Elon Musk seeking 10% job cuts at Tesla.

  • Tough Time for Miners: NY Passes Moratorium; Riot Blockchain Sells More Bitcoin

    Miners are facing new headwinds amid the market downturn. Riot Blockchain (RIOT) is unloading more than half of the bitcoin it mined in May. Separately, the New York State Senate passed a bitcoin mining moratorium, barring new proof-of work (PoW) mining operations powered by carbon-based energy sources for two years. "The Hash" panel discusses the latest hurdles.

  • Riot Blockchain Sells More Bitcoin, Trims Hashrate Guidance

    It’s the miner’s third consecutive month of bitcoin sales.

  • A Beaten-Down Biotech Stock That's Finally Attractive

    Biotech stocks are mired in a historic correction. Throughout 2020 and 2021 investors were bombarded with hype from trendy thematic exchange-traded funds and short-lived social-media celebrities. The correction shows that fundamentals still matter, drug development is difficult, and biotech is not tech.

  • US STOCKS-Wall St slides as solid jobs data supports rate hike bets

    U.S. stock indexes fell on Friday after a solid jobs report appeared to give the Federal Reserve a green light to continue on an aggressive policy-tightening path to cool decades-high inflation while shares of Apple and Tesla weighed heavily. The Labor Department's closely watched report showed nonfarm payrolls rose by 390,000 jobs last month and wages grew, while the unemployment rate held steady at 3.6% - all signs of a tight labor market.

  • Read How Analysts Reacted To MongoDB Post Q1 Earnings Beat

    Analysts appreciated MongoDB, Inc's (NASDAQ: MDB) Q1 beat but cut the price target to reflect macro headwinds. Needham analyst Mike Cikos maintained MongoDB with a Buy rating and lowered the price target from $362 to $310. The price target change reflected the declines in the broader stock market. Cikos acknowledged MongoDB's strong 1QF23 feat outperforming guidance and expectations. Atlas' and Enterprise Advanced's growth impressed the analyst. Cikos also appreciated the guidance raise after fa

  • Burger King caught in complex legal web, thwarting Russia exit

    For at least a decade, Burger King's formula for European expansion has relied on a joint venture partnership, including a master franchisee, to open and operate new locations. But now the fast-food chain has a whopper of a problem in Russia. It hasn't been able to exit its partnership or close its roughly 800 franchised locations following Russia's February invasion of Ukraine.

  • Fed Hiking Pace From September Hinges on Inflation, Mester Says

    (Bloomberg) -- Federal Reserve Bank of Cleveland President Loretta Mester said she favors raising interest rates by 50 basis points this month and next but cautioned that pace could speed up or slow down from September, based on what happens with inflation. Most Read from BloombergOne-Third of Americans Making $250,000 Live Paycheck-to-Paycheck, Survey FindsElon Musk’s Ultimatum to Tesla Execs: Return to the Office or Get OutApple Plans to Make the iPad More Like a Laptop and Less Like a PhoneSt

  • Activision Retaliated Against Staff, Union Complaint Claims

    (Bloomberg) -- Activision Blizzard Inc. was accused of illegally retaliating against employees for their unionization efforts, according to a labor board complaint filed by the union set to represent workers there.Most Read from BloombergOne-Third of Americans Making $250,000 Live Paycheck-to-Paycheck, Survey Finds‘Most Clever Oligarch’ Severed His $37 Billion Fortune From Russian RootsTesla Pauses Hiring as Musk Aims for 10% Staff Cut, Reuters SaysStocks Resume Weekly Losses as Jobs Fuel Rate B

  • LUNA blowup underscores need for 'clear and holistic' regulation: CFTC commissioner

    Regulators are telling Congress that the collapse of stablecoin project LUNA illustrates the need for more clarity from Capitol Hill.

  • Alaska Air: Stronger revenue offsetting fuel increases

    Alaska Air Group Inc. late Thursday tweaked the lower end of its capacity guidance for full-year 2022, but said its performance has improved and "stronger" revenue is offsetting fuel price increases. Alaska said it expects capacity to be 7% to 9% below 2019 capacity, compared with a previous expectation of 6% to 9% below. "We continue to experience sustained strong demand for air travel throughout our network," the company said in a filing. Alaska continues "to expect to deliver double-digit pre

  • Here comes the 'good news is bad news' jobs report: Morning Brief

    Here's what to watch in the markets on Friday, June 3, 2022.

  • Companies that exited Russia after its invasion of Ukraine are being rewarded with outsize stock-market returns, Yale study finds — and those that stayed are not

    Companies that have pulled out of Russia since it invaded Ukraine are not just enjoying a reputational boost -- they are being rewarded by financial markets.

  • How To Invest: Nvidia, GOOGL Reveal 3-Step Routine For Bull And Bear Markets

    Successful stock investing starts with having rules and a routine. Learn how to invest in stocks following a simple 3-step routine.

  • Dollar advances as U.S. job growth tops expectations

    NEW YORK (Reuters) -The U.S. dollar rose against a basket of currencies on Friday after a better-than-expected U.S. employment report pointed to a tight labor market that could keep the Federal Reserve on an aggressive path of interest rate hikes. The U.S. Dollar Currency Index, which tracks the greenback against six other major currencies, was 0.4% higher at 102.16 after rising as high as 102.22 following the jobs report. "We had a pretty solid nonfarm payrolls number," said Minh Trang, senior currency trader at Silicon Valley Bank in Santa Clara, California.

  • Kanye West Files NFT Trademark Applications, Showing Change of Heart

    Kanye West filed NFT trademark applications with the United States Patent and Trademark Office on May 27, despite his criticism on digital art collectibles earlier this year. "The Hash" panel discusses the artist's change of attitude and what it means for celebrities to enter the NFT world.

  • U.S. bond funds post first weekly inflow in five months

    U.S. bond funds post first weekly inflow in five months

  • Sirena Moore-Thomas at the 2022 Leading Entrepreneurs of the World Conference

    The CEO of The Highland Group to talk about how to win federal contracts without writing proposals at the 2022 LEW Conference

  • Crypto exchange Gemini sued for 'misleading statements' over bitcoin futures contract

    The Commodity Futures Trading Commission alleged Gemini employees misled the agency when the company was evaluating a potential Bitcoin futures contract.