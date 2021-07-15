Elgato's Stream Deck MK.2 supports seven cute faceplates

Sure, Elgato's Stream Deck MK.2 can organize your desktop apps and make going live on Twitch as easy as pressing a button, but most importantly, it supports a range of adorable faceplates. The Stream Deck MK.2 costs $150 and it's being sold alongside seven new faceplates, priced at $10 each. Elgato showed off the MK.2 today in a new trailer and it's available to order now (yes, so are the faceplates).

The Stream Deck MK.2 has 15 customizable LCD keys that can be connected to PC apps, media tools and specific platforms, with plugins for Twitch, OBS, YouTube, XSplit, Spotify, Philips Hue and others. This allows streamers in particular to set hotkeys for going live, controlling A/V features and interacting with the audience. The icons on the MK.2 are digitally customizable as well.

In June, Elgato rolled out Stream Deck 5.0, a beefy software update that included a new store, icon library, and a selection of DMCA-free music and sound effects.