Elgato's Stream Deck MK.2 drops to an all-time low of $140

Valentina Palladino
·Commerce Editor
·1 min read
Elgato

If you're looking for a way to take your game streaming to the next level, Elgato's Stream Deck could do the trick. Amazon currently has the Stream Deck MK.2 for $10 off, bringing it down to a record low of $140. While not a huge discount, it's a good one for a device like this that rarely goes on sale. The last time it was this low was in December.

Buy Stream Deck MK.2 at Amazon - $140

This latest version of the Stream Deck has 15 programmable keys that let you trigger actions more easily while you're streaming. You can do things like launch apps, mute your mic, turn on lights, post to social media and more with just a press of a button, making it a handy tool to have if you want to make your setup more professional. We included the Stream Deck Mini in a recent gift guide as a smaller, more affordable option, but the MK.2 gives you more flexibility — plus, you can inject more of your style into the MK.2 by customizing it with a faceplate.

While Twitch streamers and the like are the primary users of the Stream Deck, others can get use out of it, too. Think of the device's hotkeys almost like keyboard shortcuts, but more powerful — you can program them to launch your most-used apps, open folders, control audio and video feeds and more. If you spend a ton of time on your computer, the Stream Deck could become an indispensable tool that makes your workflow more efficient.

Follow @EngadgetDeals on Twitter for the latest tech deals and buying advice.

