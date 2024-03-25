Elgin News Digest: Community job fair set for Wednesday at Hanover Township center; U-46 School Board honors the achievements of 10 student musicians; Spring into Summer open house being planned at Schock Centre

Community job fair set for Wednesday at Hanover Township center

A community job fair will be held Wednesday, March 27, at the Hanover Township Senior Center, 240 S. Route 59, Bartlett.

The first half hour of the event, from 11 to 11:30 a.m., is exclusively for military veterans. The general public can meet with companies seeking employees from 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m., according to a Hanover Township news release.

Staff from the North Suburban Cook County American Job Center also will offer a noon workshop on how to access free employment-seeking resources. Staff from Legal Aid Chicago will do a 1 p.m. presentation on the array of free services it offers.

More than 70 employers from fields that include health care, manufacturing, sales, administration and transportation will be participating. Job seekers are asked to bring copies of their resumes to the event.

For more information, call 630-540-9085.

U-46 School Board honors the achievements of 10 student musicians

The U-46 School Board honored 10 students at its March 18 meeting with “Accent on Achievement” certificates that recognized their outstanding work as musicians.

Those receiving certificates, according to a U-46 news release, were:

Bartlett High School: Kara Hagan, a senior who sang tenor in the All-State Chorus.

Elgin High School: Anthony “Ira” Cortes and Edward Power, seniors who attended a Future Music Educators Symposium.

Larkin High School: Ayaka Vieira, a sophomore who played violin with the All-State Orchestra, and Aidan Klapperich, a sophomore who played trombone with the All-State Band.

South Elgin High School: Ruby Montgomery, a junior who sang first soprano with the Honors Chorus; Isabella Huynh, a senior who sang first soprano with the All-State Chorus; and Kiera Moore, a senior who sang second alto with the All-State Chorus.

Streamwood High School: David Burmann, a junior who played clarinet and bass clarinet, and Sarah Beth Ballenger, a junior who played violin in the pit orchestra, as part of an all-state production of “She Kills Monsters” in January at Illinois State University in Normal.

Spring into Summer open house being planned at Schock Centre

The Elgin Parks and Recreation Department will be holding a “Spring Into Summer” open house from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, April 12, at the Edward Schock Centre of Elgin, 100 Symphony Way, Elgin.

The event will give the public a chance to meet instructors and learn about the programming being scheduled for the summer, according to the department’s Facebook page. There also will be free swimming that night and free use of the indoor climbing wall.

For more information, call 847-531-7000 or email parksandrec@cityofelgin.org.