Eli Lilly beats quarterly revenue estimates on Mounjaro strength

Eli Lilly beat Wall Street's revenue estimates for the third quarter on Thursday, lifted by strong demand for its diabetes drug Mounjaro that brought in over a billion dollars in sales.

Shares in the company fell over 2% in premarket trading on Thursday.

The U.S. drugmaker reported revenue of about $9.50 billion, compared with analysts' average expectation of $8.95 billion, according to LSEG data. (Reporting by Bhanvi Satija in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)