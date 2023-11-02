Advertisement
U.S. markets open in 45 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,289.75
    +33.75 (+0.79%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,535.00
    +184.00 (+0.55%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,923.00
    +178.50 (+1.21%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,698.90
    +22.50 (+1.34%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    81.00
    +0.56 (+0.70%)
     

  • Gold

    1,997.60
    +10.10 (+0.51%)
     

  • Silver

    23.17
    +0.38 (+1.69%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0659
    +0.0085 (+0.80%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.6740
    -0.1150 (-2.40%)
     

  • Vix

    16.24
    -0.63 (-3.73%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2214
    +0.0063 (+0.52%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    150.0910
    -0.8010 (-0.53%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    35,441.16
    +974.62 (+2.83%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    725.34
    +18.62 (+2.64%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,433.12
    +90.69 (+1.24%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    31,949.89
    +348.24 (+1.10%)
     

Eli Lilly beats quarterly revenue estimates on Mounjaro strength

Reuters

Eli Lilly beat Wall Street's revenue estimates for the third quarter on Thursday, lifted by strong demand for its diabetes drug Mounjaro that brought in over a billion dollars in sales.

Shares in the company fell over 2% in premarket trading on Thursday.

The U.S. drugmaker reported revenue of about $9.50 billion, compared with analysts' average expectation of $8.95 billion, according to LSEG data. (Reporting by Bhanvi Satija in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)

