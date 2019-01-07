Eli Lilly to Buy Loxo Oncology for $8 Billion

(Bloomberg) -- Eli Lilly & Co. agreed to buy Loxo Oncology Inc. for about $8 billion in cash in the first major deal by new Chief Executive Officer Dave Ricks.

Deal for $235 per share seals Lilly’s commitment to oncology, which has become the Indianapolis-based drugmaker’s predominant area in drug development. The offer represents a premium of about 68 percent to Loxo’s closing stock price on Jan. 4.

Key Insights

It’s the second large acquisition in U.S. pharma this year after Bristol-Myers Squibb’s $74 billion play for Celgene Corp. -- the biggest deal ever in the industry -- last week.Loxo studies so-called precision cancer drugs, therapies that treat a subset of tumors with certain medical markers. The deal marks a shift away from Lilly’s traditional area of diabetes care.Loxo’s one marketed drug, Vitrakvi, or larotrectinib, is the leader in the field of TRK inhibitors, medicines that aim to shrink tumors by targeting a rare genetic anomaly. Partnered with German drugmaker Bayer AG, it won U.S. Food and Drug Administration approval last year.

Market Reaction

Lilly shares dropped 2.7 percent in trading before U.S. markets opened.

Get More

To read the release, click hereThe world’s biggest health-care companies are gathering in San Francisco this week for the annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference. See here.

To contact the reporter on this story: Marthe Fourcade in Paris at mfourcade@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Eric Pfanner at epfanner1@bloomberg.net, Marthe Fourcade

For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.com

©2019 Bloomberg L.P.