Eli Lilly CEO: 'I think a bet on Lilly is to bet we can keep on inventing new things'

After a record year in 2023, Eli Lilly (LLY) — fueled by the success of its GLP-1 drug, tirzepatide, used in Mounjaro for diabetes and Zepbound for obesity — isn't slowing down in the space, knowing competitors are nipping at its heels.

The two Lilly products are competing head to head with Novo Nordisk's (NVO) Ozempic, for diabetes, and Wegovy, for obesity, for the first time in the market this year.

Mounjaro raked in nearly $3 billion through the first nine months of 2023 alone, up from just $200 million in all of 2022. With Zepbound's approval for obesity in late 2023, the Street is expecting Lilly will have even more success.

Eli Lilly CEO David Ricks told Yahoo Finance at the annual JPMorgan Healthcare conference in San Francisco Monday that his company is already looking at how its GLP-1 products could impact other diseases, including congestive heart failure and sleep apnea.

"If you're an investor and you're looking at Lilly, and you're thinking this is a Zepbound-Mounjaro story, I don't think you're reading it right. I think a bet on Lilly is to bet we can keep on inventing new things, not just sell the ones we've invented," Ricks said.

Lilly's stock has been on a climb since the COVID pandemic and is up more than 76% in the past year, outperforming the S&P 500, as well as competitor Novo.

How the company differentiates itself as a market leader in the GLP-1 space, as well as how it can maintain market share as new entrants get closer to approval, is part of the company's story for 2024, Ricks said.

The goal, he said, is to work the R&D segment of the company at a pace that ensures the company doesn't have to worry about its patent cliffs — because it is already working on the drugs to replace its own drugs.

"The way to do that is to launch products faster than you lose them. That's how we grow. Everything we launch will go to zero some day — even Zepbound and Mounjaro," Ricks said.

Story continues

FILE PHOTO: Boxes of Ozempic and Mounjaro, semaglutide and tirzepatide injection drugs used for treating type 2 diabetes and made by Novo Nordisk and Eli Lilly, is seen at a Rock Canyon Pharmacy in Provo, Utah, U.S. March 29, 2023. REUTERS/George Frey/File Photo (REUTERS / Reuters)

Ricks said the company began working on the idea in spring of 2023, and the idea came from consumer feedback and frustrations with the current healthcare system, and finding a way to connect directly with patients — and give them access through doctor finder tools and telehealth — is one way to resolve the access problem. business.

Ricks said the company began working on the idea in spring of 2023 as a way to connect more directly with customers, following consumer feedback about frustrations with the current healthcare system,

Zepbound is on the list of drugs at the new LillyDirect site, but Mounjaro is not yet, but will be eventually, Ricks.

Anjalee Khemlani is the senior health reporter at Yahoo Finance, covering all things pharma, insurance, care services, digital health, PBMs, and health policy and politics. Follow Anjalee on all social media platforms @AnjKhem.

Click here for in-depth analysis of the latest health industry news and events impacting stock prices