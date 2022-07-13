Eli Lilly and Co and Novo Nordisk AS Among Leading Companies in the Type 2 Diabetes Pipeline Market | GlobalData Plc

GlobalData UK Ltd

Eli Lilly and Co has the highest number of type 2 diabetes drugs in development

LONDON, July 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The “Type 2 Diabetes (Metabolic Disorder) Drugs in Development by Stages, Target, MoA, RoA, Molecule Type and Key Players, 2021 Update” report offered by Globaldata provides comprehensive information on the therapeutics under development for Type 2 Diabetes, complete with analysis by stage of development, drug target, mechanism of action (MoA), route of administration (RoA) and molecule type. The report also covers the descriptive pharmacological action of the therapeutics, its complete research and development history and latest news and press releases. Additionally, the report provides an overview of key players involved in therapeutic development for Type 2 Diabetes and features dormant and discontinued projects.



Type 2 Diabetes Pipeline Drugs Market - Competitive Landscape

Eli Lilly and Co

Novo Nordisk AS

Merck & Co Inc

Tonghua Dongbao Pharmaceutical Co Ltd

Chong Kun Dang Pharmaceutical Corp

Sihuan Pharmaceutical Holdings Group Ltd

Number of Type 2 Diabetes Pipeline Products, by Leading Companies

Eli Lilly and Co

Eli Lilly and Co (Lilly) is a healthcare company that discovers, develops and markets human healthcare products. The company offers medicines for cardiovascular conditions, diabetes, endocrinology, cancer, neurological problems, immune disorders, men's health and musculoskeletal problems. The company distributes its pharmaceutical health products through independent wholesale distributors. It also promotes products through sales representatives and marketing agreements with other pharmaceutical companies. The company also offers its products in North America, South America, Europe, South Asia, the Middle East, Africa and North Asia-Pacific. Lilly is headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana, the US.

Novo Nordisk AS

Novo Nordisk AS (Novo Nordisk), a subsidiary of Novo Holdings AS, is a healthcare company that discovers, develops, and manufactures innovative biological medicines. It focuses on advancing drugs for the treatment of diabetes and other serious chronic conditions, including hemophilia, human growth hormone (HGH) disorders, and obesity. The company’s portfolio includes pre-filled delivery systems for insulin; glucagon hypokit; cartridge; needles; vials; insulin; estradiol for hormone replacement; recombinant drugs for hemophilia; glucagon; and oral antidiabetic agents. With subsidiaries in North America, Europe, Asia, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, and Australia, the company markets its products in several countries. Novo Nordisk is headquartered in Bagsvaerd, Denmark.

Merck & Co Inc

Merck & Co Inc (Merck) is a biopharmaceutical company that discovers, develops, manufactures and markets prescription medicines, biologic therapies, vaccines and animal health products. It offers prescription products for treating cardiovascular, cancer, immune disorders, infectious, respiratory and women's diseases, and diabetes. The company provides animal health products such as vaccines, poultry products, livestock products and aquaculture products. Merck sells medicines to drug wholesalers, retailers, hospitals, government agencies and managed health care providers; and animal health products to veterinarians, distributors and animal producers. The company and its subsidiaries operate in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia Pacific, and Latin America. Merck is known as MSD outside the US and Canada and is headquartered in Kenilworth, New Jersey, the US.

Other Leading Companies in the Type 2 Diabetes Pipeline Drugs Market

AstraZeneca Plc

Diasome Pharmaceuticals Inc

Intarcia Therapeutics Inc

Thermalin Inc

Adocia SAS

Hanmi Pharmaceuticals Co Ltd

Pfizer Inc

Akston Biosciences Corp

Algiax Pharmaceuticals GmbH

Biocon Ltd

Others



Type 2 Diabetes Therapeutics Assessment by Targets

Glucagon Like Peptide 1 Receptor

Insulin Receptor

Dipeptidyl Peptidase 4

Sodium/Glucose Cotransporter 2

Adenosine Monophosphate Activated Protein Kinase

Others

Number of Type 2 Diabetes Pipeline Products, by Targets

Type 2 Diabetes Therapeutics Assessment by MoA

Glucagon Like Peptide 1 Receptor Agonist

Insulin Receptor Agonist

Dipeptidyl Peptidase 4 Inhibitor

Sodium/Glucose Cotransporter 2 Inhibitor

Adenosine Monophosphate Activated Protein Kinase Activator

Others

Number of Type 2 Diabetes Pipeline Products, by MoA

Type 2 Diabetes Therapeutics Assessment by RoA

Oral

Subcutaneous

Parenteral

Intravenous

Transdermal

Buccal

Inhalational

Sublingual

Intraarticular

Intracardiac

Others



Number of Type 2 Diabetes Pipeline Products, by RoA

Type 2 Diabetes Therapeutics Assessment by Molecule Type

Small Molecule

Recombinant Peptide

Synthetic Peptide

Peptide

Fusion Protein

Recombinant Protein

Biologic

Monoclonal Antibody

Cell Therapy

Gene Therapy

Others



Number of Type 2 Diabetes Pipeline Products, by Molecule Type



Scope

The pipeline guide provides a snapshot of the global therapeutic landscape of Type 2 Diabetes (Metabolic Disorders).

The pipeline guide reviews pipeline therapeutics for Type 2 Diabetes (Metabolic Disorders) by companies and universities/research institutes based on information derived from company and industry-specific sources.

The pipeline guide covers pipeline products based on several stages of development ranging from pre-registration till discovery and undisclosed stages.

The pipeline guide features descriptive drug profiles for the pipeline products which comprise, product description, descriptive licensing and collaboration details, R&D brief, MoA & other developmental activities.

The pipeline guide reviews key companies involved in Type 2 Diabetes (Metabolic Disorders) therapeutics and enlists all their major and minor projects.

The pipeline guide evaluates Type 2 Diabetes (Metabolic Disorders) therapeutics based on mechanism of action (MoA), drug target, route of administration (RoA), and molecule type.

The pipeline guide encapsulates all the dormant and discontinued pipeline projects.

The pipeline guide reviews the latest news related to pipeline therapeutics for Type 2 Diabetes (Metabolic Disorders)

Reasons to Buy

Procure strategically important competitor information, analysis, and insights to formulate effective R&D strategies.

Recognize emerging players with a potentially strong product portfolio and create effective counter-strategies to gain a competitive advantage.

Find and recognize significant and varied types of therapeutics under development for Type 2 Diabetes (Metabolic Disorders).

Classify potential new clients or partners in the target demographic.

Develop tactical initiatives by understanding the focus areas of leading companies.

Plan mergers and acquisitions meritoriously by identifying key players and their most promising pipeline therapeutics.

Formulate corrective measures for pipeline projects by understanding Type 2 Diabetes (Metabolic Disorders) pipeline depth and focus of Indication therapeutics.

Develop and design in-licensing and out-licensing strategies by identifying prospective partners with the most attractive projects to enhance and expand business potential and scope.

Adjust the therapeutic portfolio by recognizing discontinued projects and understand from the know-how what drove them from the pipeline.



Type 2 Diabetes Pipeline Drugs Market Report Overview

Key Targets Glucagon Like Peptide 1 Receptor, Insulin Receptor, Dipeptidyl Peptidase 4, Sodium/Glucose Cotransporter 2, Adenosine Monophosphate Activated Protein Kinase, and Others Key MoA Glucagon Like Peptide 1 Receptor Agonist, Insulin Receptor Agonist, Dipeptidyl Peptidase 4 Inhibitor, Sodium/Glucose Cotransporter 2 Inhibitor, Adenosine Monophosphate Activated Protein Kinase Activator, Others Key RoA Oral, Subcutaneous, Parenteral, Intravenous, Transdermal, Buccal, Inhalational, Sublingual, Intraarticular, Intracardiac, and Others Key Molecule Type Small Molecule, Recombinant Peptide, Synthetic Peptide, Peptide, Fusion Protein, Recombinant Protein, Biologic, Monoclonal Antibody, Cell Therapy, Gene Therapy, and Others Leading Companies Eli Lilly and Co, Novo Nordisk AS, Merck & Co Inc, Tonghua Dongbao Pharmaceutical Co Ltd, Chong Kun Dang Pharmaceutical Corp, Sihuan Pharmaceutical Holdings Group Ltd, AstraZeneca Plc, Diasome Pharmaceuticals Inc, Intarcia Therapeutics Inc, Thermalin Inc, Adocia SAS, Hanmi Pharmaceuticals Co Ltd, Pfizer Inc, Akston Biosciences Corp, Algiax Pharmaceuticals GmbH, Biocon Ltd, and Others

FAQs

What are the key targets in the type 2 diabetes pipeline drugs market?

The key targets in the type 2 diabetes pipeline products market are glucagon like peptide 1 receptor, insulin receptor, dipeptidyl peptidase 4, sodium/glucose cotransporter 2, adenosine monophosphate activated protein kinase, and others.

What are the key MoA in the type 2 diabetes pipeline drugs market?

The key mechanisms of action in the type 2 diabetes pipeline products market are glucagon like peptide 1 receptor agonist, insulin receptor agonist, dipeptidyl peptidase 4 inhibitor, sodium/glucose cotransporter 2 inhibitor, adenosine monophosphate activated protein kinase activator, others.

What are the key RoA in the type 2 diabetes pipeline drugs market?

The key routes of administration in the type 2 diabetes pipeline products market are oral, subcutaneous, parenteral, intravenous, transdermal, buccal, inhalational, sublingual, intraarticular, intracardiac, and others.

What are the key molecule types in the type 2 diabetes pipeline drugs market?

The key molecule types in the type 2 diabetes pipeline products market are small molecule, recombinant peptide, synthetic peptide, peptide, fusion protein, recombinant protein, biologic, monoclonal antibody, cell therapy, gene therapy, and others.

What are the key companies in the type 2 diabetes pipeline drugs market?

The major companies in the type 2 diabetes pipeline products market are Eli Lilly and Co, Novo Nordisk AS, Merck & Co Inc, Tonghua Dongbao Pharmaceutical Co Ltd, Chong Kun Dang Pharmaceutical Corp, Sihuan Pharmaceutical Holdings Group Ltd, AstraZeneca Plc, Diasome Pharmaceuticals Inc, Intarcia Therapeutics Inc, Thermalin Inc, Adocia SAS, Hanmi Pharmaceuticals Co Ltd, Pfizer Inc, Akston Biosciences Corp, Algiax Pharmaceuticals GmbH, Biocon Ltd, and others.

