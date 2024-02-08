Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Analysts Are Pretty Bullish On The Stock After Recent Results

Shareholders of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) will be pleased this week, given that the stock price is up 12% to US$725 following its latest yearly results. Revenues of US$34b were in line with forecasts, although statutory earnings per share (EPS) came in below expectations at US$5.80, missing estimates by 3.9%. Following the result, the analysts have updated their earnings model, and it would be good to know whether they think there's been a strong change in the company's prospects, or if it's business as usual. So we collected the latest post-earnings statutory consensus estimates to see what could be in store for next year.

Taking into account the latest results, the consensus forecast from Eli Lilly's 25 analysts is for revenues of US$41.5b in 2024. This reflects a sizeable 21% improvement in revenue compared to the last 12 months. Per-share earnings are expected to soar 109% to US$12.19. Yet prior to the latest earnings, the analysts had been anticipated revenues of US$39.2b and earnings per share (EPS) of US$12.22 in 2024. There doesn't appear to have been a major change in sentiment following the results, other than the slight bump in revenue estimates.

The consensus price target increased 11% to US$705, with an improved revenue forecast carrying the promise of a more valuable business, in time. That's not the only conclusion we can draw from this data however, as some investors also like to consider the spread in estimates when evaluating analyst price targets. Currently, the most bullish analyst values Eli Lilly at US$865 per share, while the most bearish prices it at US$430. Note the wide gap in analyst price targets? This implies to us that there is a fairly broad range of possible scenarios for the underlying business.

Another way we can view these estimates is in the context of the bigger picture, such as how the forecasts stack up against past performance, and whether forecasts are more or less bullish relative to other companies in the industry. It's clear from the latest estimates that Eli Lilly's rate of growth is expected to accelerate meaningfully, with the forecast 21% annualised revenue growth to the end of 2024 noticeably faster than its historical growth of 8.8% p.a. over the past five years. By contrast, our data suggests that other companies (with analyst coverage) in a similar industry are forecast to grow their revenue at 8.6% per year. Factoring in the forecast acceleration in revenue, it's pretty clear that Eli Lilly is expected to grow much faster than its industry.

The Bottom Line

The most obvious conclusion is that there's been no major change in the business' prospects in recent times, with the analysts holding their earnings forecasts steady, in line with previous estimates. Happily, they also upgraded their revenue estimates, and are forecasting them to grow faster than the wider industry. We note an upgrade to the price target, suggesting that the analysts believes the intrinsic value of the business is likely to improve over time.

Keeping that in mind, we still think that the longer term trajectory of the business is much more important for investors to consider. We have estimates - from multiple Eli Lilly analysts - going out to 2026, and you can see them free on our platform here.

You should always think about risks though. Case in point, we've spotted 2 warning signs for Eli Lilly you should be aware of.

