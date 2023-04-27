Eli Lilly Highlights Weight Loss Data For Tirzepatide In Diabetes Patients

Eli Lilly And Co's (NYSE: LLY) tirzepatide (10 mg and 15 mg) achieved superior weight loss compared to placebo at 72 weeks of treatment in results from SURMOUNT-2.

The study met both co-primary and key secondary objectives for tirzepatide compared to placebo for both estimands.

Mounjaro (tirzepatide) generated Q1 sales of $568.5 million.

Those taking tirzepatide lost up to 15.7% (34.4 lb. or 15.6 kg) of body weight for the efficacy estimand.

The trial evaluated 938 adult participants with obesity and type 2 diabetes.

For the efficacy estimand, participants taking tirzepatide achieved average weight reductions of 13.4% (29.8 lb. or 13.5 kg) on 10 mg and 15.7% (34.4 lb. or 15.6 kg) on 15 mg compared to placebo (3.3%, 7.0 lb. or 3.2 kg).

Additionally, 81.6% (10 mg) and 86.4% (15 mg) of people taking tirzepatide achieved at least 5% body weight reduction, the other co-primary endpoint, compared to 30.5% of those taking a placebo.

Tirzepatide also met all key secondary objectives, which included a reduction in A1C and other cardiometabolic parameters.

Lilly expects regulatory action as early as late 2023.

Price Action: LLY shares are up 2.26% at $384.79 on the last check Thursday.

