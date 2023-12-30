Eli Lilly (NYSE:LLY) Will Pay A Larger Dividend Than Last Year At $1.30

The board of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) has announced that it will be paying its dividend of $1.30 on the 8th of March, an increased payment from last year's comparable dividend. Even though the dividend went up, the yield is still quite low at only 0.9%.

Eli Lilly's Dividend Is Well Covered By Earnings

While yield is important, another factor to consider about a company's dividend is whether the current payout levels are feasible. Prior to this announcement, Eli Lilly's dividend was making up a very large proportion of earnings and perhaps more concerning was that it was 340% of cash flows. Paying out such a high proportion of cash flows can expose the business to needing to cut the dividend if the business runs into some challenges.

Looking forward, earnings per share is forecast to rise exponentially over the next year. If the dividend continues along recent trends, we estimate the payout ratio will be 24%, which would make us comfortable with the dividend's sustainability, despite the levels currently being elevated.

Eli Lilly Has A Solid Track Record

The company has been paying a dividend for a long time, and it has been quite stable which gives us confidence in the future dividend potential. Since 2013, the annual payment back then was $1.96, compared to the most recent full-year payment of $5.20. This implies that the company grew its distributions at a yearly rate of about 10% over that duration. Rapidly growing dividends for a long time is a very valuable feature for an income stock.

Dividend Growth Could Be Constrained

Some investors will be chomping at the bit to buy some of the company's stock based on its dividend history. Eli Lilly has seen EPS rising for the last five years, at 73% per annum. Fast growing earnings are great, but this can rarely be sustained without some reinvestment into the business, which Eli Lilly hasn't been doing.

Our Thoughts On Eli Lilly's Dividend

In summary, while it's always good to see the dividend being raised, we don't think Eli Lilly's payments are rock solid. In the past the payments have been stable, but we think the company is paying out too much for this to continue for the long term. We don't think Eli Lilly is a great stock to add to your portfolio if income is your focus.

It's important to note that companies having a consistent dividend policy will generate greater investor confidence than those having an erratic one. Still, investors need to consider a host of other factors, apart from dividend payments, when analysing a company. As an example, we've identified 2 warning signs for Eli Lilly that you should be aware of before investing. Is Eli Lilly not quite the opportunity you were looking for? Why not check out our selection of top dividend stocks.

