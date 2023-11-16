Eli Lilly plans new $2 billion German plant: source

U.S. pharmaceuticals company Eli Lilly plans to build a new plant in western Germany, sources close to the matter told Reuters, with one putting the investment at 2 bln euros ($2.17 billion).

The company declined to comment on the plans but news conferences are planned in Alzey, where sources say the plant will be built, and Berlin on Friday.

The project will be fully funded by the medicines giant,which has seen surging demand for its diabetes drug Mounjaro,now also being used off-label for weight loss, people familiar with the matter had told Reuters on Wednesday.

No details were available on what the plant would produce.

The town of Alzey is within an hour's drive of the headquarters of drugmaker Boehringer Ingelheim and BioNTech and of chemicals giant BASF.

Other people familiar with the plans told Reuters that at least 1,000 jobs would be created.

"This is about a four-digit number of new employees," said one, adding that there would be a positive knock-on effect in related businesses such as packaging.

The U.S. company, which has been present in Germany since1960, already has 1,000 employees in the country.

Eli Lilly said it would unveil "far-reaching investmentplans" at Friday's news conference, which will be attended byGermany's economy and health ministers.

The move looks to be a win for the German government, keen to show that Europe's biggest economy remains an attractive manufacturing location despite soaring energy prices caused by the loss of Russian gas following Moscow's invasion of Ukraine.

Other recent investments in the country, including chipplants by the U.S.'s Intel and Taiwan's TSMC, were won with thepromise of massive public subsidies, making Lilly's fully-fundedinvestment potentially a more positive story for the government.

Mounjaro's success helped Lilly post a 37% gain inthird-quarter revenues to $9.5 billion, topping Wall Streetestimates.

The group's market value has ballooned to around $580billion, up more than 65% so far this year.

The drug is likely to be approved for wider used againstweight loss in the European Union after the bloc's drugsregulator recommended market clearance.

However, in Germany, state health insurance is barred frompaying for weight-loss drugs. Non-diabetic patients with aprescription for weight-loss will likely have to pay out oftheir own pockets.

Indianapolis-based Eli Lilly and Danish rival Novo Nordisk are ahead in a race to grab a slice of an estimated$100 billion global market for anti-obesity treatments from aclass of drugs originally developed for diabetes known as GLP-1agonists.

Lilly has also been a pioneer in developing a treatment forAlzheimer's disease, where it is in a tight race with apartnership between Eisai and Biogen,

It has said it expects the U.S. Food and Drug Administrationto decide in the first quarter whether to approve its newAlzheimer's drug donanemab, and submissions to other globalregulators are underway.

($1 = 0.9219 euros)

(Reporting by Rene Wagner, Klaus Lauer, Andreas Rinke and Ludwig Burger, Writing by Thomas Escritt and Madeline Chambers, Editing by Miranda Murray and Christina Fincher)