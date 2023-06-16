Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE: LLY) announced the results of the CHALLENGE-MIG clinical trial of Emgality (galcanezumab-gnlm) and Nurtec ODT (rimegepant orally disintegrating tablet).

Emgality did not meet the study's primary endpoint, defined as statistical superiority to Nurtec ODT on the percentage of participants achieving a 50% or greater reduction in monthly migraine headache days.

Pfizer Inc (NYSE: PFE) added Nurtec ODT to its portfolio after it acquired Biohaven Pharmaceutical for $11.6 billion.

Also Read: AbbVie's Preventive Treatment For Migraine Meets Primary Goal In Patients With Failed Medications.

Response rates were similar. However, it demonstrated clinically meaningful efficacy and safety in this 3-month study, consistent with Emgality's previous 6-month studies.

Emgality performed numerically better on key secondary endpoints of the 3-month trial.

Emgality is a monoclonal antibody (mAb) that inhibits the effects of CGRP by binding directly to CGRP, while gepants like Nurtec ODT bind to and block the CGRP receptor.

Emgality is administered via injection, and Nurtec ODT is administered orally.

In CHALLENGE-MIG, the safety profiles of Emgality and Nurtec ODT were consistent with those previously reported for both treatments. There were no new safety findings.

Lilly will disclose the full results of the CHALLENGE-MIG trial later this year.

Price Action: LLY shares are down 0.45% at $451.91 on the last check Friday.

Don't miss real-time alerts on your stocks - join Benzinga Pro for free! Try the tool that will help you invest smarter, faster, and better.

This article Eli Lilly's Migraine Candidate Flunks Head-To-Head Study With Pfizer's Newly Acquired Drug originally appeared on Benzinga.com

.

© 2023 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.