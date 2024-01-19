Eli Lilly's (NYSE:LLY) Dividend Will Be Increased To $1.30

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) has announced that it will be increasing its dividend from last year's comparable payment on the 8th of March to $1.30. This takes the annual payment to 0.8% of the current stock price, which unfortunately is below what the industry is paying.

Eli Lilly's Earnings Easily Cover The Distributions

While yield is important, another factor to consider about a company's dividend is whether the current payout levels are feasible. At the time of the last dividend payment, Eli Lilly was paying out a very large proportion of what it was earning and 340% of cash flows. Paying out such a high proportion of cash flows certainly exposes the company to cutting the dividend if cash flows were to reduce.

Analysts expect a massive rise in earnings per share in the next year. If the dividend continues along recent trends, we estimate the payout ratio will be 24%, which would make us comfortable with the dividend's sustainability, despite the levels currently being elevated.

Eli Lilly Has A Solid Track Record

The company has an extended history of paying stable dividends. The dividend has gone from an annual total of $1.96 in 2014 to the most recent total annual payment of $5.20. This implies that the company grew its distributions at a yearly rate of about 10% over that duration. So, dividends have been growing pretty quickly, and even more impressively, they haven't experienced any notable falls during this period.

Dividend Growth Could Be Constrained

Investors who have held shares in the company for the past few years will be happy with the dividend income they have received. It's encouraging to see that Eli Lilly has been growing its earnings per share at 73% a year over the past five years. Earnings per share is growing nicely, but the company is paying out most of its earnings as dividends. This might be sustainable, but we wonder why Eli Lilly is not retaining those earnings to reinvest in growth.

In Summary

In summary, while it's always good to see the dividend being raised, we don't think Eli Lilly's payments are rock solid. In the past the payments have been stable, but we think the company is paying out too much for this to continue for the long term. This company is not in the top tier of income providing stocks.

Market movements attest to how highly valued a consistent dividend policy is compared to one which is more unpredictable. Meanwhile, despite the importance of dividend payments, they are not the only factors our readers should know when assessing a company. For example, we've picked out 2 warning signs for Eli Lilly that investors should know about before committing capital to this stock. Looking for more high-yielding dividend ideas? Try our collection of strong dividend payers.

