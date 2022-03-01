Elior North America Appoints Powerhouse Executive to Correctional Leadership Role

Brittany Mayer-Schuler to Lead Summit Food Service as President

Charlotte, NC, March 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Elior North America has announced Brittany Mayer-Schuler as the next president of Corrections within the company's Summit correctional segment, one of the nation’s largest corrections-focused managed services providers, serving all sizes and types of correctional facilities. Mayer-Schuler, who currently serves as general counsel at Elior North America, will assume her new role on July 1, succeeding Marlin Sejnoha, the current president of Corrections, and will work alongside him in the coming months to ensure a smooth transition. Sejnoha will be transitioning into a strategic consulting role supporting Elior North America’s Corrections segment.



“I am thrilled to officially join the Summit team,” says Mayer-Schuler. “My grandfather was a law enforcement officer, and I have grown up with a strong appreciation and admiration for the correctional and law-enforcement industries. It’s my greatest privilege to be moving into this position which perfectly marries my legal background with my passion for providing a meaningful dining experience for officers and inmates.”



Mayer-Schuler will be working closely with Sejnoha and is looking forward to working with the Summit team to bring outstanding dining services to correctional officers and inmates. During her time at Elior North America over the last decade, Mayer-Schuler has worked directly with Summit’s clients and teams and is well versed on the challenges and opportunities of the corrections sector. She is passionate about providing second chances to inmates and is looking forward to building upon the company’s programs, including the “Pathways Training Program” where inmates are presented a unique opportunity to receive hands-on training in culinary skills, service, sanitation, general foodservice production, and coaching that gives them tools and confidence for successful re-entry into the workforce upon release.



“I’m grateful for Marlin’s leadership and for his commitment to ensuring a smooth transition with Brittany as his successor,” says Olivier Poirot, president and CEO of Elior North America. “Brittany has a true passion for the corrections business and a vision for the segment that will bring exciting development opportunities for our team members and growth to our business.”

During her years of service with Elior North America, Mayer-Schuler has been responsible for developing various support functions and teams, including corporate legal, risk management, safety and crisis response tailor designed to support Elior North America and its family of companies. She has a bachelor’s degree in Psychology and Sociology from the University of Minnesota and a Juris Doctor, manga cum laude, from Mitchell Hamline School of Law. She serves on a variety of counsels within Elior North America, including The Elior North America Executive Committee, the Diversity Equity and Inclusion Steering Council, the ENA Compliance Council, the Corporate Social Responsibility Council, and Elior's Governance Team. Additionally, she was recently recognized as a “Woman to Watch in Hospitality” in the Hospitality, Travel and Leisure Index by WiTHL.



Elior is dedicated to diversity and inclusion, and the company’s leadership prides itself on creating opportunities for career mobility and promoting deserving individuals from within the company. Mayer-Schuler shares a similar passion for helping others find their career path and mentoring them to get to where they want to be.



To learn more about Summit, visit https://summitfoodservice.com/. For information on Elior North America, visit https://www.elior-na.com/.



About Summit

Summit Food Service is a Correctional Food and Commissary Services company. Our team creates experiences that promote positive behavior and safer facilities at more than 500 correctional facilities nationwide, including staff dining and special programs. We are small enough to care and big enough to make a difference. Learn more at www.summitfoodservice.com.



About Elior North America

Elior North America is a family of distinct hospitality companies with more than 50 years of industry experience and 15,000 team members united in our passion for food, service and excellence. We share an appetite for growth which drives all of us to continually reimagine our customers’ experience. The company is part of the European contract catering firm Elior Group. Learn more at www.elior-na.com.

