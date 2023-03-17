Elira Law Firm, LLC Opens Second Office in Prince George's County, Maryland: Celebrating Justice

BOWIE, MD / ACCESSWIRE / March 17, 2023 / It's time to celebrate justice! Besides his recent reselection for top honors as a 2023 Top 40 Under 40 by the National Black Lawyers and National Trial Lawyers Top 40 Under 40, Samuel Elira, founder and lead attorney of The Elira Law Firm LLC (Elira Law) is proud to announce the grand opening of his second office in Upper Marlboro, MD, located conveniently next to the Prince George's County Circuit Courthouse at 5302 E.Court Drive. "This milestone marks a momentous occasion in our journey of providing justice and equitable representation to our clients," says Elira. This new office provides a more accessible option for clients who may not be able to get to the firm's original main office in Bowie, MD, located at 3060 Mitchellville Rd., Suite 216. Elira Law has been providing quality legal services to its clients for many years and now, with the addition of this second office, they are extending its reach to a wider audience in the service of justice in the Prince George's County community.

The Elira Law Firm, Thursday, March 16, 2023, Press release picture

The primary reason for the choice of the new location is so that the team at Elira Law can better serve their clients by being close to the two main courthouses for Prince George's County. But there is a personal connection as well. Elira Law Founder Samuel Elira clerked for the Honorable William A. Snoddy at the Circuit Court for Prince George's County, MD early in his legal career. This means he has a personal connection to the court that he brings to the mix when helping the firm's clients. This brings a level of convenience and personal service that few firms can offer in the area.

Sam is excited about the firm's expansion, "Having this second office is an incredible opportunity to continue to provide the highest quality of legal representation to those who need it. By broadening our services to this new location, we can reach even more individuals who could benefit from our expertise and knowledge. I am proud to serve my community in this way and I am confident that this expansion will make it even easier for our clients to access our services."

Story continues

The Elira Law Firm, Thursday, March 16, 2023, Press release picture

About the Elira Law Firm, LLC

Elira Law is a full-service firm offering a wide range of legal services. It was founded in 2019 by Attorney Samuel Elira. They handle every type of legal matter, including criminal cases from traffic violations up to serious felonies, real estate, personal injury, and simple to complex civil litigation. They also handle family law cases, including divorce, custody issues, child support, and domestic violence. In the field of business law, they deal with business donations, drafting and reviewing contracts, breach of business contracts, violations of confidentiality agreements, fraud and misrepresentation claims, and violations of purchase agreements. The attorneys at Elira Law view themselves as public servants, hoping to leave the world a little better than they found it by providing their clients with the most effective legal representation. Their clients' testimonials all stress the high level of service they received from the firm. The firm serves its community in other ways, including supporting local charities and offering its services pro bono to several indigent clients each year.

The story of Elira Law is closely tied to the story of its founder, Samuel Elira. Samuel became an attorney to serve others because he realized that African Americans are underrepresented in the legal profession. After receiving his law degree from Western Michigan University Cooley Law School, he clerked for the Honorable Michelle M. Rick at the 29th Circuit for Gratiot County, Michigan. He continued his record of service at the Michigan State Appellate Defender's Office (SADO) in the Juvenile Lifer Division. There Sam was tasked with helping indigent juvenile defendants that had been serving the unconstitutional sentence of Life without Parole. He then went on to clerk for Circuit Judge William Snoddy in the Circuit Court for Prince George's County.

The Elira Law Firm, Thursday, March 16, 2023, Press release picture

Sam's passion for serving his community eventually led him to enter politics. In July 2022, he became a candidate for Prince George's County Council. Sam says, "I love the great state of Maryland, and I have a deep connection to the people of Prince George's County. Serving others is the truest path to happiness."

His experience and convictions have set the tone for how Elira Law operates, with a staff of people who share his servant's heart. Contact Elira Law today if you need legal help.

The Elira Law Firm, Thursday, March 16, 2023, Press release picture

The Elira Law Firm, Thursday, March 16, 2023, Press release picture

The Elira Law Firm, Thursday, March 16, 2023, Press release picture

You can also find Elira Law Firm on Facebook,Instagram,LinkedIn, and TikTok.

Contact: Attorney Samuel Elira

Phone: (410) 934-4926, or (301) 936-1418

Email: samelira@eliralawfirm.com

Website:https://www.theeliralawfirm.com/

The Elira Law Firm, Thursday, March 16, 2023, Press release picture

A Production of Pro Bono Legal, LLC/LawTegic: john.fenno@probonolegal.org

SOURCE: The Elira Law Firm, LLC





View source version on accesswire.com:

https://www.accesswire.com/744286/Elira-Law-Firm-LLC-Opens-Second-Office-in-Prince-Georges-County-Maryland-Celebrating-Justice



