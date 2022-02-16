Elis

Elis announces the acquisition of Textilservice Jöckel in Germany

Saint-Cloud, February 16, 2022 – Elis, an international multi-service provider, offering textile, hygiene, and facility services solutions, which is present in Europe and Latin America, today announces the signing of an agreement to acquire 100% of Textilservice Jöckel (« Jöckel »). The closing of the transaction is subject to customary regulatory conditions.

Jockel is fully dedicated to Healthcare clients (hospitals and care homes). The group operates 2 laundries in the Hesse and the Thuringia regions. It generated revenues of nearly €20m in 2021, with a very good profitability. The current management team will remain in place and will contribute to pursue the business development in the country.

With this transaction, Elis continues the consolidation of its footprint in Germany in the dynamic Healthcare segment.

Commenting on the announcement, Xavier Martiré, CEO of Elis, said:

“The acquisition of Textilservice Jöckel is an additional step in our development in Germany. It enables Elis to continue consolidating this very fragmented market with a high quality asset in the Healthcare segment in the centre of the country. The quick integration of the company, its management and its approximately 300 employees, together with the transfer of know-how, should contribute to Elis' profitable growth trajectory going forward."

