Elis

Elis announces the availability of its 2021 Universal Registration Document

Saint-Cloud, March 30, 2022 – Elis filed its 2021 Universal Registration Document (document d’enregistrement universel) with the French Financial Markets Authority (Autorité des marchés financiers – AMF), on March 29, 2022.

The 2021 Universal Registration Document includes:

the Annual Financial Report, comprising the consolidated financial statements, the Company financial statements, the Management Board report and the related Statutory Auditors’ reports;

the Supervisory Board Report on corporate Governance;

information relating to the fees paid to the Statutory Auditors;

the required information in relation to the share repurchase program.

The universal Registration Document is available for free to the public in accordance with French law and may be viewed or downloaded on the Company website:

https://fr.elis.com/en/group/investors-relations/regulated-information

The Universal Registration Document is also available (in French only) on the AMF's website:

www.amf-france.org

Contact

Nicolas Buron, Investor Relations Director - Phone: +33 1 75 49 98 30 - nicolas.buron@elis.com

