U.S. markets open in 5 hours 1 minute

  • S&P Futures

    4,480.25
    +22.00 (+0.49%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,784.00
    +177.00 (+0.51%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,508.00
    +66.50 (+0.43%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,245.90
    +18.10 (+0.81%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    70.27
    +0.55 (+0.79%)
     

  • Gold

    1,790.90
    -1.20 (-0.07%)
     

  • Silver

    23.69
    -0.20 (-0.86%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1791
    -0.0025 (-0.21%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3410
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    19.48
    +0.68 (+3.62%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3817
    -0.0020 (-0.14%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    110.1300
    +0.2200 (+0.20%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    44,367.95
    -1,563.05 (-3.40%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,128.34
    -77.41 (-6.42%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,068.95
    +39.75 (+0.57%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    30,447.37
    +65.53 (+0.22%)
     

Elis announces the launch of a tap issue of €200 million Senior Notes due 2028 and a tender offer on Senior Notes due 2023

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Elis
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Elis announces the launch of a tap issue of €200 million Senior Notes due 2028 and a tender offer on Senior Notes due 2023

Saint-Cloud, September 13, 2021 – Elis (the “Company”) announces today the launch of a €200 million tap issue of 1.625% Notes due 2028 (the “New Notes”) under its EMTN Programme (Euro Medium Term Notes), to be assimilated and form a single series with the existing €350,000,000 1.625% Notes due 2028 issued on 3 October 2019, and the simultaneous launch of a tender offer (the “Tender Offer”) to repurchase a part of the €650 million 1.875% Notes admitted to trading on Euronext Paris (ISIN: FR0013318094) issued on February 2018 and due 15 February 2023 (the “2023 Notes”).

The Tender Offer is subject to the successful completion of the issuance of the New Notes and includes a priority allocation mechanism for holders of the 2023 Notes expressing their firm intention tender their notes and to subscribe for the New Notes. The maximum amount accepted for the Tender Offer will be announced by the Company as soon as reasonably practicable after the pricing of the New Notes and is expected to be at least equal to the aggregate principal amount of the New Notes.

The Tender Offer will expire on 20 September 2021 and its results are expected to be announced on 21 September 2021 (subject to the right of the Company to extend, withdraw, terminate, amend or re-open the Tender Offer).

The purpose of the Tender Offer and issuance of the New Notes is to proactively manage the Company’s debt profile and to extend its average maturity.

This announcement is not an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy the securities mentioned herein in any jurisdiction where such offer or sale would be unlawful. In particular, this announcement should not be published, distributed or released in the United States, in Australia or in Japan.

Securities may not be offered or sold within the United States or to, or for the account or benefit of, U.S. persons unless they are registered under the Securities Act or an exemption from the registration requirements of the Securities Act is available. The securities mentioned in this announcement have not been and will not be registered under the Securities Act, and Elis has no intention to register any securities referred to herein in the United States or to make a public offering of the securities in the United States.

Contact

Nicolas Buron
Investor Relations Director – Phone: +33 1 75 49 98 30 - nicolas.buron@elis.com

Attachment


Recommended Stories

  • These 3 Stocks Could Rally Over 60%, Says BMO

    In recent sessions, we’ve seen conflicting trends pulling at the stock market. Overall, stocks are up. The S&P 500 has a year-to-date gain of 20%, and the NASDAQ is up 19%. But overlaid on that, we’ve seen several down sessions in a row, and both indexes are off their peak. It’s a situation that puts investors in a difficult position, trying to decide which trend will win out as 2021 starts to wind down. Covering the market for BMO Capital, chief investment strategist Brian Belski notes the conf

  • Dow Jones Futures Rise After Apple Led 'Epic' Market Rally Retreat; Covid Cases Fall Sharply

    Apple fueled last week's market slide, but Covid cases are clearly falling. Tesla released FSD Beta 10.

  • China Tech Shares Slide on Latest Volley of Internet Curbs

    (Bloomberg) -- Chinese technology shares fell once again Monday on the latest moves from Beijing to reshape online businesses.Traders mulled a report that the government intends to break up Ant Group Co.’s Alipay business, a Friday statement calling for better protection of gig economy workers’ rights and latest warning against blocking links to rival services. The Hang Seng Tech Index finished 2.3% lower, with Meituan, Alibaba Group Holding and Tencent Holdings Ltd. the biggest drags on the gau

  • 3 Red-Hot Tech Stocks to Buy Right Now

    Given the stock's runaway growth, it would be easy to assume that the greatest gains have already been made, but evidence suggests that the best may be yet to come for Nvidia. The company still gets the lion's share of its sales from its industry-leading graphics processing units, which are the top choice of diehard gamers everywhere. Nvidia dominates the competition, with an 83% share of the discrete desktop GPU market.

  • 4 Growth Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever

    Fifty-five percent of the adult population in the U.S. is invested in stocks, according to Statista. Adding growth stocks to your portfolio, for instance, could grow your wealth exponentially over time, especially if these stocks are riding megatrends.

  • Bearish Bets: 2 Stocks You Should Consider Shorting This Week

    Using technical analysis of the charts of those stocks, and, when appropriate, recent actions and grades from TheStreet's Quant Ratings, we zero in on five names. While we will not be weighing in with fundamental analysis, we hope this piece will give investors interested in stocks on the way down a good starting point to do further homework on the names. Hyatt Hotels Corp. recently was downgraded to Sell with a D+ rating by TheStreet's Quant Ratings.

  • SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI) Looks Cheap Thanks to Market's Overreaction

    After going through a combination of lockup expiry and uneventful earnings in August, SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: SOFI) held the line at US$14 level. While the stock is still struggling to break above US$16, we can probably agree that it is doing better than expected. Yet, in the face of the latest rating, we will examine our take on the intrinsic value through the discounted cash flow (DCF) method.

  • Cathie Wood's Latest Picks: 2 Stocks She Just Bought

    Fund manager Cathie Wood, the founder and CEO of ARK Invest, has earned a reputation as one of Wall Street's best stock pickers. Recently, she added shares of PagerDuty (NYSE: PD) and UiPath (NYSE: PATH) to ARK's flagship ETF. PagerDuty is the central nervous system for the modern enterprise.

  • Is it time to invest in commodities as crypto crashes? Here's the why and how

    Commodities are a high-risk proposition, but strong performance is luring new takers.

  • Got $1,000? 4 Buffett Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever

    When Warren Buffett took over Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B) in 1965, the company was valued at $19 per share. Berkshire stock's massive size means that its days of explosive growth are probably in the rearview, but investors will likely still be able to bank strong gains by following moves made by the company and its chief executive officer. If you want to replicate The Oracle of Omaha's investing strategy, the single best way to do it is owning Berkshire Hathaway stock.

  • Zoom, Apple, Chevron, Oracle, and Other Stocks to Watch This Week

    Apple unveils the new iPhone 13, plus investor days from Chevron, Zoom Video, Cisco, and more. Plus, August CPI inflation data, retail sales, and business and consumer sentiment.

  • Soho China Plummets 40% After Blackstone Takeover Falls Apart

    (Bloomberg) -- Soho China Ltd. tanked in Hong Kong trading after a $3 billion takeover by Blackstone Group Inc. collapsed. The Beijing-based company fell as much as 40% on Monday after Blackstone decided against proceeding with an acquisition, marking the second failed attempt to sell itself. Progress in satisfying the preconditions of the offer was insufficient, Soho said in a statement to the Hong Kong stock exchange on Friday. Soho has been seen as a takeover target since early 2020, as a lac

  • Does Bitcoin's recent flash crash mean Warren Buffett is right to hate crypto?

    The billionaire has never made a secret of his loathing for cryptocurrency.

  • 7 New Stocks to Invest In According to Michael Burry

    In this article, we discuss the 7 new stocks to invest in according to Michael Burry. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to the 2 New Stocks to Invest In According to Michael Burry. Michael Burry, the legendary investor who was the subject of a Hollywood movie for […]

  • When the Fed finally steps back, can the U.S. stock and bond markets stand on their own legs?

    Expectations are rising for the Federal Reserve to follow in the footsteps of the European Central Bank and announce plans to reduce its $120 billion cache of monthly bond purchases.

  • Factbox-China crackdown wipes hundreds of billions off top companies' values

    China's regulatory crackdown has ensnared sectors from technology to education to property, wiping hundreds of billions off the market capitalisations of some of its largest companies and putting investors on alert over who may be next. The woes of China's biggest e-commerce company began in late 2020 when China abruptly suspended the record $37 billion stock market debut of its financial affiliate Ant Group and later fined Alibaba $2.75 billion for abusing its market dominance. The company's U.S.-listed shares have shed more than $400 billion in value since late October, when its founder Jack Ma made a speech that blasted China's regulatory system, which is widely regarded as the trigger for the government backlash that followed.

  • 2 Smart Stocks With the Potential for Fivefold Growth

    These tech companies could help supercharge your portfolio.

  • Qualcomm: Apple Modem Worries Are Overblown, Says Top Analyst

    Even if you’re a fully-fledged Qualcomm (QCOM) bull right now, the bear case is an easy one to understand. A big chunk of Qualcomm’s revenue is derived from Apple for which it supplies modems for the tech giant’s smartphones. As Apple has set a goal of building its modems in-house by 2023, Qualcomm could potentially lose a huge source of revenue. The concern has been weighing on investors’ minds and the share price too, with the stock sitting 5% into negative territory in 2021. But these worries

  • 5 Leading Growth Stocks to Buy in 2021 and Beyond

    Here are five investing themes and the growth stocks well-equipped to benefit from them. Consumers are steadily moving away from traditional cable television and adopting streaming services such as Netflix, Hulu, and HBO Max. Technology platform Roku (NASDAQ: ROKU) is a leader in providing the "operating system" many streaming services run on, whether through streaming sticks or the software television makers use to power their products. Roku's business has shifted from depending on hardware sales to a platform business that generates revenue from ads and subscriptions from viewers using their Roku TVs.

  • 3 No-Brainer Stocks Begging to Be Bought Right Now

    Searching for the next great investment opportunity can be daunting. With that in mind, we put together a panel of Motley Fool contributors and asked them to profile no-brainer stocks that will help you crush the market. Read on to see why they think industry leaders Salesforce.com (NYSE: CRM), American Tower (NYSE: AMT),  and Zillow Group (NASDAQ: ZG)(NASDAQ: Z) have what it takes to serve up big wins.