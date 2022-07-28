In this article:

Elis

Availability of the 2022 half-yearly financial report

Saint-Cloud, July 28, 2022

Elis 2022 half-yearly financial report in French (Rapport financier semestriel 2022) has been filed today with the Autorité des Marchés Financiers (AMF).

The document is available to the public in accordance with the provisions of currently applicable regulations in force. It can also be found on the company’s website at:

https://fr.elis.com/en/group/investor-relations/regulated-information

The document includes:

the Management report for the first half of 2022;

the condensed half-year consolidated financial statements at 30 June 2022;

the Statutory Auditors’ review report on the half-yearly financial information;

Xavier Martiré's certification, as Chairman of the Management Board of Elis and person responsible for the document.

Contact

Nicolas Buron - Investor Relations Director - Phone: +33 1 75 49 98 30 - nicolas.buron@elis.com

Attachment



