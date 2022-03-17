U.S. markets open in 6 hours 33 minutes

Elis closes the acquisition of Textilservice Jöckel in Germany

Elis
·1 min read
In this article:
  • ELIS
Elis
Elis

Saint-Cloud, March 17, 2022 – Elis, an international multi-service provider, offering textile, hygiene, and facility services solutions, which is present in Europe and Latin America, today announces the closing of the acquisition of 100% of Textilservice Jöckel (« Jöckel »), which signing was announced on 16 February 2022. The acquisition will be consolidated from 1 April 2022.

Jöckel is fully dedicated to Healthcare clients (hospitals and care homes). The group operates 2 laundries in the Hesse and Thuringia regions. It generated revenues of c. €20m in 2021, with very good profitability. The current management team remains in place and will contribute to pursue the business development in the country.

With this transaction, Elis continues the consolidation of its footprint in Germany in the dynamic Healthcare segment.

Contact

Nicolas Buron, Investor Relations Director - Phone: +33 1 75 49 98 30 - nicolas.buron@elis.com

Attachment


