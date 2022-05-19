U.S. markets close in 3 hours 50 minutes

Elis: Combined shareholders’ meeting of May 19, 2022

Elis
·2 min read
  • ELSSF
Elis
Elis

Combined shareholders’ meeting of May 19, 2022

Saint Cloud, May 19, 2022 - The Combined Shareholders’ Meeting of Elis, chaired by Thierry Morin, the Chairman of the Supervisory Board, in the presence of the members of the Management Board, was held today at Etoile Saint-Honoré Conference Center, 21/25 rue Balzac, 75008 Paris, France. The quorum was 76.57% and the shareholders approved all the resolutions put to the vote.

The General Meeting approved the annual and consolidated financial statements for fiscal year 2021 and the distribution of a sum of €0.37 per share. The amount will be detached on May 25, 2022 and paid on June 16, 2022 with an option to pay the dividend in shares to be exercised during the period from May 27 to June 10, 2022.

The Shareholders approved the renewal of Mr Antoine Burel as Supervisory Board member, for a term of four years, i.e., expiring at the end of the Shareholders’ Meeting to be called to approve the financial statements for the year ending December 31, 2025.

The Supervisory Board of Elis counts elf members, of which six are independent, 6 are women and 2employee representatives. The composition of the Board offers complementary experiences and reflects the diversity policy pursued by the Group.

The Shareholders also approved the compensation policy of the Company’s executive officers for 2022 (i.e. the President and members of the Management Board and the President and members of the Supervisory Board), the information referred to in Article L.22-10-9 of the French commercial Code in respect of the ex-post vote on the compensation of all corporate officers and approved the fixed, variable and exceptional elements of total compensation and benefits of any kind paid or awarded for the financial year of 2021 to the members of the Management Board and the President of the Supervisory Board, in accordance with Article L.22-10-34 of the French commercial Code.

The General Meeting gave a favourable opinion on the Company’s ambition in the context of reducing its greenhouse gas emissions (“Say on climate”).

The Shareholders approved the renewal of the authorization granted to the Management Board with regard to share buy backs.

The shareholders also approved the renewal of authorisation and delegation to be granted to the Management Board concerning the issue of shares and other securities, as well as the delegation of authority to reduce the share capital by cancellation of shares acquired under the share buyback program.

The results of voting on all resolutions submitted to Shareholders are available on the Company’s website: at https://fr.elis.com/en/group/investors-relations/regulated-information, under “Shareholders Meetings.”

Contact:

Nicolas Buron, Investor Relations Director – Phone: +33 1 75 49 98 30 - nicolas.buron@elis.com

Attachment


