Elis: Half-yearly report relative to the liquidity contract

Half-yearly report relative to the liquidity contract

Under the liquidity contract entered into between Elis and Exane BNP Paribas, the following resources appeared on the liquidity account on December 31st, 2021:

117,289 Elis shares

€ 1,537,451

In the 2nd half of 2021, the following resources were traded:

On buy side: 730,709 shares for € 11,399,760 (2,714 executions)

On sell side: 735,349 shares for € 11,473,657 (2,934 executions)

As a reminder:

1) The following resources appeared on the last half year statement on June 30th, 2021 on the liquidity account:

118,604 Elis shares

€ 1,512,748





2) In the 1st half of 2021, the following resources were traded:





By Kepler Cheuvreux (from January 1 st , 2021 to February 28 th , 2021):



On buy side: 146 850 shares for € 1,967,920 (763 executions) On sell side: 163,600 shares for € 2,233,649 (857 executions)





By Exane BNP Paribas (from March 1 st , 2021 to June 30 th , 2021):



On buy side: 568,960 shares for € 8,543,137 (1,877 executions) On sell side: 633,378 shares for € 9,529,618 (2,265 executions)





In total:



On buy side: 715,810 shares for € 10,511,057 (2,640 executions) On sell side: 796,978 shares for € 11,763,267 (3,122 executions)







3) The following resources appeared on the liquidity account as of July 1st, 2021, date of implementation of AMF decision n°2021-01 dated June 22nd, 2021:





185,604 Elis shares

€ 1,512,748





4) The following resources appeared on the liquidity account when the activity started on March 1st, 2021:





185,022 Elis shares

€ 497,339





Contact

Nicolas Buron

Investor Relations Director - Phone: +33 1 75 49 98 30 - nicolas.buron@elis.com

Attachment



