This Elite B-School's Part-Time MBAs Got A 16% Starting Salary Bump In 2023

Michigan Ross part-time MBAs reported a 16% increase in median starting salary in 2023

From Ann Arbor, Michigan: The Michigan Ross Weekend MBA Program is a premier path to career advancement, according to the newly released employment report data. Among reporting students, 92% indicated that upon graduation, they received promotions or changed job functions. As a result, the median salary for the Class of 2023 jumped from $140,000 to 162,500, a 16% increase. The median signing bonus was steady at $30,000.

Ford Motor Co., McKinsey & Co., IBM, Boston Consulting Group, and PwC rank as the top five companies for Michigan Ross WMBA Class of 2023 graduates. Consulting and manufacturing made up the greatest percentage of jobs (30.5% each), while technology (15.9%) ranked third.

Penn donor alleges funds meant for Wharton were misused

From Philadelphia, Pennsylvania: A University of Pennsylvania alumnus who donated around $168,000 to aid financially burdened business students is alleging that the school instead gave some of those scholarships to student athletes, according to a federal lawsuit filed Monday.

Attorneys for the plaintiff, Saul B. Rosenthal, alleged that Penn’s Trustees violated an agreement with the New York-based alumnus, who has given his alma mater a total $168,000 since 2012. The funds were reserved for scholarships that benefited economically disadvantaged students in the Wharton School, according to the complaint.

Rosenthal is a Wharton graduate and is president of Connecticut-based Oxford Square Capital Corp., where he also serves on the board.

Austrian B-school severs ties with Harvard ‘in solidarity with the Jewish student community’

From Vienna, Austria: The Lauder Business School in Vienna, Austria, has severed ties with Harvard University “in solidarity with the Jewish student community,” according to a statement from the institution.

“Since 2014, Lauder Business School has proudly been an affiliate of Professor Michael Porter’s Microeconomics of Competitiveness Network at Harvard University, and we have valued and enjoyed the productivity of this cooperation over the years,” said Daniella Sheinfeld, head of communications for Lauder Business School, in a statement. “However, due to recent events, Lauder Business School has decided to withdraw from this network.”

The statement initially appeared in a Facebook post earlier this month. Jerusalem Post earlier reported the severed ties. A spokesman for Harvard did not respond to requests for comment.

Duke sued by former student who says he was sexually assaulted by a faculty member

From Durham, North Carolina: A former doctoral student at Duke University has sued the university, alleging it failed to promptly investigate the student’s claim that he was sexually assaulted by a faculty member and that the university retaliated against him for his claim. The student, identified in the federal lawsuit as “John Doe,” was enrolled in a five-year PhD program at the Duke Fuqua School of Business beginning in 2021.

The lawsuit claims “Professor X” — an unnamed faculty member at the university who served as an adviser to Doe and supervised Doe’s graduate research — groomed Doe and “initiated unwanted sexual contact with Doe and committed multiple acts of touching and attempted digital penetration that constitute sexual assault under North Carolina law” in June of that year.

