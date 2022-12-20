U.S. markets close in 2 hours 4 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,831.45
    +13.79 (+0.36%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,943.38
    +185.84 (+0.57%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,568.45
    +22.42 (+0.21%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,754.69
    +16.11 (+0.93%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    75.77
    +0.58 (+0.77%)
     

  • Gold

    1,824.30
    +26.60 (+1.48%)
     

  • Silver

    24.23
    +1.03 (+4.42%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0611
    +0.0001 (+0.01%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.6920
    +0.1110 (+3.10%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2148
    +0.0001 (+0.01%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    131.4300
    -5.4340 (-3.97%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    16,847.67
    +238.07 (+1.43%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    388.73
    +1.55 (+0.40%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,370.62
    +9.31 (+0.13%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,568.03
    -669.61 (-2.46%)
     

Elite Cares - Elite Cellular's Impactful Initiative to Give Back

Elite Cellular Inc.
·2 min read

Elite Cares

Elite Cares
Elite Cares

IRVING, Texas, Dec. 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- It was early 2020 when Aziz "AJ" Jamal, CEO of Elite Cellular Inc. dba Elite Supply Chain Solutions, decided to make his company's presence felt beyond the reverse logistics industry. He wanted to do more for the community his company calls home. Thus, "Elite Cares" was born.

Coincidentally, just a few short weeks after brainstorming the new initiative with other members of the leadership team, the world's collective suffering at the hands of COVID-19 began. Naturally, this made Elite Cares even more imperative, which just wrapped up its third consecutive holiday season of giving back to the community. AJ went on to say, "Many businesses and individuals do their part for the community by making charitable donations. We want to do more, be more engaging, really care. People are hurting out there and we want to give more than just money. We want to devote our time and effort, too."

Elite Cares - Timeline of Events

  • February 2020 - Program inception

  • March 2020 - Pandemic lockdown

  • November 2020

    • Collected one truckload of canned food for the North Texas Food Bank

    • Provided eight full turkey meals to families in need

  • December 2021 - Collected half of a truckload worth of toys for Children's Health

  • November 22, 2022 - Senior management volunteered to prepare dinner at The Stewpot, a homeless service in Dallas

  • November 23, 2022 - Elite Cellular staff volunteered to prepare breakfast and lunch at The Stewpot

  • 2023 - Stay tuned!

About Elite Cellular Inc.: Founded in 2010, Elite Cellular Inc. dba Elite Supply Chain Solutions is a reverse logistics company operating in the electronics industry. Elite Cellular is a premier player in the space and is an integral part of AT&T, T-Mobile, and Verizon's supply chain for trade-in devices. Elite Cellular processes over one million devices per year in their Irving-based 60,000-square-foot warehouse. Additional locations in Dubai, Hong Kong, Colombia, and the Netherlands allow Elite Cellular to remarket these devices to their customers all around the globe. Elite Cellular is committed to the environment and is an R2-Certified entity within the Sustainable Electronics Recycling International (SERI) organization.

Contact Information:
April Garcia
Executive Assistant
admin@elitecell.com
(214) 956-0500

Related Images






Image 1: Elite Cares


Elite Cellular staff at the third annual Elite Cares event at The Stewpot in Dallas on Nov. 23, 2022.



This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment


Recommended Stories

  • Could Amazon's New Chip Be the End of AMD and Other Chip Stocks?

    Today's video focuses on Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) and its recently announced processor, Graviton3E, and what it means for semiconductor companies like Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD), Intel (NASDAQ: INTC), and Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA).

  • Boeing Receives Congress Support For 737 MAX Deadline Waiver: Report

    Boeing Co (NYSE: BA) has earned Congress’ backing to cancel new safety standard deadline for its 737 MAX aircraft. The December 27 deadline, Reuters reported, was imposed by Congress in 2020 in response to the two fatal 737 MAX crashes. The deadly crashes in Indonesia and Ethiopia killed 346 people. Related: Boeing Continues To Convince Congress For 737 MAX 10 Deadline Extension Boeing had been lobbying for the waiver for months as it had bagged more than 1,000 orders for its best-selling MAX. C

  • Wells Fargo settles with CFPB for $3.7 billion, stock down premarket

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss reports that Wells Fargo has reached a $3.7 billion settlement with the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB).

  • Merck's Stock Could Keep Climbing Higher

    Fundamental analysts appear to be positive about a number of Merck & Co.'s cancer treatments and that seems to be translating into a strong looking charts and indicators. In this daily bar chart of MRK, below, I see a chart that has ignored the weakness in the broad market. The On-Balance-Volume (OBV) line shows us a bullish rise the past year.

  • 12 Oil Stocks With Biggest Upside

    In this article, we discuss the 12 oil stocks with the biggest upside. If you want to read about some more oil stocks with the biggest upside, go directly to 5 Oil Stocks With Biggest Upside. The petroleum industry, also known as the oil industry, includes the global processes of exploration, extraction, refining, transportation, and […]

  • Joe Biden made the oil trade of the year

    Gas prices were a major story in 2022: Russia’s invasion of Ukraine roiled energy markets and some predicted the US dollar might be subsumed by a new, commodity-backed trade currency.

  • Got $1,000? 5 Buffett Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever

    When Warren Buffett purchased Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B) and became its CEO in 1965, he paid approximately $18 per share in the buyout. At the time, Berkshire was actually a struggling textiles company, but it would go on to become the foundation and namesake for one of history's most successful investment conglomerates. Today, the company's Class A stock trades at roughly $454,600 per share -- good for an increase of more than 2,525,400% over Buffett's initial purchase price.

  • Raw Lithium Exports Banned in Zimbabwe as Demand and Prices Soar

    (Bloomberg) -- Zimbabwe has banned the export of unprocessed raw lithium with immediate effect as part of efforts to have the key raw material in electric-vehicle batteries processed locally. Most Read from BloombergMusk Is Looking for a New Twitter CEO After Losing PollAmazon Ring Cameras Used in Nationwide ‘Swatting’ Spree, US SaysJustin Bieber Urges Fans Not to Buy His Own ‘Trash’ Merchandise at H&MYen Surges as Kuroda’s Yield Cap Shock Sparks Normalization BetsMusk Polls Twitter to Quit as C

  • TASEKO AND MITSUI ENTER STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP TO DEVELOP FLORENCE COPPER

    Taseko Mines Limited (TSX: TKO) (NYSE American: TGB) (LSE: TKO) ("Taseko" or the "Company") is pleased to announce it has signed agreements with Mitsui & Co. (U.S.A.) Inc. ("Mitsui") to form a strategic partnership to develop the Company's Florence Copper project (the "Project"), located in Arizona USA.

  • Hyundai lays off staff after idling Russian plant since March

    South Korea's Hyundai Motor Co, formerly one of Russia's biggest car makers, has begun laying off workers at its St Petersburg factory, which has stood idle since March, largely due to the effects of Russia's military intervention in Ukraine. "Owing to the continued suspension of production, Hyundai Motor is taking steps to optimise its staff numbers in Russia," Hyundai's Russian unit said in a statement. Around 2,600 people built Hyundai and Kia cars at the plant, which has a capacity of some 200,000 vehicles per year.

  • Are Hedge Funds Ready To Start Buying Oil Again?

    Hedge funds have dumped petroleum for a fifth consecutive week, but a re-entry point may be on the horizon

  • Defense And Aerospace Stocks To Watch And Industry News

    Track the latest news and stocks to watch in the defense and aerospace industry, including Boeing, Lockheed Martin and Northrop Grumman.

  • These 3 NYSE-Traded REITs All Hit New 12-Month Lows

    Higher interest rates — and the expectation that even higher rates are on the way — have made the real estate investment trust (REIT) game a difficult one lately. There are other factors, to be sure, but this industry is highly interest-rate sensitive and it’s been uncomfortable this year. Here are three REITs, all traded on the New York Stock Exchange, that have dropped to new 52-week lows: Denver-based Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE: AIRC) focuses on owning and managing residential communit

  • Energy stocks crushed the S&P 500 in 2022, and Wall Street loves the sector next year

    Energy stocks have been winners in a bleak year for equities, and Wall Street is betting the sector’s outperformance will persist heading into 2023.

  • Wells Fargo Hit With Massive $3.7 Billion Loan Mismanagement Fine

    "Wells Fargo's rinse-repeat cycle of violating the law has harmed millions of American families," said Consumer Financial Protection Bureau Director Rohit Chopra.

  • Micron Technology Still Looks Vulnerable Despite the Ground It Already Has Lost

    It has been a rough year for shares of the semiconductor maker and the decline in its stock may not be over based on its charts.

  • Britain’s broken egg industry shows the price of food inflation

    In Britain, the damage wrought by rampant inflation can be seen in the fate of the humble egg. With war in Ukraine driving energy and chicken feed costs higher, farmers say what they get paid is no longer enough, upending the economics of a key food staple. Many of the country's supermarkets, including market leader Tesco and No. 3 Asda, have rationed sales, blaming the bout of bird flu that has ravaged flocks across Europe and the United States and, they say, led to a British shortage.

  • 10 Biggest Energy Drink Companies in the World

    In this article, we discuss 10 biggest energy drink companies in the world. For more such companies, go to 5 Biggest Energy Drink Companies in the World. An Analysis of the Energy Drinks Industry Allied Market Research’s analysis report stated the the global energy drinks market was valued at $45.80 billion in 2020. Energy drinks […]

  • Moderna stock rises after analyst upgrade, price target raise

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss a Jefferies analyst’s decision to upgrade Moderna stock to Buy.

  • Uranium Energy Corp Reports Quarterly Results for Period Ended October 31, 2022, Fiscal 2023 Q1

    Uranium Energy Corp (NYSE American: UEC) the "Company" or "UEC") is pleased to report, in accordance with NYSE American requirements, the filing of the Company's quarterly report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended October 31, 2022 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"). This Form 10-Q filing, which includes the Company's interim condensed consolidated financial statements, related notes thereto and management's discussion and analysis, is available for viewing on the SEC's