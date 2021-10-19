Elite Mining Inc Increases Production of Mobile Units by 300% with Move and Expansion of Headquarters

The move and expansion of headquarters to Wyoming will allow the green crypto mining company to ramp up production of its mobile units

CHEYENNE, Wyo., Oct. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Elite Mining Inc (EMI) has moved its headquarters to Cheyenne, Wyoming, as of September 2021. Recently named one of the top five blockchain startups that are reducing energy requirements, EMI will use its new facilities to expand the manufacturing of its Elite Mobile Units (EMU).

Elite Mining Inc (EMI) has officially acquired a multi-property purchase deal for two manufacturing facilities in Cheyenne, Wyoming. This sizable acquisition will act as the new headquarters of the executive team and manufacturing facility. This development will enable the company's subsidiary, Elite Mobile Units, to increase the production of its mobile immersion units by over 300%. Later this year, EMI and EMU will host a grand opening and ribbon cutting at its new facility for their customers, partners, investors and supporters, including Senator Cynthia Lummis of Wyoming.

Wyoming is known for being the most crypto-friendly state in the country, having set up 24 new laws to create a legal framework for digital assets. According to Slate.com , "although other states may follow suit, such as Texas , Wyoming has pulled ahead of the rest of the country in opening the door to new types of cryptocurrencies businesses." This creates legislation that is favorable for cryptocurrency companies such as EMI. Pioneers in crypto, such as Caitlin Long, CEO of "crypto bank" startup Avanti Financial Group , Senator Cynthia Lummis and Governor Mark Gordon, have been paving the way for crypto companies like EMI to grow, prosper and cultivate a future.

"Wyoming is the best state in the country to do business, and we're so excited that another company is bringing jobs and innovation to the Cowboy State. In the past few years, Wyoming has created a complete regulatory structure for the digital asset industry, and Elite Mining's move is proof that companies value the certainty we provide, and the innovation that we support," said Wyoming Senator Cynthia Lummis.

Elite Mining Inc is the only green crypto mining company offering a plug-and-play mobile immersion solution for crypto mining — enabling the company and its hosting customers to mine from anywhere and anytime with their Elite Mobile Units.

Elite Mobile Units are 28-foot trailers that efficiently hold Immersion Mining Pods (IMPs), which house miners submerged in the company's proprietary, biodegradable immersion mining liquid. This liquid cools hardware and protects miners from dust and other environmental contaminants, volatile temperatures, humidity and vibration that negatively impact performance. Elite Mining Inc and its clients have seen an increase in hashrate of over 30%, uptime of 99.7% and generation of 30% more Bitcoin-per-miner with their immersion mining pods versus typical air-cooled miners.

Unlike many other crypto companies that establish their companies legally in Wyoming with no physical presence, EMI and EMU will have a full-time staff of executives from both companies. Employees in Wyoming will work in departments that include sales, marketing and skilled manufacturing. The company is looking to hire at least 40 employees by the end of 2021. In addition to employees, EMI is working with the University of Wyoming to host and mentor interns from their Center for Blockchain and Digital Innovation program.

"Elite Mining Inc's expansion to Wyoming is another sign of our continued growth and success," said EMI CEO Justin Podhola. "The opportunity presented by the state of Wyoming, and in part the partnership with the University of Wyoming, made this transition seamless and effortless. We are honored to call Wyoming home and are excited to be a part of the community."

ABOUT ELITE MINING INC

Founded by Justin Podhola in 2016, Elite Mining Inc acquires, installs and maintains immersion mining hardware to mine digital currencies, using proprietary immersion technology and the lowest 2% renewable energy costs in the USA for their own mining and hosting customers. The hardware, or miners, are submerged in EMI's liquid and placed inside Immersion Mining Pods (IMPs). This optimizes performance and energy efficiency. The IMPs are neatly contained within a 28-foot Elite Mobile Unit (EMU), making it the most energy- efficient green mining solution on the market. Elite Mining Inc sells these mobile units through its subsidiary, Elite Mobile Units. Typically sold to clients with mining operations that require over one megawatt of power, EMUs enable crypto miners and investors to reap the rewards that proprietary immersion technology and mobile mining solutions bring.

EMI Contact Information:

April Madden, Director of Marketing

aprilm@elitemininginc.com

