U.S. markets close in 4 hours 10 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,880.40
    +21.29 (+0.55%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,139.46
    +302.72 (+0.95%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,177.74
    -21.37 (-0.19%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,833.92
    +37.77 (+2.10%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    87.94
    +2.62 (+3.07%)
     

  • Gold

    1,674.50
    +16.50 (+1.00%)
     

  • Silver

    19.56
    +0.21 (+1.09%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0069
    +0.0100 (+1.01%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.0030
    -0.1050 (-2.56%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1598
    +0.0126 (+1.09%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    146.6090
    -1.4080 (-0.95%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,883.89
    +1,212.51 (+6.16%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    487.60
    +18.02 (+3.84%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,052.62
    +39.14 (+0.56%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,431.84
    +181.56 (+0.67%)
     

ELITE PHYSICAL THERAPY OPENS OUTPATIENT CLINIC IN PURVIS, MISS.

·1 min read

At 176 Shelby Speights Drive, Suite 2

PURVIS, Miss., Oct. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Elite Physical Therapy opened an outpatient clinic today at 176 Shelby Speights Drive, Suite 2.

Elite Physical Therapy logo (PRNewsfoto/Upstream Rehabilitation)
Elite Physical Therapy logo (PRNewsfoto/Upstream Rehabilitation)

The clinic is open 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday. To schedule an appointment, call 601-231-3100 or visit myelitept.com.

The clinic offers in-clinic and telehealth options for outpatient orthopedic physical therapy, including manual therapy, injury prevention, return to performance, total joint replacement, concussion management and vestibular rehabilitation programs.

Clinic director Joyce Smith earned a bachelor's degree in kinesiology from the University of Southern Mississippi and a doctor of physical therapy degree from William Carey University.

Smith is certified in dry needling and vestibular physical therapy and has completed continuing education in comprehensive spinal, upper extremity and lower extremity thrust manipulation.

Part of the Upstream Rehabilitation family of clinical care, Elite also has clinics in Hattiesburg and Petal and more than 30 overall in Mississippi.

Elite offers 24-hour access to care and works with all insurance types.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/elite-physical-therapy-opens-outpatient-clinic-in-purvis-miss-301660114.html

SOURCE Upstream Rehabilitation

Recommended Stories

  • Updated Results from the Phase 1/2 Study of ESSA's Lead Candidate EPI-7386 in Combination with Enzalutamide Highlighted at the 29th Annual Prostate Cancer Foundation Scientific Retreat

    ESSA Pharma Inc. ("ESSA", or the "Company") (NASDAQ: EPIX), a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company focused on developing novel therapies for the treatment of prostate cancer, today announced the presentation of updated clinical data from the first two cohorts of the Phase 1/2 study of ESSA's lead candidate EPI-7386 in combination with enzalutamide in patients with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer ("mCRPC"). Data will be presented in a poster format at the 2022 Prostate Cancer Fou

  • Is Merck Moving Toward Another Blockbuster Drug Launch?

    Merck will soon share its positive phase 3 clinical trial results for a rare disease drug candidate at an upcoming event.

  • This Biotech Lost 95% in a Single Day. It Still Deserves Credit

    Tricida only pursued a single drug candidate. That backfired spectacularly, but the drug developer deserves credit on one key measure.

  • Bristol Myers Stock Higher As Opdivo, Eliquis Sales Power Q3 Earnings Beat

    "Our strong results reflect growth of our in-line and new product portfolios," said CEO Giovanni Caforio.

  • Too young for Medicare? Try one of these 5 health insurance options instead

    Take action instead of just crossing off the days until you turn 65.

  • 2 Pharma Stocks With Blockbuster Drugs on the Horizon

    AbbVie's Humira, used to treat inflammatory conditions such as rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, and ankylosing spondylitis, has been the world's top-selling drug for years. Now, Eli Lilly (NYSE: LLY) and Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE: BMY) have blockbuster drugs in the works that could also change lives and boost their companies' fortunes. Lilly's Mounjaro (tirzepatide), a once-weekly injection, received its first Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approval in May as a therapy to treat type 2 diabetes, but the therapy also has huge potential as a weight-loss drug.

  • Pfizer Wraps Two Key Takeovers, But Is The Stock It A Buy Or A Sell?

    Is Pfizer stock a buy or a sell after finishing its acquisitions of GBT and Biohaven? Is PFE stock a buy or a sell right now?

  • Cytokinetics CEO: Why It's OK Not Being An Overnight Success

    Nobody will accuse Cytokinetics of being an overnight success, its chief executive says. But CYTK stock trades with enthusiasm on a near goal.

  • Biogen confident in Alzheimer's drug ahead of rivals' data

    (Reuters) -Biogen Inc on Tuesday said the Alzheimer's disease drug it is developing with Japan's Eisai Co Ltd would be used by doctors in a competitive market as investors wait for data from rival therapies made by Eli Lilly and Co and Roche. The drug, lecanemab was shown to slow the progress of the disease by 27% in a trial last month, and additional data is expected next month. Lecanemab and experimental drugs for the mind-wasting disease from Lilly and Roche belong to a class of treatments that reduces amyloid beta proteins in the brain believed to be an underlying cause of Alzheimer's.

  • OPSENS ANNOUNCES FIRST SAVVYWIRE CLINICAL CASES IN EUROPE AND LAUNCH OF SAFE-TAVI STUDY

    OpSens Inc. ("OpSens" or the "Company") (TSX: OPS) (OTCQX: OPSSF), a medical device cardiology-focused company delivering innovative solutions based on its proprietary optical technology, today announced the successful completion of the first cases in a clinical study, named SAFE-TAVI, studying SavvyWire™ left ventricular rapid pacing in transcatheter aortic valve replacement procedures, or TAVR, in Europe. Dr. Regueiro from Hospital Clínic de Barcelona, Spain, conducted the procedures as one of

  • AstraZeneca says advanced trial of breast-cancer drug Capivasertib meets primary endpoints

    The Anglo-Swedish pharma giant said the trial met both primary endpoints of improving progression-free survival in the overall patient population and in a prespecified biomarker subgroup of patients whose tumors had qualifying alterations.

  • Prepare for this largely unforeseen inflation impact next year, analysts warn

    When it comes to healthcare spending, 'consumers can only really choose between paying up or walking away,' one analyst told MarketWatch.

  • 4 Stocks Navigating Through Hospital Industry Headwinds (Revised)

    Increasing expenses amid inflation is shrinking margins for the Zacks Medical-Hospital industry players. However, HCA Healthcare (HCA), Acadia Healthcare (ACHC), Universal Health (UHS) and Tenet Healthcare (THC) are poised to win big with recovering patient volumes.

  • Vitamins & Supplements You Should Not Take Together

    You know the drill: You have a ton of vitamins to take in a day but you’re not sure exactly when (or really if) you should take them all. And, while we should always turn to food for our vitamin and mineral intake, sometimes vitamin supplementation can help us fill the gaps in our diet. […]

  • Popular Dry Shampoo Products Recalled Nationwide

    The products were recalled due to "potentially elevated levels" of benzine.

  • COVID-19 is no longer the world’s biggest infectious killer

    Tuberculosis has taken the place of COVID-19 as the world’s biggest infectious killer, a top expert has revealed.

  • Fungal infection list launched by WHO flags global health threat

    The World Health Organization has drawn up the first ever list of fungal pathogens posing the greatest threat to human health, warning that some strains are increasingly drug-resistant and becoming more widespread. The U.N. body, which has similar lists for viruses and bacteria, said fungal infections and their increasing resistance to treatment were a growing risk. "Emerging from the shadows of the bacterial antimicrobial resistance pandemic, fungal infections are growing, and are ever more resistant to treatments, becoming a public health concern worldwide," said Dr Hanan Balkhy, WHO Assistant Director-General for antimicrobial resistance.

  • HCA Healthcare-owned Galen College of Nursing expands to Houston

    Galen College of Nursing, a private institution owned by Nashville, Tennessee-based HCA Healthcare Inc. (NYSE: HCA), is expanding to Houston. The school will open a campus in the Westway One Building at 11210 Equity Drive along Beltway 8 in northwest Houston, according to an Oct. 25 announcement from Galen and HCA Houston Healthcare. This will be Galen's fourth Texas campus, joining locations in Austin, Richardson and San Antonio.

  • Covid vaccine study finding contradicts lockdown rule

    Covid vaccines appear to work better for active people, a study has found, suggesting that hard lockdowns were counterproductive.

  • Drugs – 4 essential reads on how they're made, how they work and how context can make poison a medicine

    Constraining drugs to a single function in the body may be limiting their full potential. Israel Sebastian/Moment via Getty ImagesPandemics and disease outbreaks put a spotlight on the hurdles researchers face to get a drug on the shelves. From finding prospective drug candidates to balancing time and financial pressures with ensuring safety and efficacy, there are many aspects of drug development that determine whether a treatment ever makes it out of the lab. Broadening the definition of “medi