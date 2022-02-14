U.S. markets close in 4 hours 31 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,409.63
    -9.01 (-0.20%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,511.97
    -226.09 (-0.65%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,910.30
    +119.14 (+0.86%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,030.95
    +0.80 (+0.04%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    93.96
    +0.86 (+0.92%)
     

  • Gold

    1,865.20
    +23.10 (+1.25%)
     

  • Silver

    23.82
    +0.45 (+1.93%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1308
    -0.0042 (-0.37%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.0140
    +0.0590 (+3.02%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3522
    -0.0044 (-0.33%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.6200
    +0.2100 (+0.18%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    42,745.89
    +423.96 (+1.00%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    976.05
    +19.85 (+2.08%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,510.25
    -150.77 (-1.97%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,079.59
    -616.49 (-2.23%)
     

ELITE PHYSICAL THERAPY OPENS OUTPATIENT CLINIC IN MOOREVILLE, MISS.

·1 min read

<span class="legendSpanClass">At 3614 Highway 178, Suite A</span>

MOOREVILLE, Miss., Feb. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Elite Physical Therapy opened an outpatient clinic today at 3614 Highway 178, Suite A.

Elite Physical Therapy logo
Elite Physical Therapy logo

The clinic is open 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. To schedule an appointment, call 662-524-2007 or visit myelitept.com.

The clinic offers in-clinic and telehealth options for outpatient orthopedic physical therapy, including manual therapy, injury prevention, return to performance, total joint replacement, concussion management and vestibular rehabilitation programs.

Clinic director Alyson Key earned a doctor of physical therapy degree from Southwest Baptist University in Bolivar, Mo., and is certified in trigger point dry needling. Her passion for treating athletes stems from an injury she suffered while playing college basketball and subsequent therapy for anterior cruciate ligament reconstruction.

Elite, which has nearby clinics in Tupelo, Saltillo and Fulton and more than 30 in Mississippi, is part of the Upstream Rehabilitation family of clinical care. Elite offers 24-hour access to care and works with all insurance types.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/elite-physical-therapy-opens-outpatient-clinic-in-mooreville-miss-301481682.html

SOURCE Upstream Rehabilitation

Recommended Stories

  • How Pfizer Makes Money: Vaccines, Oncology, and Internal Medicine

    Pfizer's vaccine products generate the most revenue, primarily driven by sales of its vaccine against COVID-19.

  • Trinity Biotech shares jump 6% premarket after WHO approves its rapid test for HIV

    Dublin-based Trinity Biotech Plc shares jumped 6% premarket Monday, after the company said it has received approval from the World Health Organization for its HIV screening product, TrinScreen. The company's Uni-Gold HIV product has served as the main confirmatory test for the detection of HIV in Africa for many years. The new product is expected to have an estimated market size of more than $150 million. "TrinScreen(TM) HIV is a rapid test providing results in less than 12 minutes from a finger

  • Sweden recommends fourth COVID-19 jab for the elderly

    Sweden's Health Agency recommended on Monday that people aged 80 or above should receive a second booster shot of COVID-19 vaccine, the fourth jab in total, to ward off waning immunity amid the rampant spread of the Omicron variant. The second booster shot should be administered at least four months after the first booster jab, the agency said in a statement. Sweden hit record levels of infections earlier this year as Omicron spread rapidly across the country.

  • Why do people get diarrhea?

    No matter its cause, diarrhea is uncomfortable. Rapeepong Puttakumwong/Moment via Getty Images Curious Kids is a series for children of all ages. If you have a question you’d like an expert to answer, send it to curiouskidsus@theconversation.com. Why do people get diarrhea? – A.A.A., age 10, Philadelphia The digestive system breaks down everything you eat and drink to absorb nutrients and make the energy your body needs. Whatever solids can’t be broken down and used get excreted as poop. Poop co

  • Illumina to Support Neuro Genomics Project at McGill University

    Today, the Montreal Neurological Institute-Hospital at McGill University (The Neuro) announced a new research collaboration with Illumina, along with Takeda Development Center Americas, Inc., and p...

  • Deadly Champagne Laced With Drugs Strikes Down 8 at Valentine’s Party

    Charles Platiau/ReutersOne dinner patron has died and seven remain hospitalized after drinking Champagne laced with Ecstasy at a Valentine’s weekend dinner at an Italian restaurant in Weiden, Germany.Police have opened a negligent-homicide investigation into the death after finding more than 1,000 times the normal dosage of the drug in the Champagne. The content was so high it had turned the champagne purple, German media report.Local media reports suggest the diners were celebrating an early Va

  • Rape survivors may leave the hospital if they fear a parent or abuser could find out. A new bill could help

    CHICAGO -- It’s difficult enough to walk into an emergency room after a sexual assault, and it might not take much to make a survivor reconsider that decision. For some, one fear might be that someone in their life will find out about the crime — by seeing paperwork from a hospital exam. This could scare rape survivors for many reasons, from misplaced shame to fears the person who assaulted ...

  • Here's How Long COVID is Contagious

    Many states are dropping their mask mandates as COVID-19 cases continue to fall, but that doesn't mean the virus is no longer dangerous. The Delta and Omicron variants are still highly contagious and should be taken seriously. Here's how long COVID is contagious, and how to protect yourself and others from it. Read on—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs COVID is Hurting You—Even After a Negative Test. 1 Quarantine If You Get COVID-19 COVID-19 is contag

  • First gene therapy for Tay-Sachs disease successfully given to two children

    About 1 in 300 people in the general population carry the Tay-Sachs disease gene. Ray Kachatorian/Stone via Getty ImagesTwo babies have received the first-ever gene therapy for Tay-Sachs disease after over 14 years of development. Tay-Sachs is a severe neurological disease caused by a deficiency in an enzyme called HexA. This enzyme breaks down a fatlike substance that normally exists in very small, harmless amounts in the brain. Without HexA, however, this fatlike substance can accumulate to to

  • Desperate Americans Are Going Abroad for Unproven Long COVID Cures

    Photo Illustration by Thomas Levinson/The Daily Beast/GettyHe used to jog. But after contracting COVID-19 in March 2020, Eli Musser said he became so weak that he lost use of his legs. The 43-year-old former copywriter and musician added that he remained bed-bound, in a wheelchair, or else left to lay in a makeshift hammock in his Queens apartment until April 2021.Nearly two years later, Musser said, he still has trouble walking. And jogging? A memory.“Going to the grocery store is my big event

  • Sweden recommends fourth COVID vaccine dose to older people

    Sweden is recommending a fourth COVID-19 vaccine dose to people over age 80 and those living in nursing homes or getting home care, authorities said Monday, adding it must be administered no earlier than four months after the previous shot. The Scandinavian country's chief epidemiologist, Anders Tegnell, said in a statement from the Swedish Public Health Agency that a fourth dose ”strengthens the protection” against severe disease. For most of the pandemic, Sweden has stood out among European nations for its comparatively hands-off response.

  • Man, 47, arrested after 48-year-old patient dies following fight at hospital

    South Yorkshire Police said a 47-year-old man had been arrested following the death of a patient after a fight at Rotherham District General Hospital.

  • Here's Why Trimetazidine Is Banned From Olympic Sports

    Trimetazidine, also known as TMZ, is a drug used to treat the heart condition angina, so it might seem strange that it's currently at the heart of a doping situation at the 2022 Olympics in Beijing. Figure skater Kamila Valieva of the Russian Olympic Committee, a gold-medal favorite in the women's competition, tested positive for trimetazidine in December during the Russian national championships.

  • Abortion Opponents Hear a 'Heartbeat.' Most Experts Hear Something Else.

    The Texas law banning abortions after about six weeks of pregnancy is based on a singular premise disputed by many medical experts: that once an ultrasound detects electrical cardiac activity in an embryo, its heart is beating and a live birth is on the way. At this very early stage of a pregnancy, however, the embryo is the size of a pomegranate seed and has only a primitive tube of cardiac cells that emit electric pulses and pump blood. Language has long been a battleground in the political st

  • Arkansas jail’s ivermectin experiments recall historical medical abuse of imprisoned minorities

    The exploitation reflects America’s longstanding history of medically abusing vulnerable communities of colorThis story contains graphic descriptions of medical abuse A man being X-rayed in the Tuskegee Study of Untreated Syphilis. Photograph: Gado Images/Alamy In late August last year, four inmates at the Washington county detention center in north-west Arkansas contracted Covid-19. In the days that followed, the four men were relocated to a quarantine block in the prison. In the block, the inm

  • Possible carbon monoxide poisoning sends 8 Navarro Pharmacy workers to Miami hospitals

    Eight employees at a Little Havana Navarro Pharmacy were taken to hospitals with signs of carbon monoxide poisoning Saturday morning, Miami Fire Rescue said.

  • It's time for a COVID-19 pandemic Plan C

    Personal choices will mark the policies and the consequences of this next phase. That may be as close to “normal” as we can get.

  • In many rural areas, delta variant COVID-19 surge infected double the number of people

    Even as the current omicron surge of COVID-19 seems to fade, a study of the delta surge shows rural health care needs must be fixed for the future.

  • Camilla tests positive for Covid days after husband Charles catches coronavirus for second time

    Duchess of Cornwall has also caught coronavirus and is self isolating

  • Several Injured as Mezzanine Floor at East London Pub Collapses

    At least 13 people were injured, three seriously, after a mezzanine floor collapsed at an east London pub on Saturday afternoon, February 12, emergency services said.The London Ambulance Service said it was called to a “major incident” at Roach Road, Hackney Wick at 4:44 pm on Saturday. The ambulance service said it treated 13 people on the scene and took four people to nearby hospitals.Footage by Harriet McMahon shows people within the rubble at the Two More Years bar. Credit: Harriet McMahon via Storyful