The Elite Secondary Desktop Monitor for the Lenovo Yoga 9i is the INNOCN 32Q1U 32 Inch OLED 4K Computer Monitor

Shenzhen Century Joint Innovation Technology Co., Ltd.
·2 min read
Shenzhen, China , March 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Elite Secondary Desktop Monitor for the Lenovo Yoga 9i is the INNOCN 32Q1U 32 Inch OLED 4K Computer Monitor
Shenzhen, China – China's Shenzhen Century Joint Innovation Technology Company Ltd. (INNOCN) has been making high-quality desktop computers, smart displays, and portable monitors for global customers for nearly a decade. The company's stated mission is to raise the value of screen display monitors and develop cutting-edge technology to increase the potential of creators everywhere.

Pairing the INNOCN 32Q1U 32-Inch OLED 4K Computer Monitor with any of the other popular smart devices on the market is an easy decision. This new smart desktop will be on sale from March 6 to March 13, 2023, for $1159.99. This price includes a $400 Amazon coupon.

The INNOCN 32Q1U 32-Inch OLED 4K Computer Monitor is a great fit for the Lenovo Yoga 9i due to its built-in USB Type C port. Lenovo's Yoga 9i, with its 14-inch OLED screen and 4K resolution, is a top-notch laptop. When paired with the Lenovo Yoga 9i, the INNOCN 32Q1U gives users a larger display on which to do things like administer online meetings, display PowerPoint presentations to large groups, and so on.

The 32-inch screen on the 32Q1U smart computer monitor is also great for live streaming, doing exercises at home, and more. It features a sharp and detailed 32-inch OLED 4K UHD screen. HDR10, 99% DCI-P3, 99% sRGB, 1M: 1, and E1 color accuracy are a few of the other features that contribute to the incredible true-to-life image quality.

The USB-C port on the 32Q1U computer monitor supports 90W PD charging, making it ideal for powering up a Lenovo Yoga 9i and any other compatible devices. Users can adjust the height, angle, and tilt of this slick computer monitor for the best viewing experience. This 32-inch smart display is also VESA mountable, making it a versatile addition to any room that can accommodate a modern monitor of that size.


CONTACT: Media Contact Manufacturer's Name: Shenzhen Century Joint Innovation Technology Company Limited Manufacturer's Official Website: https://www.innocn.com/ Manufacturer's Email Address: marketing@innocn.com


