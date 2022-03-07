U.S. markets open in 3 hours 26 minutes

Elixirgen Therapeutics Partners with Taisho Pharmaceutical on Therapeutics for Aging-Associated Diseases

·2 min read

BALTIMORE, March 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Elixirgen Therapeutics, Inc., a Baltimore-based platform biotechnology company focused on the discovery and development of therapies for genetic diseases and vaccines, announced today that it has entered into an exclusive three-year research collaboration agreement with Taisho Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.

The partnership will leverage Elixirgen Therapeutics' proprietary ZSCAN4 therapy platform to advance potential treatments of aging-associated diseases in humans. Elixirgen Therapeutics is currently performing a Phase I/II clinical trial applying its ZSCAN4 therapy platform in telomere biology disorders with bone marrow failure, a rare, orphan disease, at Cincinnati Children's Hospital Medical Center (ClinicalTrials.gov Identifier: NCT04211714).

Taisho Pharmaceutical will bring its experience and expertise in the research and development of therapeutic products to the collaboration.

Akihiro Ko, CEO of Elixirgen Therapeutics, said, "We are pleased to collaborate with Taisho Pharmaceutical, a prominent leader in healthcare and pharmaceuticals, to address aging-associated diseases, which are a major focus of our company."

About Elixirgen Therapeutics, Inc.

Elixirgen Therapeutics, Inc. is a Baltimore-based biotechnology company which is focused on curing humanity's ailments through innovations in cell and gene therapy and vaccine development. The company has two out-licensed products in Phase I/II clinical trials (ClinicalTrials.gov Identifiers: NCT04211714 and NCT04863131) using its proprietary ZSCAN4 platform and proprietary c-srRNA platform, respectively. For more information visit ElixirgenTherapeutics.com.

About Taisho Pharmaceutical, Inc.

https://www.taisho.co.jp/global/

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain "forward-looking" statements, including statements regarding the potential to develop treatments for diseases associated with aging in humans. Actual results may differ materially from those set forth in this press release due to the risks and uncertainties inherent in pharmaceutical research and development. Any forward-looking statements in this press release speak only as of the date of this press release, and Elixirgen Therapeutics undertakes no obligation to update or revise the statements in the future, even if new information becomes available.

Contact:

Media Relations
Elixirgen Therapeutics, Inc.
Phone: (443) 451-5300
Media@ElixirgenTherapeutics.com

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/elixirgen-therapeutics-partners-with-taisho-pharmaceutical-on-therapeutics-for-aging-associated-diseases-301496531.html

SOURCE Elixirgen Therapeutics

