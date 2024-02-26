Elixirr International Insider Ups Holding During Year

Insiders were net buyers of Elixirr International plc's (LON:ELIX ) stock during the past year. That is, insiders bought more stock than they sold.

While we would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether.

Elixirr International Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider purchase was by Independent Non-Executive Director Simon Retter for UK£40k worth of shares, at about UK£5.05 per share. So it's clear an insider wanted to buy, at around the current price, which is UK£5.55. Of course they may have changed their mind. But this suggests they are optimistic. While we always like to see insider buying, it's less meaningful if the purchases were made at much lower prices, as the opportunity they saw may have passed. Happily, the Elixirr International insider decided to buy shares at close to current prices. The only individual insider to buy over the last year was Simon Retter.

The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

Does Elixirr International Boast High Insider Ownership?

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. It appears that Elixirr International insiders own 18% of the company, worth about UK£47m. While this is a strong but not outstanding level of insider ownership, it's enough to indicate some alignment between management and smaller shareholders.

So What Do The Elixirr International Insider Transactions Indicate?

It doesn't really mean much that no insider has traded Elixirr International shares in the last quarter. On a brighter note, the transactions over the last year are encouraging. Insiders do have a stake in Elixirr International and their transactions don't cause us concern. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing Elixirr International. While conducting our analysis, we found that Elixirr International has 1 warning sign and it would be unwise to ignore it.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions of direct interests only, but not derivative transactions or indirect interests.

