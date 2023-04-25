Elixirr International plc (LON:ELIX) insiders seem bullish, own 50% and have been buying more recently

Key Insights

Insiders appear to have a vested interest in Elixirr International's growth, as seen by their sizeable ownership

The top 4 shareholders own 53% of the company

Insiders have bought recently

A look at the shareholders of Elixirr International plc (LON:ELIX) can tell us which group is most powerful. With 50% stake, individual insiders possess the maximum shares in the company. Put another way, the group faces the maximum upside potential (or downside risk).

And looking at our data, we can see that insiders have bought shares recently. This could signal that stock prices could go up and insiders are here for it.

Let's delve deeper into each type of owner of Elixirr International, beginning with the chart below.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Elixirr International?

Institutions typically measure themselves against a benchmark when reporting to their own investors, so they often become more enthusiastic about a stock once it's included in a major index. We would expect most companies to have some institutions on the register, especially if they are growing.

As you can see, institutional investors have a fair amount of stake in Elixirr International. This suggests some credibility amongst professional investors. But we can't rely on that fact alone since institutions make bad investments sometimes, just like everyone does. If multiple institutions change their view on a stock at the same time, you could see the share price drop fast. It's therefore worth looking at Elixirr International's earnings history below. Of course, the future is what really matters.

We note that hedge funds don't have a meaningful investment in Elixirr International. Looking at our data, we can see that the largest shareholder is the CEO Stephen Newton with 30% of shares outstanding. In comparison, the second and third largest shareholders hold about 9.9% and 7.9% of the stock.

To make our study more interesting, we found that the top 4 shareholders control more than half of the company which implies that this group has considerable sway over the company's decision-making.

Researching institutional ownership is a good way to gauge and filter a stock's expected performance. The same can be achieved by studying analyst sentiments. While there is some analyst coverage, the company is probably not widely covered. So it could gain more attention, down the track.

Insider Ownership Of Elixirr International

The definition of an insider can differ slightly between different countries, but members of the board of directors always count. Company management run the business, but the CEO will answer to the board, even if he or she is a member of it.

Insider ownership is positive when it signals leadership are thinking like the true owners of the company. However, high insider ownership can also give immense power to a small group within the company. This can be negative in some circumstances.

It seems insiders own a significant proportion of Elixirr International plc. Insiders own UK£112m worth of shares in the UK£225m company. This may suggest that the founders still own a lot of shares. You can click here to see if they have been buying or selling.

General Public Ownership

The general public, who are usually individual investors, hold a 10% stake in Elixirr International. This size of ownership, while considerable, may not be enough to change company policy if the decision is not in sync with other large shareholders.

Next Steps:

It's always worth thinking about the different groups who own shares in a company. But to understand Elixirr International better, we need to consider many other factors. Be aware that Elixirr International is showing 1 warning sign in our investment analysis , you should know about...

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the last twelve months, which refer to the 12-month period ending on the last date of the month the financial statement is dated. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

