Elixirr International's (LON:ELIX) Shareholders Will Receive A Bigger Dividend Than Last Year

Elixirr International plc (LON:ELIX) will increase its dividend from last year's comparable payment on the 18th of August to £0.108. The payment will take the dividend yield to 2.2%, which is in line with the average for the industry.

Elixirr International's Dividend Is Well Covered By Earnings

While it is always good to see a solid dividend yield, we should also consider whether the payment is feasible. Before making this announcement, Elixirr International was easily earning enough to cover the dividend. This means that most of its earnings are being retained to grow the business.

Looking forward, earnings per share is forecast to rise by 45.0% over the next year. If the dividend continues along recent trends, we estimate the payout ratio will be 26%, which is in the range that makes us comfortable with the sustainability of the dividend.

Elixirr International Is Still Building Its Track Record

The dividend hasn't seen any major cuts in the past, but the company has only been paying a dividend for 2 years, which isn't that long in the grand scheme of things. Since 2021, the dividend has gone from £0.022 total annually to £0.108. This means that it has been growing its distributions at 122% per annum over that time. It is always nice to see strong dividend growth, but with such a short payment history we wouldn't be inclined to rely on it until a longer track record can be developed.

The Dividend Looks Likely To Grow

Investors who have held shares in the company for the past few years will be happy with the dividend income they have received. Elixirr International has impressed us by growing EPS at 35% per year over the past five years. Earnings have been growing rapidly, and with a low payout ratio we think that the company could turn out to be a great dividend stock.

We Really Like Elixirr International's Dividend

In summary, it is always positive to see the dividend being increased, and we are particularly pleased with its overall sustainability. Distributions are quite easily covered by earnings, which are also being converted to cash flows. All of these factors considered, we think this has solid potential as a dividend stock.

Market movements attest to how highly valued a consistent dividend policy is compared to one which is more unpredictable. Meanwhile, despite the importance of dividend payments, they are not the only factors our readers should know when assessing a company. For example, we've picked out 2 warning signs for Elixirr International that investors should know about before committing capital to this stock. Is Elixirr International not quite the opportunity you were looking for? Why not check out our selection of top dividend stocks.

