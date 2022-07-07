U.S. markets open in 1 hour 10 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,865.50
    +17.25 (+0.45%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    31,180.00
    +167.00 (+0.54%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,945.50
    +65.25 (+0.55%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,738.50
    +9.90 (+0.57%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    99.76
    +1.23 (+1.25%)
     

  • Gold

    1,742.50
    +6.00 (+0.35%)
     

  • Silver

    19.31
    +0.15 (+0.76%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0187
    +0.0003 (+0.03%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.9130
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    26.53
    -1.01 (-3.67%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1972
    +0.0050 (+0.42%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    135.6870
    -0.2280 (-0.17%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,475.98
    +477.66 (+2.39%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    446.05
    +10.53 (+2.42%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,195.02
    +87.25 (+1.23%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,490.53
    +382.88 (+1.47%)
     

Elizabeth Glaser Pediatric AIDS Foundation takes Global Operations to the Cloud with Unit4 ERPx

·4 min read

Nonprofit-tailored capabilities, faster decision-making and robust financial analysis enable focus on making an impact

MIAMI, July 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --  Unit4, a leader in enterprise cloud applications for people-centric organizations, today announced that the Elizabeth Glaser Pediatric AIDS Foundation (EGPAF) has partnered with Unit4 ERPx, to transform its international nonprofit organization. With Unit4, EGPAF will be able to better manage programs, maximize insight and efficiency in grant management, boost productivity and, ultimately, deliver the greatest impact for its critical mission – to fight for an AIDS-free generation.

(PRNewsfoto/Unit4)
(PRNewsfoto/Unit4)

EGPAF is a proven leader in the global fight to end HIV and AIDS, and an advocate for every child to live a full and healthy life into adulthood. For more than 30 years, EGPAF has been meeting urgent needs in pediatric HIV and AIDS in the world's most affected regions - through prevention and treatment programs, research, and advocacy. Since its inception in 1988, there has been a 95 percent decline in new pediatric HIV infections in the U.S. and a nearly 60 percent decline in the number of new infections in children worldwide since 2000.

EGPAF has a global footprint reaching thousands of health facilities in 19 countries and relies heavily on US Government Grants. Its previous systems were insufficient in supporting operations at this scale and were not intended to support a project and grant-heavy nonprofit organization. Unit4's next-generation ERP and FP&A solutions help nonprofits promote efficacy, maximize accessibility, improve interoperability, maintain thorough internal controls and financial practices, and remain agile in the face of ongoing change. EGPAF will be empowered to drive its mission even further by enabling its people to plan strategically for the future, while working smarter to manage and deliver projects.

By selecting Unit4 ERPx, EGPAF will benefit from:

  • Unit4's purpose-built solution, specifically developed for the needs of project-based nonprofit organizations

  • Advanced project and grant capabilities to accurately track direct and indirect costs, set overhead rates and manage resource and expense allocations

  • Greater data transparency and accountability and reduced time spent on accurate and auditable reporting

  • Comprehensive data capture and robust financial analysis bolstered by AI-infused planning, forecasting, reporting and analytics for better and faster decisions

  • Lower lifecycle costs with a cloud platform that eliminates low-value administrative tasks and promotes operational agility and automation

  • Increased accessibility to free up staff time and empower colleagues to be more productive whenever they work – from the desk to the field and everywhere in between.

Unit4 has a successful track record in both North America and globally, supporting nonprofit organizations, helping them to achieve their digital transformation goals to become efficient and effective modern enterprises. EGPAF joins the Unit4 family of leading nonprofits including Americares, Medical Teams International, and Oxfam America.

"We were most impressed by Unit4's robust features, reporting, user-friendly interfaces, intuitive workflow designer, and deep understanding of how a donor-funded organization like ours operates and we look forward to implementing a solution built to support our needs today and into the future," said Doug Horner, Vice President, Awards, Compliance & Operational Excellence at EGPAF.

"Unit4 has a specialist knowledge of the nonprofit industry and has built tailored technology solutions that provide functionality, agility and a better digital experience for nonprofits and improved working processes," said Dave Dyer, Regional President, North America, Unit4. "We are honored to be partnering with the Elizabeth Glaser Pediatric AIDS Foundation."

Further Reading

  • Discover how Unit4 helps nonprofit organizations focus on People Experience to help free their teams to do more of what matters: making a positive impact in the world

  • Read our case study on how Medical Teams International benefits from Unit4 ERP.

About Unit4
Unit4's next-generation enterprise solutions power many of the world's most people-centric mid-market organizations. Our state-of-the-art cloud platform, ERPx, brings together the capabilities of Financials, Procurement, Project Management, HR and FP&A onto a unified cloud platform that shares real-time information and is designed with a powerful, people-centric approach, so employees can benefit from better insight and become more effective and increasingly engaged. It supports rapid and continuous change while delivering individualized fit for customers at scale, delivering the right tools to unify the processes across their organization, and connect their people. Unit4 serves more than 6,000 customers globally including, Bravida, Havas, Migros Aare, Americares, Save the Children International, Action against Hunger, Metro Vancouver, Forest Research, Southampton City Council, Selkirk College, and FTI Consulting.

For more information please visit https://www.unit4.com/, follow us on Twitter @Unit4global, or visit our LinkedIn page

Media Contact:
Lisa Stassoulli
Global Communications Manager, Unit4
Mobile: +44(0)7870 916827
Lisa.Stassoulli@unit4.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/elizabeth-glaser-pediatric-aids-foundation-takes-global-operations-to-the-cloud-with-unit4-erpx-301582122.html

SOURCE Unit4

Recommended Stories

  • TSMC Jumps 5% After Samsung Results Spur Sector Rally

    (Bloomberg) -- Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. jumped as much as 5.4% in Taipei on Thursday after chipmaking rival Samsung Electronics Co. reported sales that were better than anticipated.Most Read from BloombergNatural Gas Soars 700%, Becoming Driving Force in the New Cold WarUS, Allies Discuss Capping Russian Oil at $40-$60 a Barrel to Cut War FinancingRoaring US Rental Market Shows Early Signs of Slowing DownTycoon Whose Bet Broke the Nickel Market Walks Away a BillionaireGood Luck Mak

  • Apple planning rugged version of its smartwatch with bigger screen: report

    Apple Inc. is giving its smartwatch a bigger facelift, with the largest display thus far and a larger battery and "rugged metal casing,"

  • Crypto: Ethereum takes one step closer to major software 'merge'

    Ethereum is one step closer to its long-awaited software transition, the so-called “merge,” after the quiet completion of its second to last 'dress rehearsal' on Wednesday.

  • Artificial Intelligence Stocks To Buy And Watch: AI Software Market Booms

    When looking for the best artificial intelligence stocks to buy, identify companies using AI technology to improve products or gain a strategic edge, such as Google, Microsoft and Nvidia.

  • Meta Plans to Call New Virtual Reality Headset the ‘Quest Pro’

    (Bloomberg) -- Meta Platforms Inc.’s upcoming high-end headset for virtual and augmented reality will be called the Meta Quest Pro, according to code findings inside the company’s iPhone app for setting up headsets. Most Read from BloombergNatural Gas Soars 700%, Becoming Driving Force in the New Cold WarUS, Allies Discuss Capping Russian Oil at $40-$60 a Barrel to Cut War FinancingRoaring US Rental Market Shows Early Signs of Slowing DownTycoon Whose Bet Broke the Nickel Market Walks Away a Bil

  • Cybersecurity Stocks To Buy, Sell And Watch Amid Bear Market

    The best cybersecurity stocks to own are changing amid a shift to remote work and cloud security. Now ransomware attacks are impacting budgets.

  • Chips drive highest Samsung Q2 profit since 2018, but demand cooling

    South Korea's Samsung Electronics Co Ltd turned in its best April-June profit since 2018 on Thursday, underpinned by strong sales of memory chips to server customers even as demand from inflation-hit smartphone makers cools. Shares of other chipmakers, including rival SK Hynix and the world's biggest foundry TSMC, also rose as analysts said tight supply of certain chips could help offset slower demand that is driving down memory chip prices. Samsung posted an operating profit of 14 trillion won ($10.7 billion), up 11% from 12.57 trillion won a year earlier, just shy of a 14.45 trillion won SmartEstimate from Refinitiv.

  • SpaceX Can Now Link Airplanes, Boats and More to Starlink Internet — Unless 5G Renders It ‘Unusable’

    The Federal Communications Commission granted approval for Elon Musk's SpaceX company to provide Starlink satellite internet to a range of vehicles, including RVs and planes. While the decision is a...

  • Shanghai Data Breach Exposes Dangers of China’s Trove

    (Bloomberg) -- Claims of the largest cyberattack in Chinese history have sparked an open debate about the extent to which Beijing hoovers up personal data and uses private firms to safeguard that trove, a discussion that could have ramifications for the broader technology industry in China.Most Read from BloombergNatural Gas Soars 700%, Becoming Driving Force in the New Cold WarUS, Allies Discuss Capping Russian Oil at $40-$60 a Barrel to Cut War FinancingRoaring US Rental Market Shows Early Sig

  • The Morning After: Apple's Lockdown Mode will fend off cyberattacks on high-profile users

    Toyota runs out of federal EV tax credits, pushing prices higher, Apple is building a Lockdown Mode to fend off cyberattacks on high-profile users, NASA reestablishes communications with its CAPSTONE satellite.

  • Apple Ratchets Up Security Tool for iPhone Users Targeted by Sophisticated Spyware

    When in use, Apple’s Lockdown Mode—intended for the small number of users targeted by spyware favored by state-sponsored hackers—will limit the abilities of apps, websites and features for security purposes.

  • Is T-Mobile Stock A Buy Or Sell As Wall Street Mulls Buyback Timing?

    T-Mobile holds an edge in 5G wireless spectrum but will its market share gains vs. AT&T and Verizon continue? Here is what fundamental and technical analysis says about buying TMUS stock.

  • First version of the SleepX APP has been uploaded to the Google Play Store

    The app is available for free download for all versions of Android starting with version 7.0.

  • The best streaming boxes and sticks you can buy

    Here's a list of the best streaming devices you can buy for your TV, as chosen by Engadget editors.

  • These 5 popular Amazon devices are on sale early for Prime members — security cameras, video doorbells, TVs and more

    Don't wait for Prime Day. These Amazon devices are on sale right now! Get outdoor and indoor cameras, TVs and more for up to 54% off.

  • Apple Launches iPhone Security Tool to Block Targeted Attacks

    (Bloomberg) -- Apple Inc. introduced a security tool for iPhone, iPad and Mac devices that is designed to prevent targeted cyberattacks on high-profile users such as activists, journalists and government officials. Most Read from BloombergNatural Gas Soars 700%, Becoming Driving Force in the New Cold WarUS, Allies Discuss Capping Russian Oil at $40-$60 a Barrel to Cut War FinancingRoaring US Rental Market Shows Early Signs of Slowing DownTycoon Whose Bet Broke the Nickel Market Walks Away a Bill

  • Microsoft Shows Its Power Against Russia

    Tech giant Microsoft provided tech and monetary assistance to Ukraine as it fought against cyber attacks from Russia. The company made both financial and technological commitments to Ukraine as it was invaded by Russia in February. Microsoft promised a total of $239 million in assistance, including $107 million to "literally move the government and much of the country of Ukraine from on-premises servers to the cloud," Microsoft President Brad Smith said in an interview with GeekWire last week at his office in Redmond, Washington.

  • Google sold data of Ukrainian users to Russia even after sanctions

    Google transferred data of Ukrainian users to the Russian advertising company RuTarget, even after Russia launched its full-scale invasion of the country on Feb. 23, it has emerged.

  • Apple says Lockdown Mode in iOS 16 will help block government spyware attacks

    Apple said Wednesday it will bring a new "Lockdown Mode" to its upcoming iPhone and Mac software that will switch off certain features aimed at helping targeted individuals combat government-grade spyware. Spyware makers like NSO Group, Candiru and Cytrox build the exploits that punch through a device's security protections in order to plant spyware on behalf of their government clients. Apple is typically quick to release security updates for its devices, but wider efforts to bolster its iPhone security exploits against these kinds of exploits have not always been successful.

  • Apple Saving Big iPhone Updates For Next Year's Handset, Analyst Says

    Apple’s upcoming iPhone 14 likely will be the second year in a row of minor updates to its popular smartphone.