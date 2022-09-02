U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,924.26
    -42.59 (-1.07%)
     

  • Dow 30

    31,318.44
    -337.98 (-1.07%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,630.86
    -154.26 (-1.31%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,809.75
    -13.07 (-0.72%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    87.00
    +0.39 (+0.45%)
     

  • Gold

    1,721.40
    +12.10 (+0.71%)
     

  • Silver

    17.86
    +0.20 (+1.13%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9959
    +0.0011 (+0.11%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.1930
    -0.0720 (-2.21%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1515
    -0.0027 (-0.23%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    140.1890
    -0.0290 (-0.02%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,919.70
    -42.99 (-0.22%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    472.61
    -7.06 (-1.47%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,281.19
    +132.69 (+1.86%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,650.84
    -10.63 (-0.04%)
     

Elizabeth Holmes is dealt a blow as the judge in her fraud case tentatively denied her request to throw out her conviction

Sarah Jackson
·2 min read
elizabeth holmes
Stephen Lam/Reuters

  • Elizabeth Holmes just faced a setback in her attempt to have her guilty verdict thrown out.

  • On Thursday, the judge in the Theranos founder's fraud case tentatively denied her request to overturn her conviction.

  • This means she's one step closer to facing prison time at her October sentencing.

Elizabeth Holmes is a step closer to getting time in prison for her fraud at Theranos after her Hail Mary attempt to have her conviction thrown out was denied.

In May, Holmes had asked the federal judge in her case, Edward Davila, to overturn her guilty verdict on counts of wire fraud and conspiracy. She argued that there was "insufficient evidence" for any "rational juror" to convict. On Thursday, Holmes appeared in court again as Davila heard from attorneys on the prosecution and defense regarding the matter.

In January, Holmes was found guilty on three counts of wire fraud and one count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud, following a months-long trial that gripped Silicon Valley.

One of Holmes' attorneys, Amy Saharia, argued, "We don't believe the evidence shows Ms. Holmes made misrepresentations or half-truths," as Bloomberg reported.

Holmes' team also said there wasn't enough evidence to show that Holmes intended to defraud patients and investors or that she conspired to do so with her ex-boyfriend and Theranos' former president and COO, Ramesh "Sunny" Balwani.

Davila disagreed, upholding Holmes' conviction in a preliminary ruling.

"The court finds that looking at this through the lens most favorable to the prosecution," the evidence "does support the jury's findings in this case," he said, per Bloomberg.

A request to toss out a conviction is common from defendants in white-collar cases, like Holmes. They're also usually denied.

In July, following a separate trial, Balwani was convicted on all 12 charges against him, including 10 counts of wire fraud and two counts of conspiracy to commit wire fraud.

Holmes' sentencing is scheduled for October 17, and Balwani's is set for November 15. Each could face up to 20 years in prison for each count on which they were convicted.

Read the original article on Business Insider

