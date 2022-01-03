Elizabeth Holmes jury says it's unable to reach unanimous verdict on 3 counts

A federal jury has said it has failed to reach a unanimous verdict on three of 11 counts in the criminal case against Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes, who was accused of defrauding patients and investors in a blood-testing startup once valued at $9 billion.

During a proceeding Monday where Holmes was present, both her attorneys and prosecutors agreed that Judge Edward Davila could bring in jurors so he could read a jury instruction encouraging deadlocked jurors to continue deliberations.

Holmes, 37, was charged with 11 counts of fraud and conspiracy for allegedly misrepresenting the viability of Theranos’ blood-diagnostics technology to investors and paying customers. She was indicted back in 2018 after Theranos imploded under regulatory scrutiny, along with Theranos COO and her onetime boyfriend, Sunny Balwani. He faces the same charges and is scheduled to stand trial next year.

In a previous interview back in September, former federal prosecutor Jeffrey Cohen identified a key question the jury would have to decide in the case: "There is a difference between hoping to work out problems and covering up failure. The jury will ultimately decide if Holmes crossed the line."

Representations made by startup founders like Holmes have not always attracted significant pressure from federal prosecutors, partially due to the typical agreements wealthy investors sign attesting to their understanding of the highly speculative nature of such wagers.

However, Holmes was also accused of defrauding customers who paid for her company’s commercialized blood-testing service through its partnership with Walgreens. According to prosecutors, customers who spent money on the service, only to receive erroneous results, were also duped because Theranos’ tests were never reliable.

Six of the wire fraud charges against Holmes were based on multimillion dollar investments in Theranos made by wealthy individuals and investment funds between 2013 and 2014. Two wire fraud charges were based upon payments made by Theranos customers in exchange for blood services, while an additional charge pointed to a money transfer tied to Theranos’ advertisements of its services.

Each of two conspiracy charges separately alleged that between approximately 2010 and approximately 2015, Holmes conspired with Balwani to defraud investors and patients.

Holmes dropped out of Stanford at the age of 19 to run Theranos, which she made her life's work from around 2003 until the startup folded in 2018 under regulatory and legal pressure. The charges singled out investments in the company totaling approximately $155 million made in 2013 and 2014 when Theranos was preparing for and rolling out its blood-testing services in Walgreens stores.

