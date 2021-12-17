U.S. markets open in 2 hours 3 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,654.25
    -14.50 (-0.31%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,870.00
    -32.00 (-0.09%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,746.75
    -123.75 (-0.78%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,144.20
    -4.80 (-0.22%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    70.96
    -1.42 (-1.96%)
     

  • Gold

    1,809.90
    +11.70 (+0.65%)
     

  • Silver

    22.62
    +0.14 (+0.62%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1319
    -0.0019 (-0.17%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.4220
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    21.13
    +1.84 (+9.54%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3289
    -0.0033 (-0.24%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    113.3490
    -0.3730 (-0.33%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    47,384.85
    -1,793.81 (-3.65%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,200.92
    -39.82 (-3.21%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,277.34
    +16.73 (+0.23%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,545.68
    -520.64 (-1.79%)
     

Elizabeth Holmes prosecutor: 'You should find her guilty because of her words'

Alexis Keenan
·Reporter
·5 min read

Closing arguments began Thursday in the trial of Elizabeth Holmes, who faces as many as 20 years in prison if convicted of defrauding patients and investors in her failed blood-testing startup, Theranos.

In a four-hour closing argument, the prosecution pointed to numerous alleged misstatements about Theranos' blood-testing technology, which Holmes had suggested could perform hundreds of diagnostic tests with a finger prick of blood. The prosecutor also cast off claims raised in her defense that she was abused by her onetime boyfriend and Theranos COO Ramesh "Sunny" Balwani.

“You shouldn't find her guilty because of my words. You should find her guilty because of her words,” Assistant U.S. Attorney Jeff Schenk said, at the conclusion of arguments focused on recorded phone calls, emails, and texts, all projected on monitors stationed throughout the courtroom.

The defense, meanwhile, contended in closing arguments that began Thursday and will resume Friday that prosecutors failed to tell the whole story of Theranos.

'A house of cards'

That story began when Holmes, now 37, dropped out of Stanford at 19 to launch Theranos, whose name came from a combination of the words "therapy" and "diagnosis." In 2018, she and Balwani were indicted after Theranos imploded under regulatory scrutiny. She's now defending 11 counts of fraud and conspiracy for allegedly misrepresenting the viability of Theranos’ blood-testing technology to investors and paying customers. Balwani faces the same charges and is scheduled to stand trial next year.

Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes arrives to attend her fraud trial at federal court in San Jose, California, U.S., December 16, 2021. REUTERS/Peter DaSilva
Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes arrives to attend her fraud trial at federal court in San Jose, California, U.S., December 16, 2021. REUTERS/Peter DaSilva

Throughout the closing argument, the prosecutor pointed to alleged misstatements and evidence he says showed that Holmes knew those statements weren't true. He pointed to the words that Holmes used when talking with investors, in the solicitation documents she sent them, and in media interviews, board presentations, and communications with one time partner, Walgreens. The prosecutor's own words suggested that Theranos was never actually a stable company.

“Theranos was a house of cards,” Schenk told jurors.

One potentially damning piece of evidence is Holmes' own admission during her testimony that she added the logos of drug giants Pfizer and Schering-Plough to two Theranos reports. Schenk reminded jurors that investors testified that statements from Holmes led them to believe that Theranos’ blood-testing device had been deployed in U.S. military operations, specifically including battlefields in Afghanistan, and on board medevac helicopters.

“We’ve thus built a business around partnerships with pharmaceutical companies and contracts with the military wherein we could deploy our framework,” Holmes was heard saying on a call with investor Bryan Tolbert.

She admitted in her own testimony that Theranos hadn't secured military contracts or field operations agreements.

Other untrue statements, Schenk said, came from Holmes’ interviews with media, particularly with former Fortune reporter Roger Parloff, who has contributed to Yahoo Finance, and whose 2014 cover story on Holmes titled "This CEO's out for blood" helped elevate her profile. Parloff published a lengthy correction the next year. The prosecution played Parloff's recorded interview with Holmes on Thursday to highlight her representations that Theranos’ was relying more heavily than it promoted on venous blood draws, rather than its hallmark finger sticks, in tests performed in its Walgreens stores.

At the same time, the prosecution said, Theranos was promoting that its technology could run “comprehensive blood tests from finger stick” and concealing inquiries from regulators. Holmes boasted to Fortune's Parloff that the company could conduct 70 different tests from a finger stick sample and that it offered more than 200 common tests.

To emphasize what Holmes knew, and when she knew it, Schenk revisited email and text exchanges between Holmes and her co-defendant Ramesh “Sunny Balwani.” One exchange displayed Balwani’s concern that Walgreens was questioning the percentage of venipuncture tests performed in its retail stores.

“We can market our lab,” Holmes wrote in response to Balwani’s concern. 

Schenk argued the suggestion to pivot showed Holmes intended to conceal its lacking technology while still capitalizing on the existing narrative around finger stick technology. In addition, he recounted testimony from former Theranos employees and their communications with Holmes expressing concerns about the reliability of certain Theranos tests.

In a start to the defense's closing argument, the defense offered jurors reasons why they should view the government's case as incomplete and count Theranos not as a house of cards, but as a promising startup.

“I ask you to wait and hear the whole story and go through the evidence with me," defense lawyer Kevin Downey said. “The picture can change a good deal as a result of waiting for the full story and looking through the full material.”

Seven large national and multinational companies validated Theranos’ technology, some continuing talks with Theranos for years, Downey said. Most of them were never mentioned by the prosecution, he said before showing communications between the companies and Theranos.

Contrary to the prosecution’s claims, Downey said, Holmes wasn’t hiding her technology's shortfalls. Holmes put investors in contact with pharmaceutical companies that had engaged with Theranos, including Novartis, GlaxoSmithKline, Pfizer, and Bristol Myers Squibb. Downey also said people inside Theranos believed the company’s technology was incredibly valuable.

The defense will continue making its case on Friday, after which prosecutors will have a final opportunity to address the jurors before they begin deliberations.

Alexis Keenan is a legal reporter for Yahoo Finance. Follow Alexis on Twitter @alexiskweed.

Follow Yahoo Finance on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, Flipboard, SmartNews, LinkedIn, YouTube, and reddit.

Find live stock market quotes and the latest business and finance news

For tutorials and information on investing and trading stocks, check out Cashay

Recommended Stories

  • Apple delays return to office indefinitely - Bloomberg News

    Growing worries over the rapidly spreading Omicron coronavirus variant have derailed several companies' plans for a return to normalcy. Apple's store closures in Miami, Annapolis and Ottawa come a day after the company reinstated its policy requiring all customers at its stores in the U.S. to wear masks. Through the pandemic, Apple has closed some stores for short periods of time around the world as coronavirus-related lockdowns were brought in and lifted.

  • NBA Twitter reacts to Kevin Durant rebuking Skip Bayless: ‘I really don’t like u’

    Kevin Durant let Skip Bayless know how he feels about him on Twitter after beating the Raptors in overtime.

  • Louisiana judge who used racist slur takes leave of absence

    A Louisiana judge is taking an unpaid leave of absence after she repeatedly used a racial slur in a video recorded at her home and posted to social media, and Gov. John Bel Edwards on Thursday called for her resignation. The video, which caused a community outcry, shows a television set at the home of Lafayette City Court Judge Michelle Odinet displaying security footage of what appears to be a foiled burglary. Odinet's lawyer, Dane Ciolinio, confirmed to The Acadiana Advocate that the judge used a racial slur.

  • Activision Publishes Diversity Report and Aims to ‘Do Better’

    (Bloomberg) -- Activision Blizzard Inc. said that almost half of corporate departures in the last year have been women, a statistic the video game publishing company is trying to change amid multiple lawsuits and investigations into alleged harassment and discrimination. Most Read from BloombergAcross the U.S., School Shooting Threats on TikTok Prompt Closures and More PoliceDemocrats Drop Year-End Push on Biden Economic Plan Amid DiscordChinese Spies Accused of Using Huawei in Secret Australia

  • Understanding Inheritance Theft Laws

    Receiving an inheritance could provide an unexpected (or anticipated) financial windfall. There’s just one thing you may have to contend with – people attempting to steal what you’ve inherited. Inheritance theft is sometimes a very real problem for people who … Continue reading → The post Understanding Inheritance Theft Laws appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • UK's 'first Omicron victim' died after refusing COVID vaccine

    After Boris Johnson confirmed the UK's first Omicron-related death earlier this week, a relative of the victim said he died after refusing his jab because he 'thought it was a conspiracy'.

  • Russian truckmaker Kamaz looks to prisons to plug workforce deficit

    Russia's largest truckmaker Kamaz is considering bringing in prisoners to work at its largest factories to compensate for a workforce deficit, CEO Sergei Kogogin said on Friday. "We are assessing how to apply the (work) programme developed by the Federal Penitentiary Service," Kogogin told reporters. The firm faces a shortage of 4,000 staff at its production facilities in Naberezhnye Chelny, an industrial city more than 900 kilometres (560 miles) east of Moscow, he said.

  • Kellogg’s reaches tentative pact with striking cereal-plant workers

    Kellogg’s has reached a new tentative agreement with its 1,400 striking cereal plant workers that could bring an end to the strike that began Oct. 5. Members of the Bakery, Confectionary, Tobacco Workers and Grain Millers International Union will vote on the new offer that includes cost-of-living adjustments and a $1.10 per hour raise for all employees on Sunday. Last week, the union overwhelmingly rejected a previous offer from the Battle Creek, Mich.–based company that included 3% raises but only some employees would have received cost-of-living adjustments.

  • Her sister said she was eaten by wolves, and police have arrested her parents: What we know about missing five-year-old Oakley Carlson

    Brother tells detectives he saw missing sister being beaten ‘with a belt and has been worried about her starving’

  • Disgraced Knoxville police deputy chief Ron Green eligible for $6,200 a month pension

    Despite four findings that Ron Green engaged in inappropriate behavior, he could be paid $74,000 a year if the Pension Board approves his pension.

  • Judge Asks For 'Forgiveness' After Video Shows Repeated Use Of N-Word In Her Home

    Lafayette City Court Judge Michelle Odinet in Louisiana claimed she had taken a sedative at the time and had no recollection of the video.

  • Woman confronts man breaking into her home

    Police say the man was actually climbing through the window when he came face to face with the homeowner who stopped him in his tracks.

  • Search warrant reveals new information about killings of Major Harris, his mother

    WISN 12 News obtained a search warrant in the investigation of the deaths of Major Harris and Mallery Muenzenberger, of Onalaska.

  • Woman grabbed, beaten on subway platform recounts terrifying attack

    The victim moved to New York from Thailand three months ago -- and in that violent moment, the 23-year-old said she thought she might die.

  • Nicholas Goldberg: L.A.'s district attorney explains the persistent racism in police culture

    George Gascón explores the shocking — and yet not so shocking — bigotry revealed in the text messages of dozens of Torrance cops.

  • Chicken Price-Fixing Case Ends in Mistrial After Seven Weeks

    (Bloomberg) -- A federal judge in Denver declared a mistrial after jurors failed to reach a verdict in a trial of 10 current and former chicken company executives charged with fixing prices and rigging bids in the massive U.S. poultry market.Most Read from BloombergAcross the U.S., School Shooting Threats on TikTok Prompt Closures and More PoliceDemocrats Drop Year-End Push on Biden Economic Plan Amid DiscordChinese Spies Accused of Using Huawei in Secret Australia Telecom HackMelania Trump Is R

  • US schools cancel classes following potential shooting threats on TikTok

    A number of school districts in the US has canceled classes for today, December 17th, due to shooting and bomb threats supposedly circulating on TikTok.

  • Here’s how to tell if you’re dealing with a real police officer or a fake one

    Five men recently claimed to be law enforcement as they searched a Charlotte-area motel for someone, police said. They were charged with impersonating an officer.

  • Elizabeth Holmes Clutched Her Mom’s Hand Ahead of Brutal Closing Arguments in Theranos Trial

    Justin Sullivan/Getty ImagesSAN JOSE, California— A federal prosecutor was out for blood Thursday in his detailed closing statement that accused Elizabeth Holmes of duping investors and consumers into believing her novel medical screening technology actually worked, even though it didn't.As he began to wrap up a trial that has stretched on for more than 15 weeks, assistant U.S. Attorney Jeff Schenk focused on a central accusation that Holmes not only knew her Silicon Valley start-up could not de

  • Powerful typhoon threatens Philippines, thousands evacuated

    Tens of thousands of people are being evacuated to emergency shelters in the southern and central Philippines as a powerful typhoon approaches