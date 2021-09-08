U.S. markets close in 3 hours 8 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,508.53
    -11.50 (-0.25%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,002.16
    -97.84 (-0.28%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,264.31
    -110.02 (-0.72%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,257.56
    -18.05 (-0.79%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    69.42
    +1.07 (+1.57%)
     

  • Gold

    1,793.80
    -4.70 (-0.26%)
     

  • Silver

    24.06
    -0.31 (-1.28%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1825
    -0.0024 (-0.20%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3480
    -0.0220 (-1.61%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3775
    -0.0010 (-0.08%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    110.2510
    -0.0080 (-0.01%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    46,389.00
    -1,047.15 (-2.21%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,193.69
    -5.78 (-0.48%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,095.53
    -53.84 (-0.75%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    30,181.21
    +265.07 (+0.89%)
     

Senator Warren urges Amazon to tackle COVID-19 misinformation

Kris Holt
·Contributing Writer
·2 min read

A month before the COVID-19 pandemic shut down much of the West in March 2020, Amazon pledged to remove products that claimed to cure the coronavirus. However, items that promote misinformation about COVID-19 and vaccines are still appearing in search results on the Amazon storefront, according to Senator Elizabeth Warren.

The senator's staff found that searches for terms including “COVID-19,” “COVID,” “vaccine,” “COVID-19 vaccine” and “pandemic” led to results such as books peddling "falsehoods about COVID-19 vaccines and cures," including at least one that Amazon tagged as a best seller. Engadget was able to replicate some of the search results Warren flagged.

In a letter to Amazon CEO Andy Jassy, which was spotted by CNBC, Warren urged the company to review Amazon's algorithms. She called on Jassy to, within 14 days, detail a plan to modify the algorithms so they no longer turn up products that include COVID-19 misinformation, and to release a public report on "the extent to which Amazon’s algorithms are directing consumers" to such items at the moment.

In addition, Warren sought clarification on Amazon's current policies about those products and what the company has done to tackle the spread of false information. She also wants to know more details about the best-seller tag, and why books containing COVID-19 misinformation are being awarded the label.

Warren acknowledged that Amazon has provided its users with resources for accurate information about COVID-19, including prominent links to the Food and Drug Administration website. Her staff see any instances of Amazon displaying sponsored search results for pandemic-related terms either. However, she said her team's findings were otherwise "deeply troubling."

“As cases of COVID-19 continue to rise, Amazon is feeding misinformation loops through its search and ‘Best Seller’ algorithms, potentially leading countless Americans to risk their health and the health of their neighbors based on misleading and inaccurate information that they discover on Amazon’s website," Warren wrote. Engadget has contacted Amazon for comment.

Every major online platform has struggled to keep a lid on COVID-19 misinformation. Most have prohibited users from peddling mistruths and suspended or banned many accounts that broke the rules.

Recommended Stories

  • Move for 3 Minutes, Every Half-Hour, to Counter the Ill Effects of Sitting

    Sitting for hours at a desk can play havoc with our metabolic health, contributing over time to high blood sugar and high cholesterol, even in people who otherwise seem mostly healthy. But a practical though small new study shows that standing up and moving every 30 minutes for about three minutes may lessen the health impacts of over-sitting. The study found that climbing several flights of stairs, bopping through some jumping jacks or squats or even taking as few as 15 steps during these mini-

  • Hulu is raising the price on its on-demand plans by $1 starting Oct. 8

    Following last year's price hike on its Live TV service, Hulu is now preparing to raise prices again. Starting on October 8, 2021, Hulu will raise the price for both its on-demand plans, Hulu and Hulu with No Ads. Hulu says none of the October increases will impact its Live TV service or any plan where Hulu is bundled with Disney+.

  • Joe Rogan Rants About Media Coverage After Taking Ivermectin for COVID: ‘Bro, Do I Have to Sue CNN?’

    Joe Rogan, who recently revealed his COVID diagnosis as well as a controversial treatment regimen that included ivermectin, took to the most recent episode of his podcast to talk about his illness as well as question media coverage of his recovery. On the Sept. 7 episode of “The Joe Rogan Experience,” the host was teased […]

  • Piper Rockelle, 14, criticized for her social media presence. Experts warn parents about digital freedom.

    Piper Rockelle, 14, is in the middle of a controversy after Pink accused her family of exploiting her for Instagram likes.

  • Grimace is a what? McDonald's manager's interview leaves the internet even more confused.

    We might have an answer to one of life's burning questions: what exactly is McDonald's character Grimace?

  • Virginia cuts Confederate Gen. Robert Lee statue into pieces

    A crowd erupted in cheers and song Wednesday as work crews hoisted an enormous statue of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee off the pedestal where it has towered over Virginia’s capital city for more than a century. One of America’s largest monuments to the Confederacy, the equestrian statue was lowered to the ground just before 9 a.m., after a construction worker who strapped harnesses around Lee and his horse lifted his arms in the air and counted, “Three, two, one!” to jubilant shouts from a crowd of hundreds. Sharon Jennings, an African American woman born and raised in Richmond, said she had mixed feelings seeing it go.

  • Ex-prosecutor charged in Ahmaud Arbery case booked at jail

    The former prosecutor charged with misconduct for her handling of the Ahmaud Arbery case was booked at a Georgia jail Wednesday and released. Former Brunswick Judicial Circuit District Attorney Jackie Johnson turned herself in Wednesday morning at the Glynn County jail, county Undersheriff Ron Corbett said. Jail records show she was released on her own recognizance, meaning she did not have to pay a cash bond.

  • Chris Hemsworth Is Looking More Ripped Than Ever as He Preps for a New Movie: 'Gearing Up'

    The action star shared his workout of the day so followers can "give this little workout a go and let the lungs scream for mercy!"

  • Powerful quake shakes southwest Mexico, one dead

    A powerful earthquake struck southwestern Mexico near the beach resort of Acapulco on Tuesday, killing at least one man who was crushed by a falling post, and causing rock falls and damaging buildings, authorities said. The quake of magnitude 7.0, which hit 11 miles (17.7 km) northeast of Acapulco, shook the hillsides around the city, downing trees and pitching large boulders onto roads, causing power outages in several states. "We were only just checking into the hotel, so we have all our things with us," said Jessica Arias, who was part of a group of eight visiting from Mexico City, the capital.

  • Lily Collins marries Charlie McDowell in 'magical' Colorado wedding

    See the stunning photos from Lily Collins and Charlie McDowell's Colorado wedding.

  • WHO chief urges halt to booster shots for rest of the year

    The head of the World Health Organization is calling on rich countries with large supplies of coronavirus vaccines to refrain from offering booster shots through the end of the year, expanding an earlier request that has largely fallen on deaf ears. WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus also said Wednesday that he was “appalled” at comments by a leading association of pharmaceutical manufacturers a day earlier who said vaccine supplies are high enough to allow for both booster shots and vaccinations in countries in dire need of jabs but facing shortages. Tedros had previously called for a “moratorium” on booster shots through the end of September.

  • Efforts grow to stamp out use of parasite drug for COVID-19

    Health experts and medical groups are pushing to stamp out the growing use of a decades-old parasite drug to treat COVID-19, warning that it can cause harmful side effects and that there’s little evidence it helps. With a fourth wave of infections, more Americans are turning to ivermectin, a cheap drug used to kill worms and other parasites in humans and animals. Ivermectin has been promoted by Republican lawmakers, conservative talk show hosts and some doctors, amplified via social media to millions of Americans who remain resistant to getting vaccinated.

  • After 2 teachers die, a small Texas town rethinks masks

    LACY LAKEVIEW, Texas - When classes began a couple of weeks ago, before the first and then the second teacher at Connally Junior High School died of covid-19, only a scattering of students wore masks. On Tuesday morning, every face emerging from the line of yellow school buses was covered. Masks are now mandatory for students and staff in the Connally Independent School District, on the outskirts of Waco. The decision, made late last week, followed the two teacher deaths and a surge of cases in

  • Rick Ross on why you shouldn't put your Fabergé eggs in one basket

    Music Mogul and entrepreneur Rick Ross is looking to give back and help those who want to help themselves with his upcoming book titled: ‘The Perfect Day to Boss Up: A Hustler’s Guide to Building Your Empire.

  • Former NBA All-Star Cedric Ceballos posts chilling photo from ICU amid COVID-19 battle

    Ceballos says he has been in the ICU for 10 days.

  • The NFL’s TSA experience: Some teams will require COVID documentation before stadium entry

    Identifying forgeries and turning fans away could get tricky. So calling all bartenders, bouncers and velvet rope jockeys: Some NFL teams might have an opening for you.

  • Britney Spears's father petitions court to end her conservatorship

    “This filing represents a massive legal victory for Britney Spears, as well as vindication," her attorney Mathew S. Rosengart said.

  • 'AGT' comedian Kabir Singh faces off with judge Simon Cowell after getting red X: 'Boo this man!'

    "I think you needed that. ... By giving you a buzz, I think it made the act better, weirdly," Simon explained.

  • ESPN's Todd McShay taking leave of absence to focus on health

    ESPN said in a statement that McShay and his family had the network's full support.

  • Report: Ravens signing Le'Veon Bell to fill out depleted RB depth chart

    The Ravens are turning to a former rival after losing J.K. Dobbins and Justice Hill.